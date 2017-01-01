Marion Bermuda Race running out of wind

Now at the top of the YB Tracker's Leaderboard is 'Lucy Georgina', XP44 skippered by Peter Bacon. The Marion Bermuda Race started Friday June 9th. Boats will head to the Royal Hamilton Amateur Dinghy Club after finishing off St. David's Lighthouse, Bermuda

by Talbot Wilson today at 2:00 pmBoats at the top of the YB Tracker’s Leaderboard are ‘Lucy Georgina’, XP44 skippered by Peter Bacon, the scratch [fastest] boat ‘Jambi’, a new Hinckley Bermuda 50 skippered by John Levinson and ‘Tenacious’, a J47 owned by Barrett Levenson.The top 11 boats on the line honors Leaderboard were showing a distance to go within 10 miles of each other doing 1.2 recent VMG [velocity made good] to the finish in Bermuda. The winds they are in are under 6kts. The back of the fleet seemed to be sailing out of a better breeze, catching up to the leaders and slowing down as they did.





