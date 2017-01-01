Please select your home edition
Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Marion Bermuda Race focuses on youth and safety

by Talbot Wilson today at 9:49 am
Marion Bermuda Race focuses on youth and safety
In 2015, the Marion Bermuda Race was the first category one offshore race to offer a class for youth sailors creating the Offshore Youth Challenge Trophy. This new class enabled young adult sailors to experience the challenge of sailing a serious offshore race accompanied by adult mentors. On June 9, we’ll be racing for the second biennial Offshore Youth Challenge Trophy.

To qualify as an Offshore Youth Challenge boat, the crew must have at least four youth sailors between 16 and 23 years of age and have aboard at least one mentor. Five youth class boats participated in the 2015 race. ‘Swift’ from the U.S. Naval Academy won the inaugural prize.

The Marion Bermuda Race is a 501(c)(3) organization and among other educational efforts, supports Youth Sailing programs. Children represent the future of sailing and the Marion Bermuda Race hopes to encourage their stewardship of, participation in and love of the sport.

Sailing helps build leadership, personal responsibility, communication, problem solving and teamwork skills that will benefit and enhance the lives of our world’s children for their future.

Fleet in action - Marion Bermuda Race © Talbot Wilson
Fleet in action - Marion Bermuda Race © Talbot Wilson



Details about the Offshore Youth Challenge Trophy are in the Notice of Race

Take Safety Seriously
Whether you’re new to sailing or an “old salt” Safety at Sea Seminars are for everyone. Cruisers, racers, offshore or coastal and power boaters, there is a possibility we will face the same dangers at one time or another. The Marion Bermuda Race hosts their biennial Safety at Sea Symposium and Practical Training on March 11-12 at the University of Massachusetts, Boston.

This US Sailing sanctioned Safety at Sea seminar starts day one with safety instruction from experts who have crossed oceans and dealt with a wide variety of challenging situations. A second day is offered with enhanced, hands on classes covering emergency medicine, weather, navigating the Gulf Stream and in-water life raft procedures.

'Swift' the US Naval Academy 44 (NA11) took home a treasure trove of prizes from the 2015 Marion Bermuda Race. They were 1st in Class B, won the Offshore Youth Challenge Trophy, the Bartram Trophy (for Academy, Maritime College boat), Naval Academy Trophy (for top Chesapeake Bay boat). the Kingman Yacht Center Marion Bermuda Team Trophy (for a team of Three Yachts). the other two Navy 44's 'Defiance' and 'Integrity' were 2nd and 3rd in Class B and shared the team trophy. © Talbot Wilson
'Swift' the US Naval Academy 44 (NA11) took home a treasure trove of prizes from the 2015 Marion Bermuda Race. They were 1st in Class B, won the Offshore Youth Challenge Trophy, the Bartram Trophy (for Academy, Maritime College boat), Naval Academy Trophy (for top Chesapeake Bay boat). the Kingman Yacht Center Marion Bermuda Team Trophy (for a team of Three Yachts). the other two Navy 44's 'Defiance' and 'Integrity' were 2nd and 3rd in Class B and shared the team trophy. © Talbot Wilson



For those that are participating in the Marion Bermuda or Marblehead Halifax Races, the offshore requirements mandate that at least 30% of all crew members complete a Safety at Sea course within the last five years.

Day one of the biennial Marion Bermuda Race Safety at Sea Symposium and Practical Training program features classroom type discussions with experts who have crossed oceans and dealt with a wide variety of challenging situations.
Day two offers enhanced, hands on classes covering emergency medicine, weather, navigating the Gulf Stream and in-water life raft procedures.

Register now for the 2017 seminar March 11-12 at the University of Massachusetts, Boston.

