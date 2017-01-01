MarinePlus expands distribution of exclusive brands and Sales Team

by Tristan Campbell today at 4:23 amScott Miller now looks after QLD and NSW and brings with him 30 years of experience in the Australian Marine Industry. Scott is well known to trade customers having come from BLA, and will continue to be based in Brisbane. This is the first time MarinePlus has had a representative dedicated to these states and customers will benefit from his support for Southern Pacific Inflatable boats, BALTIC Lifejackets, Silva compasses and RAILBLAZA mounting systems.The VIC territory has gained Tom Urry who will be based at MarinePlus in Sandringham, Melbourne. Tom is new to the industry, having graduated University with a BCom (Advertising and Sales), and a stint in the advertising industry. Tom has sailed Optimists and on the family’s Elliott Tourer. Until recently he also played cricket semi-professionally in the UK and New Zealand.Having received training in New Zealand, Tom has extensive knowledge of the RAILBLAZA range which is having success internationally with its innovative StarPortTM mounts. Tom is also trained to service BALTIC lifejackets.George Fisscher, MarinePlus General Manager, comments, “We are excited to be expanding both our range of brands, and our sales force to support them. We have always taken pride in looking after our customers and look forward to extending this support into NSW and QLD. The Victorian market has grown in recent years with the addition of BALTIC and our expectation is that it will continue to grow with the new products being introduced. Scott and Tom are welcomed as valuable additions to our team”MarinePlus specialise in quality marine equipment, and has been in distribution since 1994, dealing brands such as AWLGrip, Muir, ICOM, Hella Marine. More recently MarinePlus has taken on national representation for Southern Pacific Inflatable boats (NZ), BALTIC Lifejackets (Sweden) Silva Compasses (Sweden) and RAILBLAZA (NZ). Marine Plus is a Kiwi Yachting Company. www.marineplus.com.auVIC Sales- George Fisscher George@marineplus.com.au +61 41935 7799VIC Sales- Peter Hickey peter@marineplus.com.au +61 40838 1391VIC Sales – Tom Urry tom@marineplus.com.au, +61 42415 6069QLD/NSW Sales – Scott Miller scott@marineplus.com.au +61 473 593 785Media– Tristan Campbell, Tristan@kiwiyachting.co.nz, +64 9 600 4803