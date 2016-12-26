Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik ZKG

Marine Travel extends partnership with Clipper Race

by Clipper Ventures today at 10:15 am
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Marine Travel will once again be a part of the Clipper Race’s global journey, following announcement that it will continue its role as the Official Travel Partner for the 2017-18 edition of the race.

This is the fifth consecutive race Marine Travel has provided travel support to the race’s international crew.

“I am personally delighted to be involved again,” said Dave Thompson, Managing Director of Marine Travel.

“We have been involved with the Clipper Race for the last ten years and continue to partner with this unique event to assist its crew on their global adventure.

“When racing across the world’s oceans Mother Nature does not stick to a timetable, but with our 24/7/365 service, we have always been successful in providing a flexible and hassle-free service to the crews. I look forward to meeting the crew and team at various events in the coming two years.”


At 40,000 nautical miles long with a complex global route, traversing the world’s oceans with the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is the ultimate travel adventure. To ensure our crew join their teams at the start line, wherever they are in the world, Marine Travel is on hand 24/7, 365 days of the year to facilitate their extensive travel needs at a cost-effective price.

Around 700 crew from more than 40 countries take part in the biennial Clipper Race. In the 2015-16 edition, almost 600 flights were booked through Marine Travel to the 14 ports across 6 continents. Crew reported Marine Travel were always ready to help in the rare and unlikely event a boat was stuck at sea, delayed due to maintenance work or in an alternative port.

Clipper Race Chairman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston said: “We are very happy to welcome Marine Travel back as The Official Travel Partner of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

“Marine Travel’s expertise in marine fares and crew logistics has proved invaluable in the smooth running of the Clipper Race in recent years, and we are looking forward to that continuing in the 2017-18 edition.”

The Canterbury based company will mark 15 years of being the UK’s leading independent marine travel specialist in 2017. Marine Travel is a founding partner of MTA7 Global Partners, which covers Asia, Australia, Europe, the UK and the USA, to provide globally negotiated marine fares, as well as the best prices on hotel bookings and car hire. Fares booked with one of more than 140 airlines are fully flexible in case of schedule delays, and include an increased baggage allowance of 40kg to enable crew members to travel with all the kit they need to face the challenges of racing across the world’s oceans.
Henri Lloyd 50 YearsBandG AUS Triton2 660x82Zhik ZKG 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper Race - New Year, new challenge - Meet Laura Kearley
Seeing more of the world, pushing your limits and self-improvement are common New Year resolutions made by people Seeing more of the world, pushing your limits and self-improvement are common New Year resolutions made by people across the world on December 31. But while many are broken or quickly forgotten, the resolution Laura Kearly made herself this time last January has become an exciting new reality.
Posted on 1 Jan Sydney Hobart Race success - Twelve months on
Not many sailors know treacherous 630 nautical mile Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race like Sydney sider Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck Not many sailors know the treacherous 630 nautical mile Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race like Sydney sider Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck, who will embark on her 10th blue water classic on board Bravo today.
Posted on 26 Dec 2016 Clipper Events team ready to take on Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Boxing Day for almost 100 entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics For many of us Boxing Day brings the enjoyment of turkey leftovers and shopping sales but for almost one hundred entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, it brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics, and staple of our previous two Clipper Race editions, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race (RSHYR).
Posted on 24 Dec 2016 Swiss Sailing Awards recognition for Clipper Race circumnavigator
More than four months since LMAX Exchange was crowned the overall winner of the Clipper 2015-16 Race More than four months since LMAX Exchange was crowned the overall winner of the Clipper 2015-16 Race, the team continues to celebrate its success and hard work with skipper, Olivier Cardin, recently receiving an award at the French Sailing Federation’s flagship award ceremony, the Soiree des Champions.
Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Meet the 2017-18 Crew - Daniel Clifton
NSW, Australia, Computer Operator Daniel Clifton never dreamed he would one day be a part of the Clipper Race. Growing up in the country in Forbes, NSW, Australia, Computer Operator Daniel Clifton never dreamed he would one day be a part of the Clipper Race.
Posted on 10 Dec 2016 Meet the 2017-18 crew - Mike Kidwell
It’s nine months before the start of the race so I suppose it’s not dissimilar to waiting for a baby – both can be wet “It’s nine months before the start of the race so I suppose it’s not dissimilar to waiting for a baby – both can be wet, cold and miserable, but equally fun, warm and enjoyable!” says Mike Kidwell, a 63-year-old Business Developer from Queensland who is taking part in the full circumnavigation in the 2017-18 edition of the race.
Posted on 4 Dec 2016 Mark Light appointed Race Director of Clipper Round the World Race
Mark replaces former Race Director Justin Taylor who decided to stand down after almost a decade with the company. With four years’ experience assisting the race planning, he is now looking forward to stepping up to the lead role, one of the most challenging that exists in global sailing.
Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Meet the 2017-18 race crew - Jeremy Hilton
Jeremy Hilton is one of many an innocent family member who has caught the race bug. The Clipper Race is an infectious affair, there is no doubt about it. If you’ve had a brother, sister, parent, friend or work colleague take part in a previous edition, you can’t escape the want or need to do it yourself as they share inspirational stories from their epic adventure. Jeremy Hilton is one of many an innocent family member who has caught the race bug.
Posted on 19 Nov 2016 Meet the 2017-18 Race crew - Andy Sutherland
I live in Johannesburg so I am not really a sailor at all, this is a stepping stone in right direction, says crew member “I live in Johannesburg so I am not really a sailor at all, this is a stepping stone in the right direction,” says 2017-18 race crew member, Andy Sutherland who has done a little sailing as a child and heard about the race when on a night out for dinner.
Posted on 1 Nov 2016 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Changing lives through sailing
The race experience itself is a test, but what difference does it make when you get home? The race experience itself is a test, but what difference does it make when you get home? Over the last 20 years the Clipper Race and our crew have worked with many different charities, be it one close to the heart of an individual taking part in the race, or one that has been made an Official Race Charity for a particular race edition.
Posted on 28 Oct 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy