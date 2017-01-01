Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken HL Snatch Block 728x90

Marine Resources expands Boatbuilding Team with two key appointments

by Marine Resources today at 4:41 pm
James Ward (centre) with new Marine Resources team members Zoe & Jordan Marine Resources
Leading leisure marine industry and luxury yacht recruitment specialists Marine Resources have recently expanded their in-house boatbuilding team, with the addition of two new key members.

The team expansion follows a record-breaking year for Marine Resources and the growing demand from the international boatbuilding market. Marine Resources works with a number of major industry boatbuilding employers who have announced ambitious growth plans and increases in production. Over the past months Marine Resources has handled a number of key strategic business roles for key clients and is further increasing its contract service to meet demand.

Zoe Callard, Key Account Manager and Jordan Chase, Resourcer join the already highly successful boatbuilding team to continue to deliver an exceptional level of service to the industry.

Zoe joins Marine Resources following 13 years in key account management within the construction recruitment industry. Working across both permanent and temporary assignments, Zoe is used to the high tempo recruitment style of this sector and will be taking over the management of skilled trades recruitment. Speaking 6 languages, she is truly multilingual and uses this to continue to open doors to international markets. Her recruitment expertise will be a key part of the growth of Marine Resources Boatbuilding.

Fresh from the production floor, Jordan joins Marine Resources as a Resourcer to the team Tasked with sourcing a high standard of talent from the boatbuilding sector, Jordan will be using his expertise gained through six years working with the likes of Berthon and Green Marine to ensure that we continue to provide our client base with the most relevant candidates to their positions. Jordan will be sourcing across production floor, design and management roles using his expert technical knowledge.

James Ward, Director of Marine Resources states; 'I am delighted to welcome both Zoe and Jordan to the team. It is important we continue to offer our clients concise industry knowledge and experience as well as the highest levels of recruitment service to ensure we are continuously offering the best candidates on the market'.

Ed Ewer Senior Recruitment Consultant – Boatbuilding said; 'I am excited to be working closely with both Zoe and Jordan to compliment the current skillset within the boatbuilding team'.

Marine Resources currently has many opportunities across the boatbuilding sector form skilled trades, Project management, engineering, and design on both permanent and contract role.

See all our latest Jobs at www.marineresources.co.uk, email us at If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152455
Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82PredictWind.com 2014Musto 2016 660x82 1

Related Articles

Our biggest clearance ever
Elastic pique polo with sleeve badges and embroideries at chest and back. Back of collar with three-colour stripe design Fashionable elastic pique polo with sleeve badges and embroideries at chest and back. Back of collar with three-colour stripe design.
Posted today at 10:25 am Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo opens this Friday
Queensland’s biggest boat show at Coomera, the three-day Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo Queensland’s biggest boat show at Coomera, the three-day Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo, this year has a record Fleet of Firsts – all the new-year releases and all in one giant location.
Posted on 15 Mar Spinlock named official technical supplier to Land Rover BAR Academy
Land Rover BAR Academy find and support talented young British sailors and create a pathway into the America's Cup. Spinlock are excited to announce that they are the official technical supplier of personal protective equipment to the Land Rover BAR Academy.
Posted on 14 Mar Matt Carroll exits Australian Sailing for Australian Olympic Committee
Matt Carroll, CEO of Australian Sailing has resigned to take up the position of Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll, CEO of Australian Sailing has resigned to take up the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Olympic Committee. Since joining Australian Sailing in November 2014, Matt has led the organisation through its most important governance and management reforms in the sports’ history, which will have far reaching impacts on the growth and sustainability of sailing.
Posted on 13 Mar Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 - Accommodation options
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 12 Mar Youth sailing program teaches at-risk young people more than the ropes
Twelve young people from four charities took to the Harbour this month as part of a youth sailing program Twelve young people from four charities took to the Harbour this month as part of a youth sailing program organised by the Property Industry Foundation, Colliers International and the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s (CYCA) Youth Sailing Academy. The program was aimed at providing a learning experience to build the confidence of at-risk and homeless young people.
Posted on 10 Mar RS Sailing – Sustainability Programme
We’d like to think we’ve developed some great boats for people like us and for the next generation of sailors The core team at RS Sailing are life-long sailors who love being on the water. We’d like to think we’ve developed some great boats for people like us and for the next generation of sailors, so we want to do our part to focus on protecting the environment we all enjoy sailing in.
Posted on 9 Mar Iconic Boat Books store moves to a new location after 40 years
The iconic Boat Books Sydney, Australia’s largest chart agent and specialised marine book store, has moved. After 40 years in the same location in Crows Nest, the iconic Boat Books Sydney, Australia’s largest chart agent and specialised marine book store, has moved.
Posted on 9 Mar Boater’s bonanza ready to set sail on the Gold Coast next weekend
A massive $150 million marine showcase – Queensland’s biggest boat show – sets sail on the Gold Coast next Friday A massive $150 million marine showcase – Queensland’s biggest boat show – sets sail on the Gold Coast next Friday with a record Fleet of Firsts and more diverse marine displays than ever.
Posted on 9 Mar Sailability and Special Olympics join Sail Port Stephens fray
Sail Port Stephens is welcoming Sailability and Special Olympics sailors for the first time Sail Port Stephens is welcoming Sailability and Special Olympics sailors for the first time, contesting the Port Stephens Cup Regatta at Grahamstown Dam, near Newcastle, this weekend (11-12 March).
Posted on 8 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy