Marine Resources sponsor IBI Boat Builder Award for 2nd year running

by Marine Resources today at 2:07 pm
Marine Resources sponsor the IBI Boat Builder Award for the second year running Marine Resources
Following the tremendous success of the 2016 IBI Boat Builder Awards, leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialists Marine Resources will once again sponsor the Apprenticeship and Training Scheme Award. The winners will be announced on 15th November at the prestigious Awards Gala Dinner during the METSTRADE Show 2017 in the National Maritime Museum, Amsterdam.

The event is attended by senior members of some of the best known boat building brands in the world.

For 2017, Marine Resources will once again be on stage to present the award, which last year boasted all three finalists fielding from the UK, further promoting our strengths as a nation when it comes to training our workforces from a young age within British boat building.

Managing Director, James Ward adds 'As an industry we champion our clients to invest in training their staff from a young age, as these will be the boat builders, designers and managers of tomorrow. This key award will only help to further promote the importance of apprenticeships and training schemes within the international marketplace and we are very pleased to be sponsoring the event once again'.

You can nominate a business for Best Apprenticeship and Trainee Scheme here.

Specialising in shore based marine recruitment, Marine Resources boasts the largest number of Boat Building jobs available on the web. See www.marineresources.co.uk for the latest roles available.
