Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Marine Notice - VHF marine radios - Automatic channel switching

by Australian Maritime Safety Authority today at 4:05 am
Australian Maritime Safety Authority .
Purpose

This Marine Notice provides information on how automatic VHF channel switching may interfere with the safe operation of vessel communications.

Vessel operators should consider the implications of using or not using the disable feature for automatic VHF channel switching during safety critical operations. If considered necessary, instructions on its use should be included in the ship’s bridge procedures.

Background

VHF marine radios with digital selective calling (DSC) capability have a design function that enables automatic channel switching to VHF channel 16 when a DSC distress alert is received. This design function complies with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Recommendation ITU-R M.493-13 (2009).

The wide use of VHF DSC means that VHF DSC alerts may cause a VHF DSC transceiver to switch voice channels unexpectedly. This could create a safety risk for the vessel during safety critical operations. Vessel operators should be aware that the automatic channel switching function can be disabled.

Since 2004, VHF DSC equipment has been built to allow for automatic channel switching to be disabled, so that essential communications during safety critical operations can be maintained. Manufacturers implement the disabling feature in different ways, and usually include this in the user manual. If the user manual or documentation is not clear in this regard, advice from the supplier or service agent may need to be sought.

All VHF DSC equipment should provide visual indication when the automatic switching function is disabled.

Management of automatic channel switching feature

If automatic channel switching is disabled to prevent channel switching, transceivers will continue to detect DSC distress alerts and the operator may decide whether to accept the channel switch request.

AMSA suggests that the ship’s bridge procedures include instructions on how and when to disable and re-enable automatic channel switching in respect to safety critical operations.

In all circumstances users should ensure that they are operating on the correct working voice channel when using DSC capable VHF transceivers with automatic channel switching.
Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

Azzurra is in Mallorca for the Puerto Portals 52 Super Series
TP52 Azzurra is currently in leading position overall in 52 Super Series, most professional circuit for monohull sailing The event will be held from Monday the 24th to Friday the 28th in the waters off Palma de Mallorca. The TP52 Azzurra is currently in the leading position overall in the 52 Super Series, the most competitive professional circuit for monohull sailing.
Posted today at 5:22 am 30th Annual Jessica Uniack Memorial Beach to Bay Race - Overall report
Victoria Messano of Alamitos Bay Yacht Club won the 2017 Jessica Uniack Memorial Beach to Bay perpetual trophy Victoria Messano of Alamitos Bay Yacht Club won the 2017 Jessica Uniack Memorial Beach to Bay perpetual trophy this week in her Naples Sabot in the C3 class for finishing in first place in the largest class. This is the 30th year for this traditional junior sailing race hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club and sponsored by Bellingham Marine.
Posted today at 3:39 am Ian Walker - Musto Ambassador on the Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup
Ian Walker on his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust.
Posted today at 12:19 am Extreme Sailing Series Act 4 – Day 3 sees leaderboard reshuffle
Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills. Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills as the eight international teams fought for vital points ahead of tomorrow’s finale.
Posted on 22 Jul Spectacular Team Oman Air comeback at Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona
A world-class display of racing saw Team Oman Air rocket to the top of the Barcelona scoreboard on the penultimate day. A world-class display of racing saw Team Oman Air rocket to the top of the Barcelona scoreboard on the penultimate day.
Posted on 22 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Trésors de Tahiti win Act 6 super final
Remarkably the Tour leaders sailed a complete facsimile of their 2016 Act in Roses. Remarkably the Tour leaders sailed a complete facsimile of their 2016 Act in Roses. Then they sailed an 11th in the coastal race after an early option went wrong and then won in the Stadium.
Posted on 22 Jul Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017 - Aussies in charge
In IRC II the pointscore doesn't reflect how close the racing has been so far. It looked pretty ominous at dawn on day 3 of the Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek with a glassed-out Andaman Sea. The AP was raised on shore, but was lowered within the hour as PRO Simon James and his formidable on-water team tracked down some good breeze to get the fleet racing. Soft but consistent, the 8kts of wind allowed two races for the racing fleet and one for the cruisers.
Posted on 22 Jul Musto launches official 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race collection
Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations.
Posted on 22 Jul Consistency rewards Oman Air in tough Extreme Sailing Series opener
Three podium finishes in six races helped Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air outfit into third place overall on a tricky day Three podium finishes in six races helped Phil Robertson's Team Oman Air outfit into third place overall on a tricky opening day to Act 4 of the Extreme Sailing Series in Barcelona.
Posted on 22 Jul FNOB Impulse robbed of race win in action-packed Barcelona opener
A dramatic Act 4 curtain-raiser in Barcelona saw heartache for local wildcard crew FNOB Impulse when they were denied A dramatic Act 4 curtain-raiser in Barcelona saw heartache for local wildcard crew FNOB Impulse when they were denied their first win right on the finish line – as Alinghi took control of the scoreboard.
Posted on 22 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy