Please select your home edition
Edition
Marlow 728x90

Maria Island Race - Maria Island test for Osaka sailing women's team

by Peter Campbell today at 6:49 am
Twilight start below Hobart’s Mount Wellington is a tradition of the Maria Island Race. © Peter Campbell
This weekend’s 70th TasPorts Maria Island Race may be only 180 nautical miles long, but it is a significant event for women sailors Jo Breen and Joanna Harpur.

The Maria Island is their first ocean race together as they prepare to compete in next year’s 5,500 nautical mile double-handed marathon from Melbourne to Osaka, Japan.

The Maria Island Race has a twilight start at 7pm this evening from off Castray Esplanade, on the waterfront of Hobart’s historic Battery Point.

The course takes the 15 boat fleet across Storm Bay, rounding Tasman Island, and then north up the East Coast to round elongated Maria Island, named in 1644 by Abel Tasman.

After rounding the northern tip of the island, the fleet sails inside the island through the Mercury Passage and south to Tasman Island, Storm Bay and finally up the River Derwent.

All women crew of Morning Star, Joanna Harpur (left) and Jo Breen with the Osaka Cup flag. © .
All women crew of Morning Star, Joanna Harpur (left) and Jo Breen with the Osaka Cup flag. © .



Jo Breen and Joanna Harpur are sailing Jo’s yacht, Morning Star, a production version of the S&S34 Morning Cloud that won the 1969 Sydney Hobart for British Prime Minister Edward Heath.

Their next race, and qualifier for the Osaka Cup, will be the Melbourne to Hobart West Coaster in late December.

In between ocean racing, Launceston based Jo will steer a SB20in the Australian and World championships for the one-design sports boat on the Derwent in December and January this summer.

Jo Breen (28) from Launceston and Joanne Harpur (56) from Melbourne are both experienced ocean racing sailors and will be the only all-female crew in the Osaka Cup, sailing the smallest yacht in the race that starts in late March.

“I think the Maria Island Race, being over a relatively short course, will be a challenge to our boat-handling skills,” Jo said yesterday.

Also using the Maria Island Race as part of their preparation for the Osaka Cup are Tasmanians Tristian Gourlay and Jamie Cooper in their Adams 11.9 Force Eleven.

Michael Pritchard’s Cookson 50 Oskana…Maria Island will their trial for the Sydney Hobart. © Peter Watson
Michael Pritchard’s Cookson 50 Oskana…Maria Island will their trial for the Sydney Hobart. © Peter Watson



Heading the 15-boat fleet for this evening’s twilight (7pm) start off Castray Esplanade is Oskana, a powerful Cookson 50 owned and skippered by Mike Pritchard, well-known as a highly competitive Targa rally driver.

Oskana is among 109 yachts entered in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and is considered a strong prospect for overall handicap honours among a group of Cookson 50s.

Whistler is a past overall winner of the Maria Island Race. © Peter Campbell
Whistler is a past overall winner of the Maria Island Race. © Peter Campbell



“The Maria Island race is a shakedown for us for the Sydney Hobart in December,” Pritchard said yesterday.

“All our systems have been upgraded tweaked for our preference, so it will be a good test for not only the boat but our teamwork.

“Looking forward to some runway with breeze to really let her go!” Pritchard added.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1Marina Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

America's Cup - Is Auckland set to repeat past Cup venue errors?
Auckland seems set to repeat the same mistakes made by previous America's Cup venues The 19th century line “two men looked out from prison bars, one saw the mud, the other saw stars” seems to characterise the current debate over America's Cup base options for Auckland. The lesson from previous America's Cups is that if a city, or port, is going to host an event then the best long-term legacy is to maximise the return on investment by making the best facility possible.
Posted today at 4:08 am Fleet building for 10th RORC Caribbean 600
Entry list boasts huge variety of yachts from mighty maxis and multihulls, to a vast array of racing and cruising yachts George David has been a longtime supporter of the race, taking Line Honours on four occasions. Rambler 100 reveled in heavy condition in 2011, setting the race record; which still stands today (one day 16 hours 20 minutes and two seconds).
Posted on 16 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – A roll of the dice in the South Atlantic
Although position report doesn't show it, Dongfeng likely remain the true leg leaders with MAPFRE nipping at their heels By comparison, those teams closer to the Brazilian coast – Dongfeng Race Team, MAPFRE, Team Brunel as well as the most westerly boat, Vestas 11th Hour Racing – are likely to pick up the stronger winds brewing 500 miles to the south earlier, potentially catapulting them towards their goal.
Posted on 16 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 16, Race 3 – Teams await a wind shift
Sanya Serenity Coast continues to have healthy lead with under 1720 nautical miles left to go and remains in first place The team glimpsed one of the world’s remotest islands, île Saint-Paul, an uninhabited French territory that is an important breeding site for seabirds and Dare To Lead, in third place behind PSP Logistics is also sailing past it having taken a more northerly route.
Posted on 16 Nov Eighth edition of Superyacht Challenge Antigua – Preview
The magnificent fleet take part in spectacular racing with daily pursuit races along the stunning south coast of Antigua Designed to be solely for the pleasure of superyacht owners, their guests and crew, the regatta is a wonderful celebration of sailing and parties with one clear objective; to provide all the facilities to stage an ideal event for an exclusive selection of yachts, where fair racing and good companionship are valued above all else.
Posted on 16 Nov Lalou and Alex Pella, winners of Transat Jacques Vabre Multi50 class
An outstanding performance for skippers who managed to overcome both technical and physical hurdles to claim victory. Lalou Roucayrol and Alex Pella were well placed from the very start and always in the top two spots among the fleet of the six Multi50 boats in competition. On the strength of their respective experience coupled with an excellent partnership on board, the two skippers succeeded in pushing their machine in the steady wind conditions that it excels in.
Posted on 16 Nov Arkema smashes record to win Transat Jacques Vabre Multi50
Arkema beat the previous record of 15 days 22 hours 27 mins 37seconds set by Franck-Yves Escoffier and Karine Fauconnier Arkema covered the theoretical course of 4,350 nautical miles at an average speed of 16.81 knots, but actually sailed 4,671 nautical miles at an average speed of 18.02 knots.
Posted on 16 Nov St. Barth Cata-Cup – Day 1 tomorrow
The helmsman, Paschalidis, already raced in the Cata-Cup twice with his friend Gustaf Dyrssen and just missed the podium There are big champions on the roster, starting with all the winners of the past editions from 2008 to 2016: Dalton Tebo, Emmanuel Boulogne, Tanguy Kervyn, Enrique Figueroa, Keki Figueroa, Franck Cammas, Matthieu Vandame, Patrick Demesmaeker, Olivier Gagliani, Pierre Le Clainche, and Antoine Joubert.
Posted on 16 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – Prince de Bretagne dismasts
The race office and the team supporting the two skippers, Lemonchois and Bernard, are assessing what needs to be done The 80ft trimaran, Prince de Bretagne was sailing off Palame, in north-east Brazil near the end of the 4,350-mile race from Le Havre in Normandy, France.
Posted on 16 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - Blanket finish expected in Cape Town
The second leg of the Volvo Ocean race is projected to finish in eight and a half days time in Cape Town. The second leg of the Volvo Ocean race is projected to finish in eight and a half days time in Cape Town. Running the 0700UTC from November 16, positions through the routing function of Predictwind.com shows that using one feed ECMWF, the fleet will finish within an hour, and with just a few minutes covering the lead boats.
Posted on 16 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy