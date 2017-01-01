Manuel Fagundes Seaweed Soup finale

With the return of incoming tide surface currents which seemed to have been all but diminished by the large volumes of water flowing through the delta and out the gate in recent weeks, it was back to relying more on the tide book and not counting on an all ebb, all day long scenario.





With prefrontal southerlies touching down in sporadic fashion close to shore and a steadier, more consistent breeze a bit further out, combined with just a hint of the dying ebb, hugging the shoreline was less popular than the deep water option.



A simultaneous event being held at the StFYC, who had generously moved their courses to the north side of the shipping channel, led RC to keep the Seaweed Soup boats on the south side, even if a run to Harding looked like an interesting option, avoiding conflicts and cooperation appeared to prevail, with GGYC sending the entire fleet on a single lap from Start to Blackaller to Blossom and back to finish.









With the series standings on the line, pickle dishes and bragging rights at stake, it was a three leg drag race with little tacking and a slow beat to weather combined with a magic carpet, flatwater tightly reigned kite flight to the east. When the first gun sounded, 46 minutes and 53 seconds after their PHRF start, Tony Pohls Farr 40' Twisted had enough of a gap to correct out ahead of Greg Mullins Farr 52 Zamazaan by four seconds.









In PHRF 2, Paul Dorsey's Soto 30 Gentoo would have plenty of time cushion, taking just 48:41 to complete the lap, with closest competitor Dave Rasmussen's Synergy 1000, Sapphire crossing the line at 53:18.



Gordie's Nash's Hybrid, Arcadia would claim corrected time rights over Hank Easom's new ride, the Sabre Sprint Serenade by 01:22.



PHRF 4 witnessed Alex Salogub's J-22 Bottoms Up edge out Maurice Quillen's Canadian Sailor Snafu with corrected times of 00:46:27 vs 00:49:19.









The Catalina 34's showed up with 6 boats on the line, and enjoyed very close racing with all competitors to the end, with David Sanner's Queimada victorious by 30 seconds over Page Van Loben Sels's All Hail.



Three Knaars made it out for the finale, John Jenkins's Narcissus 01:23 fasterer than Bill Belmont's Shadow. A trio of Folkboats enjoyed Saturday pleasant conditions, albeit with a more sizable gap between boats, James Vernon's Polruan clinching the race and the series all in one fell swoop.









The final seasons standings are still pending, so please hang on...





























