Manly Yacht Club Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017 - Video

Shibumi Crosbie Lorimer Shibumi Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152533

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 1:14 amLittle Nico was first over the line and won Division 1 on PHS with Division 2 being taken by Moonraker. Division 4 comprising the Yngling fleet was won by Miss Pibb.