Manly Yacht Club Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017 - Video
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 1:14 am
This year's Helly Hansen Women's Challenge continued a five year long ‘tradition’ of being held in very mixed conditions with Sydney's wet weather spell lingering, bringing bright sun and full gloom alternately to the fleet of 25 yachts on different parts of the course.
Little Nico was first over the line and won Division 1 on PHS with Division 2 being taken by Moonraker. Division 4 comprising the Yngling fleet was won by Miss Pibb.
