Manly Sailing Club to host 2019 O’pen BIC World Championships

by Fiona Rist today at 2:10 amThe vote was unanimous for New Zealand to follow on from the proposed 2018 host country, Spain. Event dates were agreed as December 30th 2018 - January 4th 2019.“We are very excited to stage the O’pen BIC World Championships in New Zealand in 2019,” said Guido Sirolli, the President of the O’pen BIC class association.“The O’pen BIC class is undergoing rapid growth in that part of the world and we are confident the Manly Sailing Club will run a fantastic event, providing an incredible experience for all the young sailors and families who will travel from all over the world to participate.”