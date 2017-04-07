Manly 16ft Club 'Crew Swap' another big success

- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 Michael Chittenden © - Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 Michael Chittenden ©

by Michael Chittenden today at 1:55 amAt the end of the season the 16 and 13ft Skiff fleet invites anyone who’s keen to jump onboard and experience the joy of sailing a skiff.Racing was fast and furious with the race committee setting 3 short races in a fresh 12-15 knot NorEaster in brilliant sunshine.“Crew Swap” is a great opportunity for the young rising stars of the club to jump onboard the skiffs and experience the clubs premier classes.Manly 16ft Skiff Club has been doing for many years, with the likes of Danial Turner, Mitch White and even Josh McKnight going for a ride on a 16 when they were younger and still sailing flying 11sThe day was a huge success measured by the grins from ear to ear from the young kids, Wives, Girlfriends and Parents.The day really brings the clubs sailing community together, the real winner on the day was sailing













































































