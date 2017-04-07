Please select your home edition
Manly 16ft Club 'Crew Swap' another big success

by Michael Chittenden today at 1:55 am
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 Michael Chittenden ©
Manly youth Sailors, Kids, Girlfriends, Wives, Fathers, and Mothers, you name them, they were out in Manly Cove last Saturday for the annual Manly 16ft Skiff Club “Crew Swap”.

At the end of the season the 16 and 13ft Skiff fleet invites anyone who’s keen to jump onboard and experience the joy of sailing a skiff.

Racing was fast and furious with the race committee setting 3 short races in a fresh 12-15 knot NorEaster in brilliant sunshine.

“Crew Swap” is a great opportunity for the young rising stars of the club to jump onboard the skiffs and experience the clubs premier classes.

Manly 16ft Skiff Club has been doing for many years, with the likes of Danial Turner, Mitch White and even Josh McKnight going for a ride on a 16 when they were younger and still sailing flying 11s

The day was a huge success measured by the grins from ear to ear from the young kids, Wives, Girlfriends and Parents.

The day really brings the clubs sailing community together, the real winner on the day was sailing

- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
- Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
Shebang - Manly 16ft Skiff Club annual Crew Swap Day - April 2017 © Michael Chittenden
