Manly 16' Skiffs - Sydney Harbour Video

Skiffs downwind Dale Lorimer Skiffs downwind Dale Lorimer

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157830

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 10:50 amThe Bow Caddy team captured some of the action as the skiffs started their downwind leg, dodging the yachts returning from the Lion Island Race and the occasional nose-in-capsized rival skiff.