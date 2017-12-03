Manly 16' Skiffs - Sydney Harbour Video
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 10:50 am
In a 12-15 knot southerly this afternoon the Manly 16 Foot Skiffs were sent to a windward mark just north of South Head. The run home into the sun with a following sea made for some great video imagery.
Skiffs downwind Dale Lorimer
The Bow Caddy team captured some of the action as the skiffs started their downwind leg, dodging the yachts returning from the Lion Island Race and the occasional nose-in-capsized rival skiff.
