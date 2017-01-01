Manly 16' Skiff Club Race - Heat 3 Club Championships - Video
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 12:50 am
With the afternoon breeze fading to 12-15 knots, Bow Caddy spied the Manly 16’ skiffs getting ready for Heat 3 of the Club Championships with the starting line in Manly Cove.
Header Pic - Manly 16 Foot Skiff Club Championships 2017 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
We caught some of the action as the fleet straight lined the bottom mark with a few of the port tackers getting a nasty surprise from those approaching on a late starboard gybe.
