Manly 16' Skiff Club Race - Heat 3 Club Championships - Video

Header Pic - Manly 16 Foot Skiff Club Championships 2017 Crosbie Lorimer Header Pic - Manly 16 Foot Skiff Club Championships 2017 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 12:50 amWe caught some of the action as the fleet straight lined the bottom mark with a few of the port tackers getting a nasty surprise from those approaching on a late starboard gybe.