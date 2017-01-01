Please select your home edition
Mandate Three-Peats J/105 Canadians

by J/Boats today at 4:19 pm
J105 fleet J/Boats
Continuing their extraordinary run in the J/105 class is the dynamic Canadian duo on Mandate from the Royal Canadian YC- Terry McLaughlin and Rod Wilmer.

They added yet a few more pickle dishes to their already over-stuffed trophy shelves by winning the 2017 J/105 Canadian Championship for the third time in as many years. The McLaughlin/Wilmer crew are already two-time J/105 North American Champions.

Host for this year’s regatta was the world-famous Royal Canadian YC, also home to the largest J/105 fleet on Lake Ontario. Sixteen boats were treated to three-days of good racing, with seven races completed by the close of racing on Sunday.

The Mandate crew did not win the regatta very easily. In fact they started off slowly in the first race with a sixth place, then had a streak of firsts and seconds, before closing on a low note with a seventh place. Their total score of 22 pts was just enough to take the championship.

Fighting the Mandate crew the entire regatta was yet another J/105 North American Champion, Jim Rathbun’s fun—loving crew on HEY JUDE. Other than a bad third race, their crew posted all top three finishes to take the silver just one point back with 23 pts total.

Sailing their best regatta in awhile was Frank McLaughlin’s STARCROSS, taking third place another three points in arrears. Then, one point behind them in fourth place was Mike Chapman’s SENTIENT and in fifth place was Kevin Pask’s FULL TILT.
