MakeFastMooring matches boats with berths in several countries

by Laiza Garcia today at 8:19 am
Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron - Guest MakeFastMooring . ..
Have you ever struggled to find and book a mooring or marina?

Or do you have a mooring/marina that is lying idle and costing you money?

makefastmooring.com is helping to solve this problem by connecting potential renters with mooring and marina berth owners.

MakeFastMooring allows Hosts (marinas, clubs and private owners) to easily list their mooring and berth details and rental price free of charge. Guests can search by location and connect and engage directly with Hosts. The website is mobile enabled and manages bookings, payments and notifications to ensure a safe and secure experience.

The make fast mooring team share a passion for sailing and spending time by the ocean. They understand how difficult it can be to find an available mooring. Their goal was to create a secure, reliable and simple platform for sailors and boating enthusiasts to plan their journey and connect with the broader sailing and boating community. MakeFastMooring.com can improve the commercialisation of moorings and berths for Hosts and also supports new revenue opportunities for clubs and marinas e.g. driving foot traffic for food and beverage, accommodation, berth sales and new memberships.

MakeFastMooring.com was launched in 2016 and attracts 10,000 website visits per month, has more than 5,200 Facebook ‘likes’ and boasts a global user community including Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, and the United States of America. It has also recently been listed by Deckee.com as “one of the most innovative start-ups in boating industry”.

Make fast mooring recently asked some of their users to tell about their experience with makefastmooring.com. Here's what they had to say: '

Baja California Mexico - Guest - MakeFastMooring
Baja California Mexico - Guest - MakeFastMooring


Captain William (Guest from New Hampshire, USA):

'I've been sailing since a child as a Navy kid, and have logged a respectable few miles aboard a number of Vessels. It's always a challenge, especially in countries I'm less familiar with or places I haven't visited for a while, to find suitable berthage. Recently, while planning a return trip to Mexico, it became increasingly apparent that I would be in need of an agent to help with details in reaching and arranging moorage at a place I hadn't visited for quite some time. That's when I came across makefastmooring.com.

“Just when it seemed I might not be able to return to my old home, San Felipe, Baja Norte, Mexico. Because I couldn't contact the marina there, I found you.  Like a miracle and a huge stroke of luck, you were instantly able to make my arrangements, and assure my return to my old Home.  I can't tell you enough about what that means to me, but I can tell you that your company is on my lips daily to every sailor, Captain and cruiser I meet.  The story is the stuff of legends, and I will reference everyone I know to you with the highest of recommendations.

Again, a 'thank you' seems so little, but it's what I've got for you.

I should add that I found the MakeFastMooring team was exceptionally helpful, reflecting the true professional nature of this outstanding service.  Frankly, I found myself being basically hand carried through what turned out to be a smooth, worry-free pleasure. I am amazed in this day and age to find truly helpful real professional problem solvers. Inside a week, my long-term mooring was arranged, saving me huge headaches.

I fully endorse this service, and will rely on them for all my future mooring needs.

Auckland - Host - MakeFastMooring
Auckland - Host - MakeFastMooring


Richard (host in Auckland, New Zealand):

“Within a week of listing my mooring in Auckland with makefastmooring.com I had an enquiry come though on my mobile phone. I was able to work out a deal with the boat owner - and even got payment in advance for a long term rental deal.

The makefastmooring.com system got a good workover with my transaction. When you get an enquiry make fast mooring's booking service all runs initially though the mail system on your mobile phone and allows you to link back to your make fast mooring account. You can respond immediately if you wish, and then follow up when you get back on your laptop/PC.

If you do get stuck as to what to do next in the booking process, the support from the people at make fast mooring is excellent, very responsive and they can intervene and resolve your issues if need be.

There are a lot of disused moorings and marinas around New Zealand - on a temporary or permanent basis - makefastmooring.com is great way to get these used again and for you to recover the cost of an idle mooring or marina. You only need to put your listing together once, and then post your mooring/marina as being available when it falls vacant.

If you are looking for a readily available mooring or marina - on an ongoing basis or for a short-term crisis - make makefastmooring.com your first port of call.”

Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron - Guest MakeFastMooring
Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron - Guest MakeFastMooring


Simon (host in Victoria, Australia):
“I received a text from make fast mooring saying I had received a booking request. I was able to log into my dashboard from my iPhone and see the details of the requester. I spoke to them and they emailed me details including insurance etc. and I then confirmed the booking – all my phone. Very simple to use. 


Michael, (guest in Victoria, Australia):
'Quick to find a suitable berth for my boat on makefastmooring.com, easy to book it in at the best rate.'

In a just a few years, Airbnb has changed the rental accommodation market, but what about your boat?

MakeFastMooring.com is a similar concept and just as easy to use.

To find out how makefastmooring.com can work for you click here

