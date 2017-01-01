Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Dinghy Wetsuits

Make or break time at 2017 Sydney Harbour Regatta

by Di Pearson today at 2:56 am
Calm before racing - 2017 Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini / MHYC http://www.afrancolini.com/
Despite the rain and winds of 30-35 knots yesterday, a record 226 entries hit the water for Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s Sydney Harbour Regatta and do so again today as they vie for victories in the 21 classes taking part.

Participants in NSW’s largest keel boat regatta will make up for lost time after officials were forced to cut short racing when winds and a big swell on the Harbour rendered racing unsuitable. Even so, many broke gear, wiped out, struggled to keep their boats on an even keel, while the most experienced revelled in the big conditions.

Racing is due to get underway in all classes from 12pm again, both on the Harbour and just outside for IRC/ORCi, Farr 40, Sydney 38 and Sydney 36 classes.

“We plan to do as per the race schedule. At the moment we have a light westerly, there is a one - two metre swell offshore, but the sea is smooth,” Principal Race Officer, Denis Thompson said at 9am.

“But the forecast is for 25 knots, so we will play it by ear as to whether we send the one-design and IRC boats offshore or not. We’ll just keep monitoring the situation this morning and make a decision.”

View from Middle Harbour Yacht Club this morning - 2017 Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini / MHYC http://www.afrancolini.com/
View from Middle Harbour Yacht Club this morning - 2017 Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini / MHYC http://www.afrancolini.com/



Competitors will not face the big downpours of yesterday, according to weather reports, but rain is still on the cards. Many are sharing stories of yesterday’s racing and conditions over a hot breakfast at Middle Harbour Yacht Club this morning.

Yngling NSW Championship

Some classes were fortunate to stay on schedule, including the Ynglings, which sailed on a course near the Opera House. Gary Wogas (Karma) leads the chase for the Yngling NSW Championship title following a pair of second places and a win. One and two points away are Ariane Ritchie (Miss Pibb – the defending champion), and Ruth McCance (Evie) in this close series.

Cavalier 28 NSW Championship

Sailing in the same vicinity, the Cavalier 28’s also put three races to bed in their NSW Championship. Winner of the last two state championships, Craig Mitchell (Centaurius) is proving a hard customer again. Two second places and a win have given him a two point buffer over Peter Donnelly’s Flying Circus, while David Brown’s Quattro is a further four points in arrears.

J70 NSW Championship

The J70s only put one of their three races to bed and Peter Rozenauers Jackal won from Reg Lord’s Juno. Last year’s Sydney Harbour Regatta winner, Tim Ryan, sailed James into third place.

Sydney 36 Championship

The Sydney 36’s sailed two races and Ed Psaltis (Midnight Rambler) has made an easy transition from offshore sailing on a larger yacht to his new ‘36’, winning both races to lead Jack Stening/Colin Gunn’s Stormaway and Peter Franki’s Saltshaker in a strong fleet.

Other divisions

On other courses, Karl Kwok’s Team Beau Geste was on top after two of three races were sailed. Representing New Zealand, the TP52 cleanly won both races. Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance and Phil Turner’s RP66 Alive share six points in second place, both showing a retirement each.

Division two is led by Bob Cox’s DK46, Nine Dragons. Neil Padden’s Wailea is second and Gerry Hatton’s Bushranger third on eight points each, six behind the leader.

The Etchells sailed one race and Matthew McCann won from Carabella IV from Crowle Grant’s ‘The Hole Way’ and Christian Brook’s Umami.

Chris Way’s Melges 32 Easy Tiger III won the only race completed in the Super 12 series. Kim Williams’ Melges 32 Rock N’ Roll was second and Adrian Walters’ Rob Shaw 11 Metre, Little Nico third.

Rod Jones from Queensland won the lone Melges 20 race from Matthew Crawford’s Big Booty and John Bacon’s Dark Star.

Andy Wharton (Accrewedinterest) won the one Melges 24 race from Kevin Nixon’s Bandit/Accru and Dug Russell’s Amigos.

Following two races, Tom Hogan sailed Very Tasty to the top of the Super 30’s leaderboard with two wins from Grant McKellar’s Stockade and Andrew Parkes’ Saudade. Division two is led by Lindsay Brown’s Dreamtime with Tony Craven’s Capriccio second and David Coleman’s Vitamin Sea holding third.

With one race away, Jim Curtis (Another Dilemma) leads the Adams 10 pointscore from Patrick Delany’s Powderhulk and Brian Lees’ Contentious.

Martin and Lisa Hill’s Estate Master won both Farr 40 One Design races to lead from Robert Pitts’ Double Black and Jeff Carter’s Edake.

Other classes will be covered after racing is finalised this evening.

For more information visit website.

Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1

Related Articles

Tough day at Sydney Harbour doesn’t faze 90 year-old Gordon Ingate
The ‘main event’ got underway at Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s 12th anniversary Sydney Harbour Regatta today The ‘main event’ got underway at Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s 12th anniversary Sydney Harbour Regatta today, when 21 classes and divisions joined the Sydney 38 class, which started its international championship yesterday – and everyone came ashore with a story to tell when big breeze accompanied a big swell on the Harbour.
Posted on 4 Mar Ikon38 maintains Sydney 38 lead at Sydney Harbour Regatta
Big conditions on Sydney Harbour pulled racing up short by one race today when 30 knots was registered on Sydney Harbour Big conditions on Sydney Harbour pulled racing up short by one race today when 30 knots was registered on Sydney Harbour, but it was water off a duck’s back for Kirwan Robb and his Ikon38 crew, who continue to lead the Sydney 38 OD International Championship at Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s Sydney Harbour Regatta.
Posted on 4 Mar Internationals among record 226 boats in 2017 Sydney Harbour Regatta
Despite rain, a record 226 entries will set sail in Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s 12th Sydney Harbour Regatta this weekend Despite the rain, a record 226 entries will set sail in Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s 12th Sydney Harbour Regatta this weekend, rivalling and outnumbering Australia’s largest regattas.
Posted on 4 Mar Ikon38 makes it 3 from 3 on Day 1 of the Sydney 38 ODI Championship
Kirwan Robb’s highly fancied Ikon38, is looking slick at the end of day one at MHYC winning three from three races today Kirwan Robb’s highly fancied Ikon38, is looking slick at the end of day one at Middle Harbour Yacht Club, winning three from three races today to be named ‘Boat of the Day’ and cart off the North Sails prize.
Posted on 3 Mar VIC Etchells Championship goes live!
It is often said that Melbourne’s weather can be everything or nothing, and a complete combination of all of the above It is often said that Melbourne’s weather can be everything or nothing, and a complete combination of all of the above. And that’s just in the one day! Well, now you’ll be able to see it all unfold from right on the water, and in the air. The final day of the Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian Championship is to be streamed live from Port Phillip.
Posted on 3 Mar International Viper 640 Class becomes the newest World Sailing Class
In November 2016, World Sailing approved Intl Viper 640 Class’s application to become a recognized World Sailing class. In November 2016, World Sailing approved the International Viper 640 Class’s application to become a recognized World Sailing class. The International Viper 640 Class Association, at the same time, adopted an international constitution and signed a contract with World Sailing confirming the Class’s international status.
Posted on 22 Feb UK Flying 15 celebrates 70th anniversary at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone to join them To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone who sails an International Flying Fifteen or keelboat, to join them at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 04-05 March (Alexandra Palace, London), to get the celebrations under way.
Posted on 20 Feb Brisbane Etchells – Chocolates over boiled lollies anytime
So the original Bert Bryant saying, ‘Gone from Chocolates to Boiled Lollies’, came out of horse racing in the 60s. So the original Bert Bryant saying, ‘Gone from Chocolates to Boiled Lollies’, came out of horse racing in the 60s. It refers to looking good, then ultimately not doing so well. Now in sailing, when you talk about those ever-so-easy-to-eat, chocolate covered, little and skinny liquorice sticks, it means wins. Yep. They’re bullets.
Posted on 19 Feb Australian Etchells Championships images by Dinghy Fever Photography
Dinghy Fever Photography provided this gallery of images from 2017 Australian Etchells Championships RPAYC. Dinghy Fever Photography provided this gallery of images from 2017 Australian Etchells Championships RPAYC.
Posted on 18 Feb MC38 Australian Champs - Record MC38 fleet vie for national supremacy
A record nine MC38s fling open the door to another year of dynamic one design racing with the class’ national title A record nine MC38s fling open the door to another year of dynamic one design racing with the class’ national title on Pittwater hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club February 17-19, 2017.
Posted on 16 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy