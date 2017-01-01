Please select your home edition
Maiden comes home to HYS

by Louay Habib today at 4:18 pm
27 years after being launched to compete in the Whitbread Round the World Race, Maiden has come home to HYS waterlinemedia.com
In 1989, Maiden, skippered by Tracy Edwards was launched at Hamble Yacht Services (HYS). Maiden made history as the first all-female crew to race around the globe in the Whitbread Round the World Race. They won two legs and came second overall - a British record that is still held to this day. Tracy Edwards was awarded Sports Personality of the Year in 1990.

27 years later, Maiden has returned home to HYS and it was fitting that Dave Newsome and Jon Read were the crew to lift her out, after launching her almost three decades ago. Maiden will be lovingly restored at HYS, as she was back in 1989. HYS was chosen for a number of reasons, not just for the historical involvement in the Maiden Project. As HYS is an open yard, The Maiden Project can employ their own select team to project manage the renovation, whilst benefiting from highly skilled and experienced companies that are already at HYS.

Maiden is lifted ashore at HYS 80 Ton Hoist Dock © Alex Pyle / HYS
A reception for invited guests and a press conference was held at the HYS Event Centre and dockside at HYS. Maiden was then brought ashore by the HYS 80 ton hoist dock and transported to her workshop for her restoration.

Maiden will be unveiled at Cowes Week 2018 before joining in the final leg of the Volvo Ocean Race which will bring together yachts and crew from previous editions of the Whitbread Round the World Race. Maiden will then embark on a three year round the world trip to help fundraise for women's rights.

Invited guests and Press at the new HYS Event Centre © Alex Pyle / HYS
“I don’t want her to just be a museum. She is, to me, an animate entity with the ability to engage with people around the world. She will be put to work as an Ambassador for Girls’ Rights. We will work with organisations who facilitate education for girls currently denied that basic right, a cause about which I am passionate. We believe that Maiden has the ability to promote and fundraise on a global scale.” Tracy Edwards MBE

