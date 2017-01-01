Maiden comes home to HYS

27 years after being launched to compete in the Whitbread Round the World Race, Maiden has come home to HYS waterlinemedia.com 27 years after being launched to compete in the Whitbread Round the World Race, Maiden has come home to HYS waterlinemedia.com

by Louay Habib today at 4:18 pm27 years later, Maiden has returned home to HYS and it was fitting that Dave Newsome and Jon Read were the crew to lift her out, after launching her almost three decades ago. Maiden will be lovingly restored at HYS, as she was back in 1989. HYS was chosen for a number of reasons, not just for the historical involvement in the Maiden Project. As HYS is an open yard, The Maiden Project can employ their own select team to project manage the renovation, whilst benefiting from highly skilled and experienced companies that are already at HYS.





A reception for invited guests and a press conference was held at the HYS Event Centre and dockside at HYS. Maiden was then brought ashore by the HYS 80 ton hoist dock and transported to her workshop for her restoration.



Maiden will be unveiled at Cowes Week 2018 before joining in the final leg of the Volvo Ocean Race which will bring together yachts and crew from previous editions of the Whitbread Round the World Race. Maiden will then embark on a three year round the world trip to help fundraise for women's rights.









“I don’t want her to just be a museum. She is, to me, an animate entity with the ability to engage with people around the world. She will be put to work as an Ambassador for Girls’ Rights. We will work with organisations who facilitate education for girls currently denied that basic right, a cause about which I am passionate. We believe that Maiden has the ability to promote and fundraise on a global scale.” Tracy Edwards MBE

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153293