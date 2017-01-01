Please select your home edition
Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit overall

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 7:49 pm
Strong winds and a downwind slalom at Sutton Bingham, Yeovil - Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit © Saffron Gallagher
Summer is here and we are already half way through the 2017 Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit with five down and five to go. 57 competitors are already on the results sheet with more set to join as the circuit tours the south.

The final series will be scored as best three results from the 10 event series, so ample time for a late charge up the rankings. With three different event winners already there will likely be a premium on any tie break won at the 'Grande Finale' End of Seasons at Queen Mary SC in November when the fleet joins the rest of the RS Classes. Still plenty of opportunity to put a series together during the remainder of the season.

#TeamBurghfied are as ever looking strong with #TeamStarcross making some ground back in the big breeze at Sutton Bingham. The #TeamLymo alliance (are they allowed to form an alliance?) are looking good too following Tim Hire's victory in the Eastern Areas.

Next up in the series is a visit to Bradford on Avon on 1st July to sample river racing at its finest at their lovely Wiltshire retreat - perfect your boat handling and technique prior to the summer's champs!

Rank Sail Name Club Cat Burghfield Sustainability Broadwater Reading Downs Easterns Sutton Bingham Total
1 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC   1 2 1 100 1 2
2 2152 Ben Rolfe Burghfield/RS Sailing   3 3 2 2 3 4
3 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC   2 100 100 100 5 7
4 1930 Paul Bartlett Starcross YC   6 7 100 100 2 8
5 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC   4 4 100 5 6 8
6 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC Y 100 100 100 1 8 9
7 1637 Gregory Bartlett Starcross YC   16 9 100 100 4 13
8 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC   14 10 100 4 100 14
9 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC   14 1 100 100 100 15
10 1071 Alan Markham Upper Thames SC M 25 8 10 100 100 18
11 2141 Steve Sharp Reading SC   18 100 8 100 100 26
12 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC M 17 100 100 100 10 27
13 1555 Andrew Wilde Burghfield SC   22 100 9 100 100 31
14 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC Y/L 23 13 100 100 100 36
15 2223 Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC M 26 100 100 100 12 38
16 2133 Ned Stattersfield Wells NTTS Y 100 100 100 3 100 103
17 2114 Fernando Gamboa Lee-on-Solent & POR   100 100 3 100 100 103
18 2161 Paul Robson Reading SC   100 100 4 100 100 104
19 2135 Chris Rashley Royal London YC   100 100 5 100 100 105
20 1743 Neil Parsloe Broadwater SC   100 5 100 100 100 105
21 1413 Roshan Verghese Felpham SC   5 100 100 100 100 105
22 1489 Rob Freeland Downs SC   100 100 100 6 100 106
23 2110 Emma Pearson Weston SC L 100 100 6 100 100 106
24 1747 Andrew Cooney Broadwater SC   100 6 100 100 100 106
25 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC Y 100 100 100 100 7 107
26 1399 Stuart Bradbeer Downs SC   100 100 100 7 100 107
27 2133 Phil Wright Gurnard SC M 100 100 7 100 100 107
28 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC Y 7 100 100 100 100 107
29 2134 Jonathan Dance Sandwich Bay SC   100 100 100 8 100 108
30 1298 Rich Watsham RNSA/Starcross YC   8 100 100 100 100 108
31 1107 Ben Poe Sutton Bingham SC   100 100 100 100 9 109
32 2140 Ken Davis Downs SC   100 100 100 9 100 109
33 2188 Ian Linder Burghfield SC   9 100 100 100 100 109
34 2289 Mike Essex Downs SC   100 100 100 10 100 110
35 1589 Chris Harrup Burghfield SC   10 100 100 100 100 110
36 1400 Jeremy Blackburn Downs SC   100 100 100 11 100 111
37 1175 Natasha Sion Warsash SC Y/L 100 100 11 100 100 111
38 1063 Peter Joseph Broadwater SC   100 11 100 100 100 111
39 1093 Peter Townend Chelmarsh SC M 11 100 100 100 100 111
40 1157 Jeremy Turff Reading SC   100 100 12 100 100 112
41 2135 Rob Beere Frensham SC   100 12 100 100 100 112
42 999 Dan Bullock Burghfield SC   12 100 100 100 100 112
43 2312 Max Sutton Bingham SC Y 100 100 100 100 14 114
44 1091 Penelope Gillett Royal Harwich YC L 100 14 100 100 100 114
45 1181 Roger Belton Felpham SC M 14 100 100 100 100 114
46 1217 Jane Hill Broadwater SC L 100 15 100 100 100 115
47 2134 Chris Brann Sutton Bingham SC   100 100 100 100 16 116
48 2002 Tim Alden Broadwater SC   100 16 100 100 100 116
49 1654 Mark Lambdin Bradford on Avon SC   100 100 100 100 17 117
50 1582 Mark Rolfe Upton Warren SC   100 17 100 100 100 117
51 1296 Maggie Dunn Lyme Regis SC L 100 100 100 100 18 118
52 1750 Chris Parker Broadwater SC   100 18 100 100 100 118
53 1404 Neil Hardie Frensham Pond SC   19 100 100 100 100 119
54 1135 Phil White Frampton on Severn   20 100 100 100 100 120
55 1927 Jack Hardie Frensham Pond SC   21 100 100 100 100 121
56 2135 David Shafto Burghfield SC   24 100 100 100 100 124
57 1211 Nick Eales Lymington Town SC   27 100 100 100 100 127
