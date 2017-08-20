Please select your home edition
Edition
SHBS White Bay 6 - 728x90

Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit – Overall

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 4:11 pm
RS Aeros at Papercourt in September – Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit © Papercourt Sailing Club
The grande finale of the RS Aero UK Southern Circuit was the RS Aero End of Seasons held at Lee on Solent SC on Saturday 11th November.

35 RS Aeros competed and with a variety of conditions through the day it proved to be a great end to the summer season! The prize giving for the annual series took place after racing at Lee-on-Solent.

The series venues varied from sea, lake and river meetings across Southern UK from Somerset to Kent and up to the Midlands, visiting both new and established RS Aero fleets. After nine events 109 RS Aeros had taken part in at least one event, without including the larger National events.

RS Aeros at Sutton Bingham in June – Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit © Saffron Gallagher
RS Aeros at Sutton Bingham in June – Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit © Saffron Gallagher



The nine events saw five different winners and it was great to see the Youths (U19) winning three of them with Tim Hire (Royal Lymington YC) winning both the Easterns at Downs and the Chelmarshopen to finish as top Youth in third overall. Another Youth, Noah Rees (Torpoint Mosquito SC) won the battle of Papercourt. David Cherill (Broadwater SC) championed his home open on a tricky day in April and our World Champion Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay SC) won the final event, the End of Seasonsat Lee on Solent.

Ben Rolfe (Burghfield SC) had a consistent run of seconds and thirds on his scorecard to take second overall whilst Peter Barton (Lymington Town SC) notched four wins to capture first overall with a minimum score line. First Master was Alan Markham (Upper Thames SC) in seventh. First Lady and first Lady Youth was Alice Lucy (Rutland SC) in eighth overall.

RS Aeros on the river at Bradford on Avon in July – Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit © BOASC
RS Aeros on the river at Bradford on Avon in July – Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit © BOASC



Leading those who only managed to compete in three events was Chris Jones (Sutton Bingham SC) with a 2,5,6 and the top sailor of those managing just two events was Gareth Griffiths (Island Barn SC) showing a good average with a 2,3.

Thank you to Magic Marine for their generous support of the Circuit providing vouchers to the overall winners - just in time to get kitted up in time for winter!

The 2018 RS Aero calendar is already evolving nicely! Before that we have a busy winter in the jammed with some of the most popular mixed class events and monthly RS Aero Winter Training weekends.

RS Aeros at Sutton Bingham in June – Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit © Saffron Gallagher
RS Aeros at Sutton Bingham in June – Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit © Saffron Gallagher



Rank Name Burghfield Sustainability Broadwater Reading Downs Easterns Sutton Bingham Bradford on Avon Papercourt Chelmarsh Lee on Solent End of Seasons Nett (4from9)
1 Peter Barton 1 2 1 100 1 1 9 100 2 4
2 Ben Rolfe 3 3 2 2 3 100 12 100 100 10
3 Tim Hire 100 100 100 1 8 100 4 1 100 14
4 Gregory Bartlett 16 9 100 100 4 3 100 2 100 18
5 Nigel Rolfe 4 4 100 5 6 100 100 100 13 19
6 Andy Hill 14 10 100 4 100 100 6 4 28 24
7 Alan Markham 25 8 10 100 100 100 14 100 100 57
8 Alice Lucy 23 13 100 100 100 100 16 100 32 84
9 Chris Jones 2 100 100 100 5 100 100 100 6 113
10 Paul Bartlett 6 7 100 100 2 100 100 100 100 115
11 David Cherrill 14 1 100 100 100 100 100 3 100 118
12 Mark Lambdin 100 100 100 100 17 4 100 16 100 137
13 Peter Chaplin 17 100 100 100 10 100 100 100 12 139
14 Mark Fox 26 100 100 100 12 7 100 100 100 145
15 Gareth Griffiths 100 100 100 100 100 2 3 100 100 205
16 Fernando Gamboa 100 100 3 100 100 100 100 100 8 211
17 Peter Townend 11 100 100 100 100 100 100 5 100 216
18 Andrew Frost 100 100 100 100 7 100 100 100 9 216
19 Noah Rees 100 100 100 100 100 100 1 100 16 217
20 Ned Stattersfield 100 100 100 3 100 100 100 100 18 221
21 Steve Sharp 18 100 8 100 100 100 100 100 100 226
22 Andrew Wilde 22 100 9 100 100 100 100 100 100 231
23 Nick Eales 27 100 100 100 100 100 100 13 100 240
24 Roger Cowan 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 15 29 244
25 Stephen Cockerill 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 1 301
26 Mark Carleton 100 100 100 100 100 100 2 100 100 302
27 Steve Norbury 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 3 303
28 John Warburton 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 4 304
29 Paul Robson 100 100 4 100 100 100 100 100 100 304
30 Liam Willis 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 5 305
31 Richard Guy 100 100 100 100 100 100 5 100 100 305
32 Cathy Bartran 100 100 100 100 100 5 100 100 100 305
33 Chris Rashley 100 100 5 100 100 100 100 100 100 305
34 Neil Parsloe 100 5 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 305
35 Roshan Verghese 5 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 305
36 David Partridge 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 6 100 306
37 Dave Powley 100 100 100 100 100 6 100 100 100 306
38 Rob Freeland 100 100 100 6 100 100 100 100 100 306
39 Emma Pearson 100 100 6 100 100 100 100 100 100 306
40 Andrew Cooney 100 6 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 306
41 Mark Riddington 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 7 307
42 Arian Speke 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 7 100 307
43 Tomaso Macci 100 100 100 100 100 100 7 100 100 307
44 Stuart Bradbeer 100 100 100 7 100 100 100 100 100 307
45 Phil Wright 100 100 7 100 100 100 100 100 100 307
46 Matt Evans 7 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 307
47 Charles Clapham 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 8 100 308
48 Caitie Atkin 100 100 100 100 100 100 8 100 100 308
49 Marion Lowe 100 100 100 100 100 8 100 100 100 308
50 Jonathan Dance 100 100 100 8 100 100 100 100 100 308
51 Rich Watsham 8 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 308
52 Liz Potter 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 9 100 309
53 Ben Poe 100 100 100 100 9 100 100 100 100 309
54 Ken Davis 100 100 100 9 100 100 100 100 100 309
54 Ian Linder 9 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 309
56 Karl Thorne 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 10 310
57 Robert England 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 10 100 310
58 Jason Hardman 100 100 100 100 100 100 10 100 100 310
59 Mike Essex 100 100 100 10 100 100 100 100 100 310
60 Chris Harrup 10 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 310
61 Ben Clark 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 11 311
62 Tony Jukes 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 11 100 311
63 Janet Schofield 100 100 100 100 100 100 11 100 100 311
64 Jeremy Blackburn 100 100 100 11 100 100 100 100 100 311
65 Natasha Sion 100 100 11 100 100 100 100 100 100 311
66 Peter Joseph 100 11 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 311
67 John Tanner 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 12 100 312
68 Jeremy Turff 100 100 12 100 100 100 100 100 100 312
69 Rob Beere 100 12 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 312
70 Dan Bullock 12 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 312
71 Sam Schofield 100 100 100 100 100 100 13 100 100 313
72 Sarah Cockerill 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 14 314
73 StephenWoodhouse 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 14 100 314
74 Max 100 100 100 100 14 100 100 100 100 314
75 Penelope Gillett 100 14 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 314
76 Roger Belton 14 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 314
77 Ben George 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 15 315
78 Tom Russell 100 100 100 100 100 100 15 100 100 315
79 Jane Hill 100 15 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 315
80 Chris Brann 100 100 100 100 16 100 100 100 100 316
81 Tim Alden 100 16 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 316
82 Jonty Challis 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 17 317
83 Richard Woods 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 17 100 317
84 Andrew Petter 100 100 100 100 100 100 17 100 100 317
85 Mark Rolfe 100 17 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 317
86 Peter Wilson 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 18 100 318
87 Ian Peace 100 100 100 100 100 100 18 100 100 318
88 Maggie Dunn 100 100 100 100 18 100 100 100 100 318
89 Chris Parker 100 18 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 318
90 Sammy Isaac-Johnson 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 19 319
91 Ben Tudor 100 100 100 100 100 100 19 100 100 319
92 Neil Hardie 19 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 319
93 Graham Iles 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 20 320
94 Rhys Williams 100 100 100 100 100 100 20 100 100 320
95 Phil White 20 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 320
96 Ed Childs 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 21 321
97 Jack Hardie 21 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 321
98 Karen Main 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 22 322
99 Nick Ireland 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 23 323
100 Caroline Martin 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 24 324
101 David Shafto 24 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 324
102 Graham Platt 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 25 325
103 Kenneth Fowler 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 26 326
104 Lester Korzillius 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 27 327
105 Paul Atkinson 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 30 330
106 Paul Chandler 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 31 331
107 Aaron Middleton 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 33 333
108 Peter Warburton 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 34 334
109 Mark Warwick 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 35 335
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Harken sailing team – A year of success
A bunch of talented sailors with a winning attitude make up the Harken Australia sailing team. A bunch of talented sailors with a winning attitude make up the Harken Australia sailing team. There is no team logo, fancy matching uniform or dedicated Manager, just a handshake agreement between the global equipment supplier and individual athletes either at the top of their game or well on the way.
Posted on 14 Nov Sail Sydney presents brothers new challenges
Glamour sailing comes to Sydney Harbour next month when some of the best Olympic sailors get off the mark in Sail Sydney Glamour sailing comes to Sydney Harbour next month when some of the best Olympic and Invited Class sailors in the southern hemisphere get off the mark in the next edition of Sail Sydney
Posted on 13 Nov sailingbits.com ACT Dinghy Championships - Overall report
It was a fantastic weekend in Canberra for ACT Dinghy Championships run out of the newly re-furbished YMCA Sailing Club. It was a fantastic weekend in Canberra for the ACT Dinghy Championships run out of the newly re-furbished YMCA Sailing Club. Re affirming itself as a major player for off-the beach sailing in the ACT and southern NSW.
Posted on 10 Nov 2017 Perth Waters Coaching Regatta - Overall report
Over the weekend of fourth/5th November 2017, the Perth Sailing Club held their annual Perth Waters Coaching Regatta. Over the weekend of fourth/5th November 2017, the Perth Sailing Club held their annual Perth Waters Coaching Regatta. The regatta is designed primarily to coach both young and old sailors whilst in racing conditions. Over the weekend 10 short course races were held.
Posted on 10 Nov Star Sailors League becomes World Sailing Special Event
World Sailing is pleased to announce that the Star Sailors League has been recognised with Special Event status. World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is pleased to announce that the Star Sailors League has been recognised with Special Event status.
Posted on 10 Nov Swedish Finn Champion spearheads int'l competitors at Sail Melbourne
The world’s best Finn sailors are heading to Melbourne this year with Swedish 2017 Finn World Champion Max Salminen The world’s best Finn sailors are heading to Melbourne this year with Swedish 2017 Finn World Champion Max Salminen to race a world-class Finn fleet at the 2017 Sail Melbourne International Regatta (SMI) to be held out of Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 29 November to 3 December 2017.
Posted on 9 Nov North U drives Optimist sailors to define their need for speed
In two-day clinic with North Sails experts and coaches. In conjunction with the Southeast Dinghy Championships, North Sails hosted the inaugural North U Leading Edge Optimist Clinic at Key Biscayne Yacht Club to get sailors ready to take on the winter sailing season. Thirty-three Opti sailors from throughout the US, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands participated in this first edition, which featured a curriculum spanning two days.
Posted on 8 Nov 2018 OK Dinghy Calendars now available
The 2018 OK Dinghy Calendar is now available to purchase The 2018 OK Dinghy Calendar is now available to purchase
Posted on 8 Nov Australian Glenn Ashby needs you!
Australia’s 2017 America’s Cup-winning skipper, Glenn Ashby, stands on the precipice of sailing’s most prestigious title Australia’s 2017 America’s Cup-winning skipper, Glenn Ashby, stands on the precipice of sailing’s most prestigious title, as one of four nominees for the male Rolex World Sailor of the Year, to be announced in Mexico on Tuesday.
Posted on 6 Nov 18ft Skiffs- Spring Championship - ILVE comes from behind in Race 5
Race 5 of the Australian 18 Footers League's Spring Championship produced the fifth different winner Race 5 of the Australian 18 Footers League's Spring Championship produced the fifth different winner when Ollie Hartas, Pedro Vozone and Rob Polec brought ILVE home a 23s winner on Sydney Harbour today.
Posted on 6 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy