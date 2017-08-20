Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit – Overall
by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 4:11 pm
The grande finale of the RS Aero UK Southern Circuit was the RS Aero End of Seasons held at Lee on Solent SC on Saturday 11th November.
RS Aeros at Papercourt in September – Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit © Papercourt Sailing Club
35 RS Aeros competed and with a variety of conditions through the day it proved to be a great end to the summer season! The prize giving for the annual series took place after racing at Lee-on-Solent.
The series venues varied from sea, lake and river meetings across Southern UK from Somerset to Kent and up to the Midlands, visiting both new and established RS Aero fleets. After nine events 109 RS Aeros had taken part in at least one event, without including the larger National events.
The nine events saw five different winners and it was great to see the Youths (U19) winning three of them with Tim Hire (Royal Lymington YC) winning both the Easterns at Downs and the Chelmarshopen to finish as top Youth in third overall. Another Youth, Noah Rees (Torpoint Mosquito SC) won the battle of Papercourt. David Cherill (Broadwater SC) championed his home open on a tricky day in April and our World Champion Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay SC) won the final event, the End of Seasonsat Lee on Solent.
Ben Rolfe (Burghfield SC) had a consistent run of seconds and thirds on his scorecard to take second overall whilst Peter Barton (Lymington Town SC) notched four wins to capture first overall with a minimum score line. First Master was Alan Markham (Upper Thames SC) in seventh. First Lady and first Lady Youth was Alice Lucy (Rutland SC) in eighth overall.
Leading those who only managed to compete in three events was Chris Jones (Sutton Bingham SC) with a 2,5,6 and the top sailor of those managing just two events was Gareth Griffiths (Island Barn SC) showing a good average with a 2,3.
Thank you to Magic Marine for their generous support of the Circuit providing vouchers to the overall winners - just in time to get kitted up in time for winter!
The 2018 RS Aero calendar is already evolving nicely! Before that we have a busy winter in the jammed with some of the most popular mixed class events and monthly RS Aero Winter Training weekends.
|Rank
|Name
|Burghfield Sustainability
|Broadwater
|Reading
|Downs Easterns
|Sutton Bingham
|Bradford on Avon
|Papercourt
|Chelmarsh
|Lee on Solent End of Seasons
|Nett (4from9)
|1
|Peter Barton
|1
|2
|1
|100
|1
|1
|9
|100
|2
|4
|2
|Ben Rolfe
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|100
|12
|100
|100
|10
|3
|Tim Hire
|100
|100
|100
|1
|8
|100
|4
|1
|100
|14
|4
|Gregory Bartlett
|16
|9
|100
|100
|4
|3
|100
|2
|100
|18
|5
|Nigel Rolfe
|4
|4
|100
|5
|6
|100
|100
|100
|13
|19
|6
|Andy Hill
|14
|10
|100
|4
|100
|100
|6
|4
|28
|24
|7
|Alan Markham
|25
|8
|10
|100
|100
|100
|14
|100
|100
|57
|8
|Alice Lucy
|23
|13
|100
|100
|100
|100
|16
|100
|32
|84
|9
|Chris Jones
|2
|100
|100
|100
|5
|100
|100
|100
|6
|113
|10
|Paul Bartlett
|6
|7
|100
|100
|2
|100
|100
|100
|100
|115
|11
|David Cherrill
|14
|1
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|3
|100
|118
|12
|Mark Lambdin
|100
|100
|100
|100
|17
|4
|100
|16
|100
|137
|13
|Peter Chaplin
|17
|100
|100
|100
|10
|100
|100
|100
|12
|139
|14
|Mark Fox
|26
|100
|100
|100
|12
|7
|100
|100
|100
|145
|15
|Gareth Griffiths
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|2
|3
|100
|100
|205
|16
|Fernando Gamboa
|100
|100
|3
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|8
|211
|17
|Peter Townend
|11
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|5
|100
|216
|18
|Andrew Frost
|100
|100
|100
|100
|7
|100
|100
|100
|9
|216
|19
|Noah Rees
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|1
|100
|16
|217
|20
|Ned Stattersfield
|100
|100
|100
|3
|100
|100
|100
|100
|18
|221
|21
|Steve Sharp
|18
|100
|8
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|226
|22
|Andrew Wilde
|22
|100
|9
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|231
|23
|Nick Eales
|27
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|13
|100
|240
|24
|Roger Cowan
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|15
|29
|244
|25
|Stephen Cockerill
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|1
|301
|26
|Mark Carleton
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|2
|100
|100
|302
|27
|Steve Norbury
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|3
|303
|28
|John Warburton
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|4
|304
|29
|Paul Robson
|100
|100
|4
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|304
|30
|Liam Willis
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|5
|305
|31
|Richard Guy
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|5
|100
|100
|305
|32
|Cathy Bartran
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|5
|100
|100
|100
|305
|33
|Chris Rashley
|100
|100
|5
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|305
|34
|Neil Parsloe
|100
|5
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|305
|35
|Roshan Verghese
|5
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|305
|36
|David Partridge
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|6
|100
|306
|37
|Dave Powley
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|6
|100
|100
|100
|306
|38
|Rob Freeland
|100
|100
|100
|6
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|306
|39
|Emma Pearson
|100
|100
|6
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|306
|40
|Andrew Cooney
|100
|6
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|306
|41
|Mark Riddington
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|7
|307
|42
|Arian Speke
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|7
|100
|307
|43
|Tomaso Macci
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|7
|100
|100
|307
|44
|Stuart Bradbeer
|100
|100
|100
|7
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|307
|45
|Phil Wright
|100
|100
|7
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|307
|46
|Matt Evans
|7
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|307
|47
|Charles Clapham
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|8
|100
|308
|48
|Caitie Atkin
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|8
|100
|100
|308
|49
|Marion Lowe
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|8
|100
|100
|100
|308
|50
|Jonathan Dance
|100
|100
|100
|8
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|308
|51
|Rich Watsham
|8
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|308
|52
|Liz Potter
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|9
|100
|309
|53
|Ben Poe
|100
|100
|100
|100
|9
|100
|100
|100
|100
|309
|54
|Ken Davis
|100
|100
|100
|9
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|309
|54
|Ian Linder
|9
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|309
|56
|Karl Thorne
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|10
|310
|57
|Robert England
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|10
|100
|310
|58
|Jason Hardman
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|10
|100
|100
|310
|59
|Mike Essex
|100
|100
|100
|10
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|310
|60
|Chris Harrup
|10
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|310
|61
|Ben Clark
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|11
|311
|62
|Tony Jukes
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|11
|100
|311
|63
|Janet Schofield
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|11
|100
|100
|311
|64
|Jeremy Blackburn
|100
|100
|100
|11
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|311
|65
|Natasha Sion
|100
|100
|11
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|311
|66
|Peter Joseph
|100
|11
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|311
|67
|John Tanner
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|12
|100
|312
|68
|Jeremy Turff
|100
|100
|12
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|312
|69
|Rob Beere
|100
|12
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|312
|70
|Dan Bullock
|12
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|312
|71
|Sam Schofield
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|13
|100
|100
|313
|72
|Sarah Cockerill
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|14
|314
|73
|StephenWoodhouse
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|14
|100
|314
|74
|Max
|100
|100
|100
|100
|14
|100
|100
|100
|100
|314
|75
|Penelope Gillett
|100
|14
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|314
|76
|Roger Belton
|14
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|314
|77
|Ben George
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|15
|315
|78
|Tom Russell
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|15
|100
|100
|315
|79
|Jane Hill
|100
|15
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|315
|80
|Chris Brann
|100
|100
|100
|100
|16
|100
|100
|100
|100
|316
|81
|Tim Alden
|100
|16
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|316
|82
|Jonty Challis
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|17
|317
|83
|Richard Woods
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|17
|100
|317
|84
|Andrew Petter
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|17
|100
|100
|317
|85
|Mark Rolfe
|100
|17
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|317
|86
|Peter Wilson
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|18
|100
|318
|87
|Ian Peace
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|18
|100
|100
|318
|88
|Maggie Dunn
|100
|100
|100
|100
|18
|100
|100
|100
|100
|318
|89
|Chris Parker
|100
|18
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|318
|90
|Sammy Isaac-Johnson
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|19
|319
|91
|Ben Tudor
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|19
|100
|100
|319
|92
|Neil Hardie
|19
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|319
|93
|Graham Iles
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|20
|320
|94
|Rhys Williams
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|20
|100
|100
|320
|95
|Phil White
|20
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|320
|96
|Ed Childs
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|21
|321
|97
|Jack Hardie
|21
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|321
|98
|Karen Main
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|22
|322
|99
|Nick Ireland
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|23
|323
|100
|Caroline Martin
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|24
|324
|101
|David Shafto
|24
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|324
|102
|Graham Platt
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|25
|325
|103
|Kenneth Fowler
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|26
|326
|104
|Lester Korzillius
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|27
|327
|105
|Paul Atkinson
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|30
|330
|106
|Paul Chandler
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|31
|331
|107
|Aaron Middleton
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|33
|333
|108
|Peter Warburton
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|34
|334
|109
|Mark Warwick
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|35
|335
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158821