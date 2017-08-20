Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit – Overall

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 4:11 pm35 RS Aeros competed and with a variety of conditions through the day it proved to be a great end to the summer season! The prize giving for the annual series took place after racing at Lee-on-Solent.The series venues varied from sea, lake and river meetings across Southern UK from Somerset to Kent and up to the Midlands, visiting both new and established RS Aero fleets. After nine events 109 RS Aeros had taken part in at least one event, without including the larger National events.





The nine events saw five different winners and it was great to see the Youths (U19) winning three of them with Tim Hire (Royal Lymington YC) winning both the Easterns at Downs and the Chelmarshopen to finish as top Youth in third overall. Another Youth, Noah Rees (Torpoint Mosquito SC) won the battle of Papercourt. David Cherill (Broadwater SC) championed his home open on a tricky day in April and our World Champion Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay SC) won the final event, the End of Seasonsat Lee on Solent.



Ben Rolfe (Burghfield SC) had a consistent run of seconds and thirds on his scorecard to take second overall whilst Peter Barton (Lymington Town SC) notched four wins to capture first overall with a minimum score line. First Master was Alan Markham (Upper Thames SC) in seventh. First Lady and first Lady Youth was Alice Lucy (Rutland SC) in eighth overall.









Leading those who only managed to compete in three events was Chris Jones (Sutton Bingham SC) with a 2,5,6 and the top sailor of those managing just two events was Gareth Griffiths (Island Barn SC) showing a good average with a 2,3.



Thank you to Magic Marine for their generous support of the Circuit providing vouchers to the overall winners - just in time to get kitted up in time for winter!



The 2018 RS Aero calendar is already evolving nicely! Before that we have a busy winter in the jammed with some of the most popular mixed class events and monthly RS Aero Winter Training weekends.











Rank Name Burghfield Sustainability Broadwater Reading Downs Easterns Sutton Bingham Bradford on Avon Papercourt Chelmarsh Lee on Solent End of Seasons Nett (4from9) 1 Peter Barton 1 2 1 100 1 1 9 100 2 4 2 Ben Rolfe 3 3 2 2 3 100 12 100 100 10 3 Tim Hire 100 100 100 1 8 100 4 1 100 14 4 Gregory Bartlett 16 9 100 100 4 3 100 2 100 18 5 Nigel Rolfe 4 4 100 5 6 100 100 100 13 19 6 Andy Hill 14 10 100 4 100 100 6 4 28 24 7 Alan Markham 25 8 10 100 100 100 14 100 100 57 8 Alice Lucy 23 13 100 100 100 100 16 100 32 84 9 Chris Jones 2 100 100 100 5 100 100 100 6 113 10 Paul Bartlett 6 7 100 100 2 100 100 100 100 115 11 David Cherrill 14 1 100 100 100 100 100 3 100 118 12 Mark Lambdin 100 100 100 100 17 4 100 16 100 137 13 Peter Chaplin 17 100 100 100 10 100 100 100 12 139 14 Mark Fox 26 100 100 100 12 7 100 100 100 145 15 Gareth Griffiths 100 100 100 100 100 2 3 100 100 205 16 Fernando Gamboa 100 100 3 100 100 100 100 100 8 211 17 Peter Townend 11 100 100 100 100 100 100 5 100 216 18 Andrew Frost 100 100 100 100 7 100 100 100 9 216 19 Noah Rees 100 100 100 100 100 100 1 100 16 217 20 Ned Stattersfield 100 100 100 3 100 100 100 100 18 221 21 Steve Sharp 18 100 8 100 100 100 100 100 100 226 22 Andrew Wilde 22 100 9 100 100 100 100 100 100 231 23 Nick Eales 27 100 100 100 100 100 100 13 100 240 24 Roger Cowan 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 15 29 244 25 Stephen Cockerill 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 1 301 26 Mark Carleton 100 100 100 100 100 100 2 100 100 302 27 Steve Norbury 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 3 303 28 John Warburton 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 4 304 29 Paul Robson 100 100 4 100 100 100 100 100 100 304 30 Liam Willis 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 5 305 31 Richard Guy 100 100 100 100 100 100 5 100 100 305 32 Cathy Bartran 100 100 100 100 100 5 100 100 100 305 33 Chris Rashley 100 100 5 100 100 100 100 100 100 305 34 Neil Parsloe 100 5 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 305 35 Roshan Verghese 5 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 305 36 David Partridge 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 6 100 306 37 Dave Powley 100 100 100 100 100 6 100 100 100 306 38 Rob Freeland 100 100 100 6 100 100 100 100 100 306 39 Emma Pearson 100 100 6 100 100 100 100 100 100 306 40 Andrew Cooney 100 6 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 306 41 Mark Riddington 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 7 307 42 Arian Speke 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 7 100 307 43 Tomaso Macci 100 100 100 100 100 100 7 100 100 307 44 Stuart Bradbeer 100 100 100 7 100 100 100 100 100 307 45 Phil Wright 100 100 7 100 100 100 100 100 100 307 46 Matt Evans 7 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 307 47 Charles Clapham 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 8 100 308 48 Caitie Atkin 100 100 100 100 100 100 8 100 100 308 49 Marion Lowe 100 100 100 100 100 8 100 100 100 308 50 Jonathan Dance 100 100 100 8 100 100 100 100 100 308 51 Rich Watsham 8 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 308 52 Liz Potter 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 9 100 309 53 Ben Poe 100 100 100 100 9 100 100 100 100 309 54 Ken Davis 100 100 100 9 100 100 100 100 100 309 54 Ian Linder 9 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 309 56 Karl Thorne 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 10 310 57 Robert England 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 10 100 310 58 Jason Hardman 100 100 100 100 100 100 10 100 100 310 59 Mike Essex 100 100 100 10 100 100 100 100 100 310 60 Chris Harrup 10 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 310 61 Ben Clark 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 11 311 62 Tony Jukes 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 11 100 311 63 Janet Schofield 100 100 100 100 100 100 11 100 100 311 64 Jeremy Blackburn 100 100 100 11 100 100 100 100 100 311 65 Natasha Sion 100 100 11 100 100 100 100 100 100 311 66 Peter Joseph 100 11 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 311 67 John Tanner 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 12 100 312 68 Jeremy Turff 100 100 12 100 100 100 100 100 100 312 69 Rob Beere 100 12 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 312 70 Dan Bullock 12 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 312 71 Sam Schofield 100 100 100 100 100 100 13 100 100 313 72 Sarah Cockerill 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 14 314 73 StephenWoodhouse 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 14 100 314 74 Max 100 100 100 100 14 100 100 100 100 314 75 Penelope Gillett 100 14 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 314 76 Roger Belton 14 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 314 77 Ben George 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 15 315 78 Tom Russell 100 100 100 100 100 100 15 100 100 315 79 Jane Hill 100 15 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 315 80 Chris Brann 100 100 100 100 16 100 100 100 100 316 81 Tim Alden 100 16 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 316 82 Jonty Challis 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 17 317 83 Richard Woods 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 17 100 317 84 Andrew Petter 100 100 100 100 100 100 17 100 100 317 85 Mark Rolfe 100 17 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 317 86 Peter Wilson 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 18 100 318 87 Ian Peace 100 100 100 100 100 100 18 100 100 318 88 Maggie Dunn 100 100 100 100 18 100 100 100 100 318 89 Chris Parker 100 18 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 318 90 Sammy Isaac-Johnson 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 19 319 91 Ben Tudor 100 100 100 100 100 100 19 100 100 319 92 Neil Hardie 19 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 319 93 Graham Iles 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 20 320 94 Rhys Williams 100 100 100 100 100 100 20 100 100 320 95 Phil White 20 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 320 96 Ed Childs 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 21 321 97 Jack Hardie 21 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 321 98 Karen Main 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 22 322 99 Nick Ireland 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 23 323 100 Caroline Martin 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 24 324 101 David Shafto 24 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 324 102 Graham Platt 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 25 325 103 Kenneth Fowler 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 26 326 104 Lester Korzillius 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 27 327 105 Paul Atkinson 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 30 330 106 Paul Chandler 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 31 331 107 Aaron Middleton 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 33 333 108 Peter Warburton 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 34 334 109 Mark Warwick 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 35 335

