Magic Marine RS Aero UK National Championship and Intl Open - Day 1
by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 9:53 am
110 entries enjoyed sunshine and a light breeze on Hayling Bay for Day 1 of the 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals.
Day 1 - Magic Marine RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open 2017 Peter Barton
An early light northerly was enough to get the RS Aero 9s started however this was short lived and call short as it dwindled. A southerly light sea breeze replaced it and the RS Aero 9 fleet achieved 3 light races to the RS Aero 7 & 5s two.
Wins in the RS Aero 9 fleet were taking by Ben Charnley (Ouse), Chris Larr (Northampton) and Peter Barton (Lymington), with Chris leading Peter overall.
In the 72 boat RS Aero 7 fleet Ben Whaley (Swanage) took both wins and was also top youth!. Kristo Ounap (Estonia) who finished second in last years Europeans taking the seconds. Third was big brother, Sam Whaley (Swanage) who assures us he will sort out the sibling pecking order when the wind arrives! World Champ Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) is staying in touch in seventh and first Lady is Sarah Smith (Hayling) in 10th.
Liina Kolk (Estonia) and Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham) took the wins in the 22 strong RS Aero 5 fleet with Liinafirst, Lucy Greenwood (Oxford) (top youth) second and Andrew Frost third overnight.
Family Whaley lead the family contest (best 2) and the Estonians, all from Pirita Svertpaadiklubi, lead the club contest (best 3).
A southwest gradient is set to replace the light northerly today, so with the addition of some thermal a nice medium breeze is possible. Tomorrow fresher breezes are forecast for a grande finale!
After racing Selden Masts will be providing ‘Selden Saturday’, refreshment drinks at the tally board - a good motivator for prompt tallying in! Tonight following the daily prize giving and customary top tips from the day’s leaders is the Class’ annual awards dinner.
Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the ‘drinks for tallies’ initiative!
Stay tuned to see who will come out on top at the end of the 11 race series!
Results:
|Rank
|Class
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|PY
|Start
|Finish
|Elapsed
|Corrected
|Points
|1
|RS Aero 7
|2319
|Stephen Cockerill
|Stokes Bay SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.03.56
|0.37.56
|0.35.25
|1.0
|2
|RS Aero 7
|1744
|Matt Thursfield
|Chelmarsh SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.04.27
|0.38.27
|0.35.54
|2.0
|3
|RS Aero 9
|1888
|Chris Larr
|Northampton SC
|1024
|15.26.00
|16.03.48
|0.37.48
|0.36.55
|3.0
|4
|RS Aero 7
|1332
|Nick Robins
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.05.54
|0.39.54
|0.37.15
|4.0
|5
|RS Aero 7
|1232
|Steve Norbury
|Warsash SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.06.03
|0.40.03
|0.37.24
|5.0
|6
|RS Aero 7
|2155
|Iain McGonigal
|East Lothian YC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.06.08
|0.40.08
|0.37.28
|6.0
|7
|RS Aero 7
|1819
|Mark Riddington
|Emsworth Slipper SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.06.32
|0.40.32
|0.37.51
|7.0
|8
|RS Aero 7
|1230
|Noah Rees
|Torpoint Mosquito SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.06.40
|0.40.40
|0.37.58
|8.0
|9
|RS Aero 7
|2058
|Duncan De Boltz
|Thorpe Bay YC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.06.41
|0.40.41
|0.37.59
|9.0
|10
|RS Aero 5
|1108
|Charlie Pearce
|Dabchicks SC
|1120
|15.26.00
|16.08.34
|0.42.34
|0.38.00
|10.0
|11
|RS Aero 7
|12
|Billy Vennis-Ozanne
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.06.57
|0.40.57
|0.38.14
|11.0
|12
|RS Aero 5
|1312
|Andrew Frost
|Sutton Bingham SC
|1120
|15.26.00
|16.08.51
|0.42.51
|0.38.16
|12.0
|13
|RS Aero 7
|2157
|Nigel Rolfe
|Burghfield SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.07.04
|0.41.04
|0.38.21
|13.0
|14
|RS Aero 7
|1211
|James Eales
|Lymington Town SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.07.10
|0.41.10
|0.38.26
|14.0
|15
|RS Aero 7
|1331
|Rory Cohen
|Frampton on Severn SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.07.31
|0.41.31
|0.38.46
|15.0
|16
|RS Aero 7
|1715
|Jane Peckham
|Gurnard SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.07.32
|0.41.32
|0.38.47
|16.0
|17
|RS Aero 7
|1509
|Peter Craggs
|York RI SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.07.44
|0.41.44
|0.38.58
|17.0
|18
|RS Aero 7
|2320
|Sarah Cockerill
|Stokes Bay SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.08.05
|0.42.05
|0.39.18
|18.0
|19
|RS Aero 9
|1411
|Phil McCoy
|HISC
|1024
|15.26.00
|16.06.16
|0.40.16
|0.39.19
|19.0
|20
|RS Aero 9
|2193
|Ben Charnley
|Ouse SC
|1024
|15.26.00
|16.06.18
|0.40.18
|0.39.21
|20.0
|21
|RS Aero 7
|2390
|Matt Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.08.37
|0.42.37
|0.39.47
|21.0
|22
|RS Aero 7
|2133
|Ben Batchelor
|Isle of Man YC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.08.41
|0.42.41
|0.39.51
|22.0
|23
|RS Aero 7
|1581
|Steve Stewart
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.08.49
|0.42.49
|0.39.59
|23.0
|24
|RS Aero 7
|2287
|Sarah Smith
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.08.56
|0.42.56
|0.40.05
|24.0
|25
|RS Aero 7
|2053
|Clive Goodwin
|Burghfield SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.09.01
|0.43.01
|0.40.10
|25.0
|26
|RS Aero 7
|1568
|Caitlin Atkin
|Whitstable YC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.09.26
|0.43.26
|0.40.33
|26.0
|27
|RS Aero 7
|1135
|Phil White
|Frampton on Severn SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.09.28
|0.43.28
|0.40.35
|27.0
|28
|RS Aero 7
|1002
|David Cherrill
|Broadwater SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.09.40
|0.43.40
|0.40.46
|28.0
|29
|RS Aero 7
|1031
|Arthur Goldsmith
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.09.44
|0.43.44
|0.40.50
|29.0
|30
|RS Aero 7
|2384
|Jake Hardman
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.09.59
|0.43.59
|0.41.04
|30.0
|31
|RS Aero 7
|1818
|Lester Korzilius
|Emsworth SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.10.08
|0.44.08
|0.41.12
|31.0
|32
|RS Aero 7
|2146
|Nick Craven
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.10.29
|0.44.29
|0.41.32
|32.0
|33
|RS Aero 9
|2148
|Gareth Griffiths
|Island Barn SC
|1024
|15.26.00
|16.08.46
|0.42.46
|0.41.46
|33.0
|34
|RS Aero 7
|2161
|Paul Robson
|Reading SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.10.55
|0.44.55
|0.41.56
|34.5
|34
|RS Aero 7
|1747
|Andrew Cooney
|
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.10.55
|0.44.55
|0.41.56
|34.5
|36
|RS Aero 7
|2057
|Simon Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.11.06
|0.45.06
|0.42.07
|36.0
|37
|RS Aero 7
|2074
|Matt Evans
|Great Moor SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.11.10
|0.45.10
|0.42.10
|37.0
|38
|RS Aero 5
|1301
|Emily Davis
|Great Moor SC
|1120
|15.26.00
|16.14.01
|0.48.01
|0.42.52
|38.0
|39
|RS Aero 7
|1809
|Paul Lingham
|Salcombe YC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.11.56
|0.45.56
|0.42.53
|39.0
|40
|RS Aero 7
|1566
|Tim Hire
|Royal Lymington YC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.12.20
|0.46.20
|0.43.16
|40.0
|41
|RS Aero 7
|2389
|James Munn
|Weston SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.12.23
|0.46.23
|0.43.19
|41.0
|42
|RS Aero 5
|1506
|Cathy Bartram
|Chew Valley LSC
|1120
|15.26.00
|16.14.49
|0.48.49
|0.43.35
|42.0
|43
|RS Aero 5
|1296
|Maggie Dunn
|Lyme Regis SC
|1120
|15.26.00
|16.15.52
|0.49.52
|0.44.31
|43.0
|44
|RS Aero 7
|2196
|Liz Potter
|West Kirby SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.13.43
|0.47.43
|0.44.33
|44.0
|45
|RS Aero 9
|1231
|Tim Bilbrough
|Hayling Island SC
|1024
|15.26.00
|16.14.18
|0.48.18
|0.47.10
|45.0
|46
|RS Aero 7
|1261
|Martin Roots
|Cardiff Bay YC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.16.59
|0.50.59
|0.47.36
|46.0
|47
|RS Aero 7
|2223
|Mark Fox
|Stokes Bay SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.19.15
|0.53.15
|0.49.43
|47.0
|48
|RS Aero 7
|2055
|Chris Woolley
|Combs SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.19.58
|0.53.58
|0.50.23
|48.0
|49
|RS Aero 9
|1815
|Fraser Elms
|Hayling Island SC
|1024
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 7
|1817
|Chris Jones
|Sutton Bingham SC
|1071
|15.26.00
|16.08.29
|BFD
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 5
|1964
|Alice Lucy
|Rutland SC
|1120
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 7
|2100
|Julie Willis
|Lymington Town SC
|1071
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 7
|2113
|Christopher Smith
|Island Barn SC
|1071
|
|
|DNS
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 7
|2131
|Greg Kelly
|Isle of Man YC
|1071
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 7
|2149
|Michael Yates
|Weston SC
|1071
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 5
|2152
|Sam Schofield
|Spinnaker SC
|1120
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 7
|2162
|Peter Chaplin
|Burghfield SC
|1071
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 5
|9876
|Emily Roots
|Cardiff Bay YC
|1120
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 5
|1264
|Jackie Craven
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|1120
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 5
|1402
|William Homewood
|Lymington Town SC
|1120
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 7
|1543
|Robin Pilcher
|Bartley SC
|1071
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 7
|1792
|Andy Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 5
|1795
|Sammy Isaacs-Johnson
|Maidenhead SC
|1120
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 7
|1183
|George Catchpole
|Waveney and Oulton YC
|1071
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 7
|2387
|Chris Nash
|Maidenhead SC
|1071
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 5
|1017
|Janet Schofield
|Spinnaker SC
|1120
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 7
|1060
|Mike Linney
|Chichester YC
|1071
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
|49
|RS Aero 5
|1099
|Ralph Nevile
|Frensham Pond SC
|1120
|
|
|DNF
|
|69.0
