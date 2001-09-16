Magic Marine RS Aero UK National Championship and Intl Open - Day 1

Day 1 - Magic Marine RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open 2017 Peter Barton Day 1 - Magic Marine RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open 2017 Peter Barton

Results:





Rank Class Sail No Helm Club PY Start Finish Elapsed Corrected Points 1 RS Aero 7 2319 Stephen Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1071 15.26.00 16.03.56 0.37.56 0.35.25 1.0 2 RS Aero 7 1744 Matt Thursfield Chelmarsh SC 1071 15.26.00 16.04.27 0.38.27 0.35.54 2.0 3 RS Aero 9 1888 Chris Larr Northampton SC 1024 15.26.00 16.03.48 0.37.48 0.36.55 3.0 4 RS Aero 7 1332 Nick Robins Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.05.54 0.39.54 0.37.15 4.0 5 RS Aero 7 1232 Steve Norbury Warsash SC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.03 0.40.03 0.37.24 5.0 6 RS Aero 7 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.08 0.40.08 0.37.28 6.0 7 RS Aero 7 1819 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.32 0.40.32 0.37.51 7.0 8 RS Aero 7 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.40 0.40.40 0.37.58 8.0 9 RS Aero 7 2058 Duncan De Boltz Thorpe Bay YC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.41 0.40.41 0.37.59 9.0 10 RS Aero 5 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC 1120 15.26.00 16.08.34 0.42.34 0.38.00 10.0 11 RS Aero 7 12 Billy Vennis-Ozanne Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.57 0.40.57 0.38.14 11.0 12 RS Aero 5 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC 1120 15.26.00 16.08.51 0.42.51 0.38.16 12.0 13 RS Aero 7 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.04 0.41.04 0.38.21 13.0 14 RS Aero 7 1211 James Eales Lymington Town SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.10 0.41.10 0.38.26 14.0 15 RS Aero 7 1331 Rory Cohen Frampton on Severn SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.31 0.41.31 0.38.46 15.0 16 RS Aero 7 1715 Jane Peckham Gurnard SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.32 0.41.32 0.38.47 16.0 17 RS Aero 7 1509 Peter Craggs York RI SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.44 0.41.44 0.38.58 17.0 18 RS Aero 7 2320 Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1071 15.26.00 16.08.05 0.42.05 0.39.18 18.0 19 RS Aero 9 1411 Phil McCoy HISC 1024 15.26.00 16.06.16 0.40.16 0.39.19 19.0 20 RS Aero 9 2193 Ben Charnley Ouse SC 1024 15.26.00 16.06.18 0.40.18 0.39.21 20.0 21 RS Aero 7 2390 Matt Hill Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.08.37 0.42.37 0.39.47 21.0 22 RS Aero 7 2133 Ben Batchelor Isle of Man YC 1071 15.26.00 16.08.41 0.42.41 0.39.51 22.0 23 RS Aero 7 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales SC 1071 15.26.00 16.08.49 0.42.49 0.39.59 23.0 24 RS Aero 7 2287 Sarah Smith Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.08.56 0.42.56 0.40.05 24.0 25 RS Aero 7 2053 Clive Goodwin Burghfield SC 1071 15.26.00 16.09.01 0.43.01 0.40.10 25.0 26 RS Aero 7 1568 Caitlin Atkin Whitstable YC 1071 15.26.00 16.09.26 0.43.26 0.40.33 26.0 27 RS Aero 7 1135 Phil White Frampton on Severn SC 1071 15.26.00 16.09.28 0.43.28 0.40.35 27.0 28 RS Aero 7 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC 1071 15.26.00 16.09.40 0.43.40 0.40.46 28.0 29 RS Aero 7 1031 Arthur Goldsmith Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.09.44 0.43.44 0.40.50 29.0 30 RS Aero 7 2384 Jake Hardman Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.09.59 0.43.59 0.41.04 30.0 31 RS Aero 7 1818 Lester Korzilius Emsworth SC 1071 15.26.00 16.10.08 0.44.08 0.41.12 31.0 32 RS Aero 7 2146 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 1071 15.26.00 16.10.29 0.44.29 0.41.32 32.0 33 RS Aero 9 2148 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn SC 1024 15.26.00 16.08.46 0.42.46 0.41.46 33.0 34 RS Aero 7 2161 Paul Robson Reading SC 1071 15.26.00 16.10.55 0.44.55 0.41.56 34.5 34 RS Aero 7 1747 Andrew Cooney 1071 15.26.00 16.10.55 0.44.55 0.41.56 34.5 36 RS Aero 7 2057 Simon Hill Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.11.06 0.45.06 0.42.07 36.0 37 RS Aero 7 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC 1071 15.26.00 16.11.10 0.45.10 0.42.10 37.0 38 RS Aero 5 1301 Emily Davis Great Moor SC 1120 15.26.00 16.14.01 0.48.01 0.42.52 38.0 39 RS Aero 7 1809 Paul Lingham Salcombe YC 1071 15.26.00 16.11.56 0.45.56 0.42.53 39.0 40 RS Aero 7 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC 1071 15.26.00 16.12.20 0.46.20 0.43.16 40.0 41 RS Aero 7 2389 James Munn Weston SC 1071 15.26.00 16.12.23 0.46.23 0.43.19 41.0 42 RS Aero 5 1506 Cathy Bartram Chew Valley LSC 1120 15.26.00 16.14.49 0.48.49 0.43.35 42.0 43 RS Aero 5 1296 Maggie Dunn Lyme Regis SC 1120 15.26.00 16.15.52 0.49.52 0.44.31 43.0 44 RS Aero 7 2196 Liz Potter West Kirby SC 1071 15.26.00 16.13.43 0.47.43 0.44.33 44.0 45 RS Aero 9 1231 Tim Bilbrough Hayling Island SC 1024 15.26.00 16.14.18 0.48.18 0.47.10 45.0 46 RS Aero 7 1261 Martin Roots Cardiff Bay YC 1071 15.26.00 16.16.59 0.50.59 0.47.36 46.0 47 RS Aero 7 2223 Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC 1071 15.26.00 16.19.15 0.53.15 0.49.43 47.0 48 RS Aero 7 2055 Chris Woolley Combs SC 1071 15.26.00 16.19.58 0.53.58 0.50.23 48.0 49 RS Aero 9 1815 Fraser Elms Hayling Island SC 1024 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 7 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC 1071 15.26.00 16.08.29 BFD 69.0 49 RS Aero 5 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC 1120 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 7 2100 Julie Willis Lymington Town SC 1071 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 7 2113 Christopher Smith Island Barn SC 1071 DNS 69.0 49 RS Aero 7 2131 Greg Kelly Isle of Man YC 1071 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 7 2149 Michael Yates Weston SC 1071 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 5 2152 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC 1120 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 7 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC 1071 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 5 9876 Emily Roots Cardiff Bay YC 1120 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 5 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 1120 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 5 1402 William Homewood Lymington Town SC 1120 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 7 1543 Robin Pilcher Bartley SC 1071 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 7 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC 1071 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 5 1795 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC 1120 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 7 1183 George Catchpole Waveney and Oulton YC 1071 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 7 2387 Chris Nash Maidenhead SC 1071 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 5 1017 Janet Schofield Spinnaker SC 1120 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 7 1060 Mike Linney Chichester YC 1071 DNF 69.0 49 RS Aero 5 1099 Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC 1120 DNF 69.0

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156925