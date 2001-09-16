Please select your home edition
Magic Marine RS Aero UK National Championship and Intl Open - Day 1

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 9:53 am
Day 1 - Magic Marine RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open 2017 Peter Barton
110 entries enjoyed sunshine and a light breeze on Hayling Bay for Day 1 of the 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals.

An early light northerly was enough to get the RS Aero 9s started however this was short lived and call short as it dwindled. A southerly light sea breeze replaced it and the RS Aero 9 fleet achieved 3 light races to the RS Aero 7 & 5s two.

Wins in the RS Aero 9 fleet were taking by Ben Charnley (Ouse), Chris Larr (Northampton) and Peter Barton (Lymington), with Chris leading Peter overall.

In the 72 boat RS Aero 7 fleet Ben Whaley (Swanage) took both wins and was also top youth!. Kristo Ounap (Estonia) who finished second in last years Europeans taking the seconds. Third was big brother, Sam Whaley (Swanage) who assures us he will sort out the sibling pecking order when the wind arrives! World Champ Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) is staying in touch in seventh and first Lady is Sarah Smith (Hayling) in 10th.

Liina Kolk (Estonia) and Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham) took the wins in the 22 strong RS Aero 5 fleet with Liinafirst, Lucy Greenwood (Oxford) (top youth) second and Andrew Frost third overnight.

Family Whaley lead the family contest (best 2) and the Estonians, all from Pirita Svertpaadiklubi, lead the club contest (best 3).

A southwest gradient is set to replace the light northerly today, so with the addition of some thermal a nice medium breeze is possible. Tomorrow fresher breezes are forecast for a grande finale!

After racing Selden Masts will be providing ‘Selden Saturday’, refreshment drinks at the tally board - a good motivator for prompt tallying in! Tonight following the daily prize giving and customary top tips from the day’s leaders is the Class’ annual awards dinner.

Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the ‘drinks for tallies’ initiative!

Stay tuned to see who will come out on top at the end of the 11 race series!

You can also keep in touch with Everything Aero via; the Class website and the Facebook group.

Results:
Rank Class Sail No Helm Club PY Start Finish Elapsed Corrected Points
1 RS Aero 7 2319 Stephen Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1071 15.26.00 16.03.56 0.37.56 0.35.25 1.0
2 RS Aero 7 1744 Matt Thursfield Chelmarsh SC 1071 15.26.00 16.04.27 0.38.27 0.35.54 2.0
3 RS Aero 9 1888 Chris Larr Northampton SC 1024 15.26.00 16.03.48 0.37.48 0.36.55 3.0
4 RS Aero 7 1332 Nick Robins Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.05.54 0.39.54 0.37.15 4.0
5 RS Aero 7 1232 Steve Norbury Warsash SC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.03 0.40.03 0.37.24 5.0
6 RS Aero 7 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.08 0.40.08 0.37.28 6.0
7 RS Aero 7 1819 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.32 0.40.32 0.37.51 7.0
8 RS Aero 7 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.40 0.40.40 0.37.58 8.0
9 RS Aero 7 2058 Duncan De Boltz Thorpe Bay YC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.41 0.40.41 0.37.59 9.0
10 RS Aero 5 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC 1120 15.26.00 16.08.34 0.42.34 0.38.00 10.0
11 RS Aero 7 12 Billy Vennis-Ozanne Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.06.57 0.40.57 0.38.14 11.0
12 RS Aero 5 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC 1120 15.26.00 16.08.51 0.42.51 0.38.16 12.0
13 RS Aero 7 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.04 0.41.04 0.38.21 13.0
14 RS Aero 7 1211 James Eales Lymington Town SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.10 0.41.10 0.38.26 14.0
15 RS Aero 7 1331 Rory Cohen Frampton on Severn SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.31 0.41.31 0.38.46 15.0
16 RS Aero 7 1715 Jane Peckham Gurnard SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.32 0.41.32 0.38.47 16.0
17 RS Aero 7 1509 Peter Craggs York RI SC 1071 15.26.00 16.07.44 0.41.44 0.38.58 17.0
18 RS Aero 7 2320 Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1071 15.26.00 16.08.05 0.42.05 0.39.18 18.0
19 RS Aero 9 1411 Phil McCoy HISC 1024 15.26.00 16.06.16 0.40.16 0.39.19 19.0
20 RS Aero 9 2193 Ben Charnley Ouse SC 1024 15.26.00 16.06.18 0.40.18 0.39.21 20.0
21 RS Aero 7 2390 Matt Hill Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.08.37 0.42.37 0.39.47 21.0
22 RS Aero 7 2133 Ben Batchelor Isle of Man YC 1071 15.26.00 16.08.41 0.42.41 0.39.51 22.0
23 RS Aero 7 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales SC 1071 15.26.00 16.08.49 0.42.49 0.39.59 23.0
24 RS Aero 7 2287 Sarah Smith Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.08.56 0.42.56 0.40.05 24.0
25 RS Aero 7 2053 Clive Goodwin Burghfield SC 1071 15.26.00 16.09.01 0.43.01 0.40.10 25.0
26 RS Aero 7 1568 Caitlin Atkin Whitstable YC 1071 15.26.00 16.09.26 0.43.26 0.40.33 26.0
27 RS Aero 7 1135 Phil White Frampton on Severn SC 1071 15.26.00 16.09.28 0.43.28 0.40.35 27.0
28 RS Aero 7 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC 1071 15.26.00 16.09.40 0.43.40 0.40.46 28.0
29 RS Aero 7 1031 Arthur Goldsmith Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.09.44 0.43.44 0.40.50 29.0
30 RS Aero 7 2384 Jake Hardman Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.09.59 0.43.59 0.41.04 30.0
31 RS Aero 7 1818 Lester Korzilius Emsworth SC 1071 15.26.00 16.10.08 0.44.08 0.41.12 31.0
32 RS Aero 7 2146 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 1071 15.26.00 16.10.29 0.44.29 0.41.32 32.0
33 RS Aero 9 2148 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn SC 1024 15.26.00 16.08.46 0.42.46 0.41.46 33.0
34 RS Aero 7 2161 Paul Robson Reading SC 1071 15.26.00 16.10.55 0.44.55 0.41.56 34.5
34 RS Aero 7 1747 Andrew Cooney   1071 15.26.00 16.10.55 0.44.55 0.41.56 34.5
36 RS Aero 7 2057 Simon Hill Hayling Island SC 1071 15.26.00 16.11.06 0.45.06 0.42.07 36.0
37 RS Aero 7 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC 1071 15.26.00 16.11.10 0.45.10 0.42.10 37.0
38 RS Aero 5 1301 Emily Davis Great Moor SC 1120 15.26.00 16.14.01 0.48.01 0.42.52 38.0
39 RS Aero 7 1809 Paul Lingham Salcombe YC 1071 15.26.00 16.11.56 0.45.56 0.42.53 39.0
40 RS Aero 7 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC 1071 15.26.00 16.12.20 0.46.20 0.43.16 40.0
41 RS Aero 7 2389 James Munn Weston SC 1071 15.26.00 16.12.23 0.46.23 0.43.19 41.0
42 RS Aero 5 1506 Cathy Bartram Chew Valley LSC 1120 15.26.00 16.14.49 0.48.49 0.43.35 42.0
43 RS Aero 5 1296 Maggie Dunn Lyme Regis SC 1120 15.26.00 16.15.52 0.49.52 0.44.31 43.0
44 RS Aero 7 2196 Liz Potter West Kirby SC 1071 15.26.00 16.13.43 0.47.43 0.44.33 44.0
45 RS Aero 9 1231 Tim Bilbrough Hayling Island SC 1024 15.26.00 16.14.18 0.48.18 0.47.10 45.0
46 RS Aero 7 1261 Martin Roots Cardiff Bay YC 1071 15.26.00 16.16.59 0.50.59 0.47.36 46.0
47 RS Aero 7 2223 Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC 1071 15.26.00 16.19.15 0.53.15 0.49.43 47.0
48 RS Aero 7 2055 Chris Woolley Combs SC 1071 15.26.00 16.19.58 0.53.58 0.50.23 48.0
49 RS Aero 9 1815 Fraser Elms Hayling Island SC 1024     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 7 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC 1071 15.26.00 16.08.29 BFD   69.0
49 RS Aero 5 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC 1120     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 7 2100 Julie Willis Lymington Town SC 1071     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 7 2113 Christopher Smith Island Barn SC 1071     DNS   69.0
49 RS Aero 7 2131 Greg Kelly Isle of Man YC 1071     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 7 2149 Michael Yates Weston SC 1071     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 5 2152 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC 1120     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 7 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC 1071     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 5 9876 Emily Roots Cardiff Bay YC 1120     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 5 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 1120     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 5 1402 William Homewood Lymington Town SC 1120     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 7 1543 Robin Pilcher Bartley SC 1071     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 7 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC 1071     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 5 1795 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC 1120     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 7 1183 George Catchpole Waveney and Oulton YC 1071     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 7 2387 Chris Nash Maidenhead SC 1071     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 5 1017 Janet Schofield Spinnaker SC 1120     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 7 1060 Mike Linney Chichester YC 1071     DNF   69.0
49 RS Aero 5 1099 Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC 1120     DNF   69.0
