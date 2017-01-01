Magic Marine RS Aero UK Inland Championships - Overall report
by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 6:38 am
38 RS Aeros arrived at Northampton SC with the promise of some good fresh breezes throughout the weekend. The field was stacked with an RS Aero World Champion, a UK National Champion and two RS Aerocup Italian Champions. Gusts and shifts were the key factor on the race course and some clever risk management was required to try to be in the right place and direction for as much as possible of the time. As the breeze freshened to around 25kns the fleet had an exciting time on the downwind P course with its mix of blast reaching and more technical running.
RS Aero sailing at Northampton Anthony York http://chunkypics.co.uk
The RS Aero 5 fleet was dominated by youth duo William Caiger (Sevenoaks School) and Ned Stattersfield (Wells Next To The Sea) with William ultimately taking all the bullets and Ned closing out the seconds. Top Lady in third was Jackie Craven (Yorkshire Dales).
The RS Aero fleet saw 29 boats on the start line and some intense racing throughout the fleet. Fergus Barnham (Snettisham Beach) opened up with two wins before Peter Barton (Lymington Town) and Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) fought back with a win apiece in the afternoon. On Sunday Fergus clinched the deal with a one, two to add the RS Aero 7 Inlands to the GP14 Inlands he won earlier this year, and laying down his marker in advance of next year’s RS Aero World Championship in Weymouth at the RS Games in August.
Steve’s first in the final race put him one point up on Peter for second overall. Local speedster Anthony ‘Chunky’ York (Northampton) took fourth overall with a couple of seconds on his score sheet. Top Youth (U19) was Noah Rees (Torpoint Mosquito) in seventh overall who scored a fourth in race one and top Lady was Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay). Skillfully winning page two on the score sheet and a Magic Marine neoprene bobble hat was Nick Craven (Yorkshire Dales)!
With the breeze up all weekend only a hardened squad of macho RS Aero 9 sailors stuck with the big rig. UK Nationals runner up Chris Larr (Northampton) out paced the recent RS Aerocup Champ Liam Willis (Lymington Town) for the title with Matt Thursfield (RYA) rounding out the top three.
Magic Marine provided a generous supply of prize vouchers enabling everyone to go shopping to prepare for the winter ahead! Many thanks to Northampton Sailing Club for being great hosts with great food, racing, organisation and opening the bar for us on Friday too!
Next up in the UK are the RS Aero End of Seasons. With the event planned for the 11/12th Nov at Queen Mary just cancelled due to lack of water the RS Aeros are seeking a new venue for a one day End of Season event that weekend - so save the date! Keep a close eye on the class website
and Facebook group
for more details on that soon.
Results:
|RS Aero 5
|
|Rank
|Sail
|Helm
|Club
|Category
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|1844
|William Caiger
|Sevenoaks School
|Y
|-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|2nd
|2325
|Ned Stattersfield
|Wells Next To The Sea
|Y
|-2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|12
|10
|3rd
|1264
|Jackie Craven
|Yorkshire SC
|L
|3
|3
|(6 DNC)
|6 DNC
|3
|3
|24
|18
|4th
|2152
|Sam Schofield
|Spinnaker SC
|Y
|4
|(6 DNC)
|6 DNC
|6 DNC
|4
|5
|31
|25
|5th
|2415
|Janet Schofield
|Spinnaker SC
|L
|5
|(6 DNC)
|6 DNC
|6 DNC
|5
|4
|32
|26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RS Aero 7
|
|Rank
|Sail
|Helm
|Club
|Category
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|1534
|Fergus Barnham
|Snettisham Beach SC
|
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|1
|2
|10
|7
|2nd
|2319
|Stephen Cockerill
|Stokes Bay SC
|M
|-3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|14
|11
|3rd
|2093
|Peter Barton
|Lymington Town SC
|
|-8
|2
|1
|2
|4
|3
|20
|12
|4th
|1676
|Anthony York
|Northampton SC
|
|2
|4
|5
|4
|2
|-9
|26
|17
|5th
|1533
|Finlay Barnham
|Snettisham Beach SC
|
|5
|6
|4
|5
|-7
|4
|31
|24
|6th
|1819
|Mark Riddington
|Emsworth Slipper SC
|
|7
|5
|-10
|6
|8
|5
|41
|31
|7th
|1230
|Noah Rees
|Torpoint Mosquito SC
|Y
|4
|-14
|6
|7
|10
|12
|53
|39
|8th
|2427
|Nigel Rolfe
|Lymington Town SC
|
|6
|-17
|8
|8
|15
|6
|60
|43
|9th
|2389
|Gary Stuart
|Northampton SC
|
|13
|12
|7
|(31 DNC)
|6
|11
|80
|49
|10th
|2155
|Iain McGonigal
|East Lothian YC
|M
|9
|7
|13
|12
|-17
|10
|68
|51
|11th
|2162
|Peter Chaplin
|Burghfield SC
|M
|10
|-13
|9
|9
|13
|13
|67
|54
|12th
|2320
|Sarah Cockerill
|Stokes Bay SC
|L
|12
|11
|11
|10
|11
|-14
|69
|55
|13th
|2074
|Matt Evans
|Great Moor SC
|Y
|15
|-21
|12
|13
|16
|7
|84
|63
|14th
|1566
|Tim Hire
|Royal Lymington YC
|Y
|14
|8
|(31 DNC)
|31 DNC
|5
|8
|97
|66
|15th
|1581
|Steve Stewart
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|
|16
|10
|16
|(31 DNC)
|14
|18
|105
|74
|16th
|1002
|David Cherrill
|Broadwater SC
|
|11
|9
|(31 DNC)
|31 DNC
|9
|16
|107
|76
|17th
|1062
|Dan Phillips
|Ripon SC
|
|17
|15
|15
|15
|-18
|15
|95
|77
|18th
|1653
|Richard Butler
|Covenham SC
|M
|-19
|16
|17
|11
|19
|17
|99
|80
|19th
|2196
|Liz Potter
|West Kirby SC
|L
|20
|18
|14
|16
|21
|(31 DNC)
|120
|89
|20th
|1211
|Nicholas Eales
|Lymington Town SC
|M
|(31 DNC)
|22
|19
|14
|22
|20
|128
|97
|21st
|2146
|Nick Craven
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|
|18
|19
|18
|(31 DNC)
|25
|19
|130
|99
|22nd
|2285
|Roger Cowan
|Burghfield SC
|
|23
|23
|20
|17
|-26
|23
|132
|106
|23rd
|1846
|Steve Fraser
|East Lothian YC
|M
|21
|20
|(31 DNC)
|31 DNC
|20
|22
|145
|114
|24th
|2421
|Paul Speirs
|Notts County SC
|
|24
|(31 DNC)
|21
|31 DNC
|24
|21
|152
|121
|25th
|2186
|Alan Beaton
|Notts County SC
|
|25
|25
|(31 DNC)
|31 DNC
|12
|31 DNC
|155
|124
|26th
|1020
|Malcolm Mellor
|Hickling Broad SC
|M
|26
|24
|(31 DNC)
|31 DNC
|23
|25
|160
|129
|27th
|2429
|Robin Caiger
|Bough Beech SC
|
|27
|27
|(31 DNC)
|31 DNC
|27
|24
|167
|136
|28th
|1365
|Dean Hassell
|Hunts SC
|
|22
|26
|(31 DNC)
|31 DNC
|31 DNC
|31 DNC
|172
|141
|29th
|2270
|Andrew Petter
|Littleton SC
|
|28
|(31 DNC)
|31 DNC
|31 DNC
|28
|26
|175
|144
|30th
|1792
|Andy Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|
|(31 DNS)
|31 DNS
|31 DNC
|31 DNC
|31 DNC
|31 DNC
|186
|155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RS Aero 9
|
|Rank
|Sail
|Helm
|Club
|Category
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Total
|Nett
|1st
|1888
|Chris Larr
|Northampton SC
|
|-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|2nd
|1551
|Liam Willis
|Lymington Town SC
|Y
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(4 DNC)
|15
|11
|3rd
|1744
|Matt Thursfield
|RYA
|
|3
|2
|3
|(4 DNC)
|3
|2
|17
|13
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158452