Magic Marine RS Aero UK Inland Championships - Overall report

RS Aero sailing at Northampton Anthony York RS Aero sailing at Northampton Anthony York http://chunkypics.co.uk

Results:

RS Aero 5 Rank Sail Helm Club Category R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Total Nett 1st 1844 William Caiger Sevenoaks School Y -1 1 1 1 1 1 6 5 2nd 2325 Ned Stattersfield Wells Next To The Sea Y -2 2 2 2 2 2 12 10 3rd 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire SC L 3 3 (6 DNC) 6 DNC 3 3 24 18 4th 2152 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC Y 4 (6 DNC) 6 DNC 6 DNC 4 5 31 25 5th 2415 Janet Schofield Spinnaker SC L 5 (6 DNC) 6 DNC 6 DNC 5 4 32 26

























RS Aero 7 Rank Sail Helm Club Category R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Total Nett 1st 1534 Fergus Barnham Snettisham Beach SC

1 1 2 -3 1 2 10 7 2nd 2319 Stephen Cockerill Stokes Bay SC M -3 3 3 1 3 1 14 11 3rd 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC

-8 2 1 2 4 3 20 12 4th 1676 Anthony York Northampton SC

2 4 5 4 2 -9 26 17 5th 1533 Finlay Barnham Snettisham Beach SC

5 6 4 5 -7 4 31 24 6th 1819 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC

7 5 -10 6 8 5 41 31 7th 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC Y 4 -14 6 7 10 12 53 39 8th 2427 Nigel Rolfe Lymington Town SC

6 -17 8 8 15 6 60 43 9th 2389 Gary Stuart Northampton SC

13 12 7 (31 DNC) 6 11 80 49 10th 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC M 9 7 13 12 -17 10 68 51 11th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC M 10 -13 9 9 13 13 67 54 12th 2320 Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC L 12 11 11 10 11 -14 69 55 13th 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC Y 15 -21 12 13 16 7 84 63 14th 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC Y 14 8 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 5 8 97 66 15th 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales SC

16 10 16 (31 DNC) 14 18 105 74 16th 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC

11 9 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 9 16 107 76 17th 1062 Dan Phillips Ripon SC

17 15 15 15 -18 15 95 77 18th 1653 Richard Butler Covenham SC M -19 16 17 11 19 17 99 80 19th 2196 Liz Potter West Kirby SC L 20 18 14 16 21 (31 DNC) 120 89 20th 1211 Nicholas Eales Lymington Town SC M (31 DNC) 22 19 14 22 20 128 97 21st 2146 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales SC

18 19 18 (31 DNC) 25 19 130 99 22nd 2285 Roger Cowan Burghfield SC

23 23 20 17 -26 23 132 106 23rd 1846 Steve Fraser East Lothian YC M 21 20 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 20 22 145 114 24th 2421 Paul Speirs Notts County SC

24 (31 DNC) 21 31 DNC 24 21 152 121 25th 2186 Alan Beaton Notts County SC

25 25 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 12 31 DNC 155 124 26th 1020 Malcolm Mellor Hickling Broad SC M 26 24 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 23 25 160 129 27th 2429 Robin Caiger Bough Beech SC

27 27 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 27 24 167 136 28th 1365 Dean Hassell Hunts SC

22 26 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 31 DNC 31 DNC 172 141 29th 2270 Andrew Petter Littleton SC

28 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 31 DNC 28 26 175 144 30th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC

(31 DNS) 31 DNS 31 DNC 31 DNC 31 DNC 31 DNC 186 155

























RS Aero 9 Rank Sail Helm Club Category R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Total Nett 1st 1888 Chris Larr Northampton SC

-1 1 1 1 1 1 6 5 2nd 1551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC Y 2 3 2 2 2 (4 DNC) 15 11 3rd 1744 Matt Thursfield RYA

3 2 3 (4 DNC) 3 2 17 13

