MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017- Division Winners

by Crosbie Lorimer today at 9:47 am
The MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017 was run at the weekend from Manly Yacht Club with divisions categorised under Female Helm or All Female crew.

Division winners in the PHS Divisions were as follows:

Boat Club Design Skipper

Division 1 - All Female PHS Results
Local Hero MY16SC Bh36 Sue Waters

Division 2 – All Female PHS Results
Sassy BSC Northshore310 Lyn Evans

Division 1 – Female Helm PHS Results
Little Nico MHYC Rob Shaw 11m Sonja Walters

Division 2 – Female Helm PHS Results
Moonraker MYC Beneteau 37 Marike Koppenol

Division 4 – Yngling PHS Results
Miss Pibb RSYS Yngling Louise Tillett

Full results for all Divisions may be found at t www.myc.org.au

