MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017- Division Winners

Little Nico Crosbie Lorimer Little Nico Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

by Crosbie Lorimer today at 9:47 amDivision winners in the PHS Divisions were as follows:Boat Club Design SkipperDivision 1 - All Female PHS ResultsLocal Hero MY16SC Bh36 Sue WatersDivision 2 – All Female PHS ResultsSassy BSC Northshore310 Lyn EvansDivision 1 – Female Helm PHS ResultsLittle Nico MHYC Rob Shaw 11m Sonja WaltersDivision 2 – Female Helm PHS ResultsMoonraker MYC Beneteau 37 Marike KoppenolDivision 4 – Yngling PHS ResultsMiss Pibb RSYS Yngling Louise TillettFull results for all Divisions may be found at t www.myc.org.au













If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152568