MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017- Division Winners
by Crosbie Lorimer today at 9:47 am
The MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017 was run at the weekend from Manly Yacht Club with divisions categorised under Female Helm or All Female crew.
Division winners in the PHS Divisions were as follows:
Boat Club Design Skipper
Division 1 - All Female PHS Results
Local Hero MY16SC Bh36 Sue Waters
Division 2 – All Female PHS Results
Sassy BSC Northshore310 Lyn Evans
Division 1 – Female Helm PHS Results
Little Nico MHYC Rob Shaw 11m Sonja Walters
Division 2 – Female Helm PHS Results
Moonraker MYC Beneteau 37 Marike Koppenol
Division 4 – Yngling PHS Results
Miss Pibb RSYS Yngling Louise Tillett
Full results for all Divisions may be found at t www.myc.org.au
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152568