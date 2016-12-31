MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017 - Crosbie Lorimer Images

Banshee Crosbie Lorimer Banshee Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

by Crosbie Lorimer today at 12:53 pmThe fleet of 23 yachts enjoyed moderate 15-18 knot east nor'easterlies for their harbour course. Little Nico, skippered by Sonja Walters, with Katie Spithill at the helm, relished the downwind running to pull out a substantial lead on the fleet, also managing to hold her handicap and win Division 1 from Shibumi, skippered by Deborah Dalziel.In Division 2 Marike Koppenol skippered Moonraker to a close win over Sassy, skippered by Lyn Evans, while the five boat Yngling Division saw Hamish Jarrett's Miss Pibb take the podium.Crosbie Lorimer of Bow Caddy Media was on the water for the regatta and captured the action. Look out for Dale Lorimer's video of the event.













































