MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2

by Georgia Witt today at 2:15 pmMelinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions!Henshaw stated that “it was a great regatta and we’re really excited to be able to reclaim the title next year!”. This is the second-time Henshaw has claimed the championship title.Close behind in second was Karleen Dixon and her crew. The former champion was pleased with their result, though will be looking to take it back in 2018!Team Panuku Auckland round out the top three with skipper Angie Crafer, leading her team to third place. This was a great debut result for the team.





Congratulations to Team Lisa from Sydney, Australia skippered by Martin Hill for taking out the title of the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships. With such tight racing, the crew are proud to have come away with the win.



In second was saw New Zealand boat, Alliance helmed by Lincoln Fraser and in third, on countback, was Cruel Jane helmed by Andrew Wills, last years champion. The competitive fleet saw the top three boats all finish within 6 points of each other after six races.







Thank you to this weekend’s Race Management team led by Megan Kensington. The nine-strong team provided excellent racing in difficult conditions, though they were pleased to see such competitive fleets out sailing.



A second thank you to the event sponsors Line 7 Marine and Coast New Zealand.



We are already anticipating great numbers for both fleets for the 2018 Coast Etchells Nationals and the 2018 MRX Ladies National Championships!



