Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria Cruiser 34 728x90

MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2

by Georgia Witt today at 2:15 pm
Fleet - MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2 RNZYS Media
The results are in with the 2017 Line 7 Women’s Keelboat Nationals and the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships being decided.

Melinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions!

Henshaw stated that “it was a great regatta and we’re really excited to be able to reclaim the title next year!”. This is the second-time Henshaw has claimed the championship title.

Close behind in second was Karleen Dixon and her crew. The former champion was pleased with their result, though will be looking to take it back in 2018!

Team Panuku Auckland round out the top three with skipper Angie Crafer, leading her team to third place. This was a great debut result for the team.

Team Lisa - MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2 © RNZYS Media
Team Lisa - MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2 © RNZYS Media



Congratulations to Team Lisa from Sydney, Australia skippered by Martin Hill for taking out the title of the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships. With such tight racing, the crew are proud to have come away with the win.

In second was saw New Zealand boat, Alliance helmed by Lincoln Fraser and in third, on countback, was Cruel Jane helmed by Andrew Wills, last years champion. The competitive fleet saw the top three boats all finish within 6 points of each other after six races.

Panuku - MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2 © RNZYS Media
Panuku - MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2 © RNZYS Media


Thank you to this weekend’s Race Management team led by Megan Kensington. The nine-strong team provided excellent racing in difficult conditions, though they were pleased to see such competitive fleets out sailing.

A second thank you to the event sponsors Line 7 Marine and Coast New Zealand.

We are already anticipating great numbers for both fleets for the 2018 Coast Etchells Nationals and the 2018 MRX Ladies National Championships!

For full Results click here

To see photos and videos on Facebook: click here

Melinda Henshaw - MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2 © RNZYS Media
Melinda Henshaw - MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2 © RNZYS Media


Etchells - MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2 © RNZYS Media
Etchells - MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2 © RNZYS Media

Wildwind 2016 660x82BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Community engagement - Inspiring a new generation of sailors
One vital ingredient at each Act is community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors With every aspect of the Extreme Sailing Series™ revolving around encouraging people to get involved, be that the public, clients or the media, one vital ingredient at each Act is the community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors and raise the profile of the sport.
Posted today at 6:19 am BVI Spring Regatta - Light air challenges Spring Regatta fleet
Racing started at 1000 in an eight - ten knot easterly on Day 2 of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta. Racing started at 1000 in an eight - ten knot easterly on Day 2 of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta. Race one treated the 28-strong CSA Bareboat fleet to a spectacular course starting off the west end of Peter Island, u
Posted today at 3:48 am A Few Rays- Calculate how long your sunscreen lasts.
Confused by SPF's? It’s easy to calculate how long you will be protected by using the following process. Exposure to the sun is a serious issue for all those who venture on the water. Confused by SPF's? It’s easy to calculate how long you will be protected by using the following process.
Posted today at 1:32 am Palma 49er gold for Peters-Sterritt
In the 49er Peters and Sterritt went into the medal race day one point ahead of their nearest rivals, Botin-Iago Lopez. Silver for Elliot Hanson and Nacra 17 duo John Gimson-Anna Burnett, along with bronze medals for Nick Thompson and Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell, made it five medals for the British Sailing Team at the conclusion of the six-day event.
Posted on 1 Apr Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Nikki Henderson
At 23, Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, from Guildford is set to be the Clipper Race’s youngest ever skipper, by over a year At 23, Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, from Guildford is set to be the Clipper Race’s youngest ever skipper, by over a year, meaning she will take over the title from Alex Thompson who proved youth was no barrier to success when he won the Clipper 1997-98 Race, aged 26.
Posted on 1 Apr 2017 NCYC Newcastle to Port Stephens Race - Action coming soon...
Newcastle Cruising Yachts Club’s annual Newcastle Port Stephens race is shaping up Newcastle Cruising Yachts Club’s annual Newcastle Port Stephens race is shaping up as a downwind sprint towards Sail Port Stephens with a whopping 40 boat fleet to match, this weekend.
Posted on 1 Apr 86 boats take to the line on Day 1 racing BVI Spring Regatta
In CSA Racing on Day 1 of BVI Spring Regatta, fleet leaders established early with the winners of three racing divisions In CSA Racing on Day 1 of the BVI Spring Regatta, fleet leaders established early, with the winners of the three racing divisions each taking three bullets in a clean sweep. Blitz, the King 40 owned and skippered by Peter Corr (USA), took first in CSA-Racing 1 (Three points); Team McFly-Joanna, the Beneteau First 40 skippered by Tony Mack (GBR) took first in CSA-Racing 2 (Three points)
Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Showdown Saturday on Bay of Palma
The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors but also for the new formats which are designed to produce simpler, more engaging action on the last day.
Posted on 1 Apr Royal Danish Navy ships sail in St. Thomas International Regatta
The international fleet of sleek-sailing yachts racing in STIR were joined by the Royal Danish Navy training ships The international fleet of sleek-sailing yachts racing in the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), sailed March 24 to 26, were joined by the Royal Danish Navy training ships, Thyra and Svanen. The participation of these two 60-foot Bermuda-rigged yachts, plus their officers, cadets and crew
Posted on 31 Mar Burling lost overboard as 'hairy moments' highlight Team NZ testing
Kiwi syndicate are in the final phase of testing in Auckland before transferring to Bermuda ahead of the opening races It's been a hectic six weeks since launching their new AC50 and bedding in radical new systems. Once comfortable with them, the team has really put the heat on squeezing every bit of performance out of the foiling monster.
Posted on 31 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy