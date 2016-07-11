MOB+ Wireless engine cut off makes boating safe to be free

FellMarine - MOB Kiwi Yachting FellMarine - MOB Kiwi Yachting www.kiwiyachting.co.nz

by Tristan Campbell today at 12:26 pmThe revolutionary MOB+ Wireless Cut-Off gives outboard operators the freedom to move around their boat knowing that the engine will cut out if they are to be thrown overboard.The MOB+ system is easily retrofitted to any outboard control. It operates wirelessly via the compact xBand or xTag on the skipper and the xHUB at the steering console. The engine is automatically cut if the skipper is submerged or goes outside a 30 foot perimeter, but can be started again within seconds to perform a rescue.Factory installed kill-switches are rarely worn due to inconvenience. Activities like fishing, coaching, and water skiing often require movement away from the throttle, so the MOB+ represents the opportunity to save lives while improving freedom of movement.Cruise comfortably without the cord. MOB+ by FELL Marine is available from dealers nationwide from $374.00.See Kiwi Yachting or call 09 3600 300 for more details.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156574