Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

MC38s Ginger-fied in Summer Series Act 1

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 12:38 pm
Summer Series Act one winner Ginger and Harbour Bridge © Tilly Lock Media
The rolling dominance of Leslie Green’s Ginger team extended to the opening act of the Summer Series for the 2017-18 season, the usual players stretching their day one lead to 10 points over three more races on Sydney Harbour.

ESE winds 8-11 knots on Sunday October 15 contrasted with the opening day’s 16 gusting to 25 knots of breeze out of Rose Bay on the harbour’s eastern shore. Regular Ginger (CYCA) strategist Julian Plante, who helmed for Green, agreed “Sunday was a change in tempo. It was pretty shifty out there with big pressure changes. You had to stick to your guns.

Summer Series Act one to Ginger © Tilly Lock Media
Summer Series Act one to Ginger © Tilly Lock Media



“In the first race we were in the lead, tried to be conservative and ended up fourth. We realised we needed to sail looser, which we did in the last two and came out with better results (two wins). The fleet lifted with the extra boats and the quality of people, which was great to see. It was tighter and tougher and the start lines were much busier. Leslie was following us keenly online and he’s very excited to get back out and do some sailing.”

Neville Crichton’s Maserati (CYCA/RNZYS), with Farr 40 owner Martin Hill driving, won the first race then followed up with two seconds, a performance good enough to warrant the North Sails boat of the day flag and move them into second in the series on a countback. “I haven’t beaten Tom Slingsby since 1992,” joked Maserati’s tactician Joe Turner of his good friend who went onto win an America’s Cup and an Olympic gold medal in sailing.

Second Maserati – MC38 Summer Series Act 1 © Tilly Lock Media
Second Maserati – MC38 Summer Series Act 1 © Tilly Lock Media



“With Neville unable to attend but watching on, I was pleased we got there against Hooligan,” Hill added. “It was a very windy first day then lighter for the second and once again fleet positions changed quite dramatically. In the Farr 40s you would expect to extend from a top mark lead as you wouldn’t get dirty air but with the asymmetric kites there’s a lot more to do and positions swap with the speeds of the boat downwind. It can be cruel racing.”

Tactician on third overall Hooligan (RPAYC), Tom Slingsby, said a couple of bad starts on a course off the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron clubhouse up to a top gate at Point Piper, led to them playing catch up. “It was our first regatta with a few new to MC38s. Nine boats made it very competitive and Sunday’s light to moderate winds and flatwater was perfect for these boats.”

Lightspeed and Harbour Bridge – MC38 Summer Series Act 1 © Tilly Lock Media
Lightspeed and Harbour Bridge – MC38 Summer Series Act 1 © Tilly Lock Media



Fourth overall was Steve Barlow’s Lightspeed (RPAYC) and fifth was John Bacon’s Lazy Dog (RPAYC), which is available to buy. Racing in their debut MC38 regatta, the majority Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club crew on Dark Star recorded their best result, a fifth in race six.

The next event for the one design class is act two of the Summer Series on Pittwater over the weekend of November 18-19.

Hooligan third overall MC38 Summer Series 2017-18 © Tilly Lock Media
Hooligan third overall MC38 Summer Series 2017-18 © Tilly Lock Media



RS Sailing 660x82 AUSZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 11 Race 2 – Battle at the top
Greenings emerged from Stealth Mode in second place, with its time off the grid failing to maintain its leading position Dare To Lead now maintain first place by three nautical miles. Both teams have completed the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, though the bonus points won’t be announced until the rest of the fleet crosses the eastern gate.
Posted today at 12:19 pm AkzoNobel and the VOR - Tienpoint sends a salvo back over the bows
Following on from our earlier story, Simeon Tienpont's Press Release from Saturday October 14th follows. Following on from our earlier story, which you can see http://www.sail-world.com/158020!here!new, Simeon Tienpont's Press Release from Saturday October 14th follows.
Posted today at 11:45 am First non-Victorian Australian Couta Boat champions - Tenacity
A second NSW team and Tenacity’s Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club clubmates, Larry Eastwood’s Sylvia, finished runner-up Tenacity finished tenth from an outstanding multi-state line up of 22 Coutas in the final passage race around Scotland Island and then north to Mackerel Beach and back south to the area known as ‘the pond’, in 8-10 knot east sou’easters.
Posted today at 11:43 am 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship – Race 2
Ward and his team were prominent and took the lead at the first set of windward marks after a battle for supremecy Triple M soon raced away to a clear lead on the first spinnaker run and only John Winning, Cameron McDonald and Michael Kennedy on Yandoo looked likely to be able to put pressure on the runaway leader.
Posted today at 11:20 am Pole Axed - AkzoNobel makes VOR Skipper Tienpoint walk the plank
Officially it goes something like this, 'Following a breach of contract, Simeon Tienpont left his role as skipper Officially it goes something like this, 'Following a breach of contract, Simeon Tienpont left his role as skipper of team AkzoNobel in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race on Friday, October 13, 2017. AkzoNobel, the owner and title partner of team AkzoNobel, has confirmed it’s fully committed to the team competing in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race.’
Posted today at 6:19 am Volvo Ocean Race - Images from the first In Port Race, Alicante
Pedro Martinez was on the water for the start of the first In Port race of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race, Pedro Martinez was on the water for the start of the first In Port race of the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race, and filed this gallery of images. Held in light to moderate breezes off Alicante, the MAPFRE sponsored race was an emphatic win for the Spanish flagged Volvo Ocean Race entry
Posted today at 5:23 am Volvo Ocean Race - Full and Highlight Replays of Alicante In-Port Race
The first In-Port race for the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race was staged in Alicante in relatively light airs. The first In-Port race for the 2017/18 Volvo Ocean Race was staged in Alicante in relatively light airs. Catch the short version of the race highlights along with the full replay.
Posted today at 4:26 am Excellent fleet for first Summer Pennant River Race
Doctor Who yesterday made a winning comeback in the opening race of the Combined Clubs Summer Pennant Doctor Who, one of Tasmania’s most successful racing yachts of the past three decades, yesterday made a winning comeback in the opening race of the Combined Clubs Summer Pennant, a river race on the Derwent.
Posted today at 2:32 am Nations Trophy - Swan OD Challenge - More images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from the Nations Trophy - Swan OD Challenge in Palma de Mallorca. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from the Nations Trophy - Swan OD Challenge in Palma de Mallorca.
Posted today at 2:01 am The Nations Trophy - Swan OD Challenge images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from the Nations Trophy - Swan OD Challenge in Palma de Mallorca. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from the Nations Trophy - Swan OD Challenge in Palma de Mallorca.
Posted today at 1:40 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy