Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

MC38 Winter Series – Undermanned, under-winched and over-canvassed

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 2:52 pm
Fleet downwind – MC38 Winter Series Act 2 Bob Fowler
A moody Sydney winter’s day with sou’west breeze gusting close to 30 knots provided the first heavy weather hit out in a long time for the MC38 fleet contesting the second act of their Winter Series.

Leslie Green’s Ginger sailed a faultless four race series, stand-in helm Julian Plante combining with Olympian Colin Beashel on main and a three newcomers plus the core crew of tactician David Chapman, bowman Rob Stenta and trimmer Richie Allanson to produce four wins.

“Undermanned, under-winched and over-canvassed, and that’s one of the cool things about the boats,” was Allanson’s day two summary. “Everyone has to multitask and you are rewarded for having people who are multidimensional with their skills. There are times when you have one hand on one job and have to pick up another job because things change so quickly.”

The Ginger program has enjoyed consistency for eons and today’s “throw together crew” only helped shaped their final results. New faces included Millie Bennett, who was sailing with Menace until the boat was sold to Chris Way, Scottish sailor Nell Hardie and fly-in guest second bowman, Gosse de Boer.

Chris Hancock's Vino second overall – MC38 Winter Series Act 2 © Bob Fowler
Chris Hancock's Vino second overall – MC38 Winter Series Act 2 © Bob Fowler



Second overall by six points was Chris Hancock’s Vino and third was Marcus Blackmore’s Hooligan, steered by Peter Johnson and finishing the shortened pointscore with a points tally of 15.

The class welcomed newcomer Chris Way and Easy Tiger VI for their debut outing in light airs on Saturday June 17, then the opposite conditions on day two. Way and his team had plenty on in the pressured-up rain squalls shooting out of Double Bay but they held their nerve and kept the boat, which sports striking yellow tiger-claw marks on the main and hull, balanced and upright. See video.

“We were taking it a bit easy today, then on the run home to Pittwater I steered down a wave at 21 knots and we had the pumps fully going with the walls of water coming over the boat. They are so wet it’s insane! We got a couple of thirds in the series; it’s the usual story with a new boat….there’s work to do.”

Easy Tiger VI and city skyline – MC38 Winter Series Act 2 © Bob Fowler
Easy Tiger VI and city skyline – MC38 Winter Series Act 2 © Bob Fowler



Understanding the physicalness of the grand prix class Way added: “I’ve given my core crew the winter to pick up their fitness.” On the level of racing he added: “It’s very professional racing, everyone knows the rules and the proper etiquette around the marks. The quality of the fleet is excellent; we know everybody and they know us so it’s like being back, but in a new boat.”

Easy Tiger VI took advantage of the gusty weather window to return to Pittwater’s Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, or “Tiger-land”, this afternoon, along with Vino. Way says being back at their home club means the crew can work quietly and easily on the boat and get stuck into a training regime before the July 15-16 act three.

Class president John Bacon thought Dark Star’s regatta was over when a jib lock failed during a warmup session on the harbour prior to the first race on Sunday June 18. The crew was heading despondently back to the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron when John Flannery stepped in with spare parts allowing Dark Star to make it back out for the start of race three, when they posted their best score of second.

Ginger and Easy Tiger VI – MC38 Winter Series Act 2 © Bob Fowler
Ginger and Easy Tiger VI – MC38 Winter Series Act 2 © Bob Fowler



“It was good to see Chris out there, he’s been sailing Melges 32s which is great preparation for this class,” Bacon said after racing. “Thanks again to the owners who let their boats keep rolling without them.”

Bacon and his Melbourne Osaka Cup crew David Sampson have arranged to bring the MC38 Lazy Dog back from overseas to be sold to an Australian owner. It’s currently on route to Sydney and will be available tax free and ready to race in time for the summer season.

“We want to show that the class is right behind new owners, and build the Sydney fleet,” Bacon said. “We are also talking to our suppliers and getting a good grip on the costs. They are grand prix boats but we want them to be affordable and for new owners to know what they are up for to be competitive.”

For the July 15-16 regatta the fleet returns to Pittwater and the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, home of MC38s Vino, Hooligan, Assassin, Ghost Rider, Dark Star and now Easy Tiger VI.

Hooligan – MC38 Winter Series Act 2 © Bob Fowler
Hooligan – MC38 Winter Series Act 2 © Bob Fowler


MC38 Winter Series act 2 winner Ginger © Bob Fowler
MC38 Winter Series act 2 winner Ginger © Bob Fowler



Pos         Pts          Name                    R1           R2           R3           R4

 

1              4.00        Ginger                  1.00        1.00        1.00        1.00

2              10.00     Vino                       2.00        2.00        4.00        2.00

3              15.00     Hooligan              3.00        4.00        5.00        3.00

4              16.00     Dark Star              4.00        6.00        2.00        4.00

5              16.00     Easy Tiger VI       5.00        3.00        3.00        5.00

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

North Sails onboard as major sponsor for Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta
North Sails will be a major sponsor of the 2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta North Sails will be a major sponsor of the 2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta to be run by the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club from 15th to 19th July 2017.
Posted on 17 Jun Andy Beadsworth and Provezza win the Dragon Worlds in Cascais
Overnight the Russian team Annapurna skippered by Anatoly Loginov were given redress by the race committee. Overnight the Russian team Annapurna skippered by Anatoly Loginov were given redress by the race committee for a collision on the penultimate days racing.
Posted on 17 Jun Argentario Sailing Week and Panerai Classic Yacht Challenge – Day 3
For the third day in a row, picture perfect conditions with 46 classic yachts and five photographers on the race course. A steady north westerly breeze gusting up to 20 knots and flat seas transformed the crystal blue water a fun-filled playground for competitors and photographers alike.
Posted on 17 Jun Joyous celebration concludes the Giraglia Rolex Cup
Gian Riccardo Marini of Rolex lauded the unique atmosphere of friendly competition that reigns at the event The final prize giving ceremony saw the Maxi 72 Momo win line honours, the J109 Chestress win the prize for best placed boat across all three events
Posted on 17 Jun America's Cup Viilage– Iain Murray talks about what to expect on Day 1
And today is the day! Catch up on my chat with Regatta Director, Iain Murray this morning before racing. And today is the day! Catch up on my chat with Regatta Director, Iain Murray this morning before racing.
Posted on 17 Jun Giraglia Rolex Cup – Freccia Rossa’s momentous display
Patience, mental fortitude and an unrelenting desire to surmount the challenges posed by fickle weather conditions A profound respect for tradition, a collective love of sailing and a genuine spirit of sportsmanship the qualities which shone through the event as a whole.
Posted on 17 Jun Close racing on Day 1 of SB20 Tasmania Mid-Winter Regatta
Racing was in the near perfect sailing conditions, north-westerly that ranged from five to 15 knots, gusting of 23 knots Paul Burnell, who will be helming a UK boat at the Worlds, with brother Tim in the crew, won the third race of the day in Honey Badger to be fifth overall.
Posted on 17 Jun Argentario Sailing Week and Panerai Classic Yacht Challenge – Day 2
Second leg boasted spectacular racing conditions for the 46 Classic Yachts from 10 nations with a westerly breeze In the evening, crews took in the breathtaking view from the Spanish fortress built at the end of the 16th century, while enjoying the dinner offered by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano.
Posted on 16 Jun The Bridge – MACIF trimaran expected in Nantes
The four competing trimarans, including MACIF, are expected to spend five days in Nantes for a variety of festivities. This transatlantic race with crew to New York is important for François Gabart, from the perspective of the single-handed round-the-world record attempt planned for the end of the year.
Posted on 16 Jun America’s Cup Match – J Class yachts to run exhibition on Great Sound
The seven J Class yachts will provide everybody with a majestic sight never seen before in the history of the Class. J Class yachts will stage an exhibition together on the same waters on which Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand will begin their competition
Posted on 16 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy