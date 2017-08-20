Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad/Oracle Supplier

MC38 Summer Series Act 1 draws record fleet and a bevy of superstars

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 6:56 pm
Fleet heading to the top mark on a grey Sydney day – MC38 Summer Series Act 1 © MC38 Media
The MC38 class enjoyed a major boost for the opening act of the class’ 2017-18 Summer Series drawing a record nine boats on Sydney Harbour for act one, and a bevy of superstars among the teams.

America’s Cup sailors and Olympic gold medallists in the Laser and 49er respectively, Tom Slingsby and Iain Jensen, plus guest helmsman Michael Dunstan took Marcus Blackmore’s Hooligan into a new sphere and four races into the seven race series they are second on the pointscore.

But it was the usual unflappable A-team on Lesley Green’s Ginger with their impeccable boat handling in the 16 gusting to 25 knot SSEers and decisions by tactician David Chapman that outclassed the fleet. They finished the North Sails boat of the day holding a four point advantage going into the second and final day of racing on Sunday October 15, 2017.

“It was really good to have nine boats; it made for a real dog fight,” said Chapman. “Each time we led at the top mark we weren’t leading at the bottom. There were lots of lead changes which was terrific for the spectators.”

On his first MC38 helming experience on a cool and showery spring day Dunstan said: “It was great fun, a blast. I don’t get the chance to steer boats like that very often.”

Ghost Rider and Easy Tiger in the distance – MC38 Summer Series Act 1 © MC38 Media
Ghost Rider and Easy Tiger in the distance – MC38 Summer Series Act 1 © MC38 Media



Slingsby added, “We had a few close moments, it’s really good out there with nine competitive boats. The racing was tight; you could overtake three or four on a downwind or lose three or four. We had one port/starboard and had to crash gybe but that’s all part of it and we are all friends at the end of the day.” Video of Slingsby and Dunstan.

On the likelihood of reigning in Ginger on Sunday he said: “We did well today with a couple of top threes. We’ll do the best we can and hopefully it’s close going into the last race so we can have a shot at them.”

Driving John Bacon’s Dark Star hard was Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club Youth Development sailor Sarah Parker with brother Malcolm calling tactics and the highly experienced Chris Links on main.

“We were a bit nervous in the first race but once we settled down we were happy with how it all went,” said Malcolm. Speaking on the pros among the teams he added, “It was good to tussle with a few names and even get a couple of them, though it wasn’t something we were looking for heading into this regatta. For us it was about the experience. A massive thank you to John for all his support and for giving us the opportunity.”

Just three training sessions then straight into a gusty day up against some of Australia’s best keelboat sailors while weaving in and around fleets of J70s, Ynglings, Etchells, old 18-footers and classic boats on a track between Chowder and Rose Bay was no easy feat for the debut MC38 helm. On the feel of driving, a chilled-out Sarah said: “It’s heavy downwind but I had a feel from other Elliott asymmetric spinnaker sailing I’ve done. It was nice and fast. After the first race we nailed down a few things that we thought were potential flaws and from there we improved.”

Hooligan to windward – MC38 Summer Series Act 1 © MC38 Media
Hooligan to windward – MC38 Summer Series Act 1 © MC38 Media



Bacon and crewmember David Sampson picked up Lazy Dog from Puerto Rico and imported it to boost the local fleet. Their plan is to sell it to an owner looking for high-level one design racing and in the meantime Lazy Dog went from its shipping container to winning Saturday’s first race, all in three days. “That gave us the opportunity to give the RPAYC youth team a chance to mix it with the best Grand Prix fleet in Australia on the Dark Star,” Bacon said.

A blowy monotone Sydney day tested all teams. By the end of lap one of race one Ghost Rider and Easy Tiger were out with sail damage, and more spinnakers would meet a similar fate. In the screaming down-winders a couple of MC38s wiped-out, sending crews scrambling to regain control of the temperamental beasts before the spill cost too many places.

From four races there were four firsts over the line: Lazy Dog, Ginger, Steve Barlow’s Lightspeed and Hooligan to finish the day.

The forecast for Sunday October 15 is south-easterly 10-15 knots turning easterly below 10 knots in the afternoon. The remaining three races are due to start at 1000hrs under the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron’s race management team headed up by race officer Rob Ridley.

Dark Star RPAYC youth crew – MC38 Summer Series Act 1 © MC38 Media
Dark Star RPAYC youth crew – MC38 Summer Series Act 1 © MC38 Media

Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Hall Spars - MastBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper World Race – Day 10, Race 2 – Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint begins
Dare To Lead began its Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint shortly after Garmin, and is in second place on the leader board. Just before it was due to become the first Clipper 70 to enter the western gate of the Ocean Sprint, Greenings activated Stealth Mode, meaning its position will remain hidden for 24 hours, until 18:00 UTC this evening.
Posted today at 6:47 pm World Sailing publishes 2022 World Championships bidding guidelines
Second only to the Olympic Games, the World Championships are the most important event for the Olympic sailing events The information for bidders outline the specification of minimum requirements for both the sporting competition and the on-shore event, and sets out the rights and responsibilities of each party in hosting the event.
Posted today at 2:25 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Local heroes take popular win in first In Port race
The local heroes on Xabi Fernandez’s MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race The local heroes on Xabi Fernandez’s MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race. Sailing in winds of 8-10kts, Fernandez and his team made a bold call at the start to duck behind the entire fleet
Posted today at 2:08 pm Team Brunel ready for first In-Port race
On Saturday October 14th, seven teams will go head to head for first time for points in MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante. On Saturday October 14th, the seven teams will go head to head for the first time for points in the MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante. For Team Brunel, the In-Port race will be the first time competing as a complete team. Bekking: “Each of us will want to win of course but today is just about staying out of trouble.” The race begins at 12.00 UTC, 14.00 local time
Posted today at 11:04 am Clipper Race - Estimated arrival times into Cape Town, South Africa
The leading teams of Clipper Race fleet made good progress and predicted to arrive ahead of scheduled arrival window. The leading teams of the Clipper Race fleet have made good progress in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms and are currently predicted to arrive slightly ahead of the scheduled arrival window.
Posted today at 9:47 am New sponsor for Launceston to Hobart Race
Three Tasmanian enterprises, Derwent Sailing Squadron, Tamar Yacht Club and Riversdale Estate Wines, have joined forces Three Tasmanian enterprises, the Derwent Sailing Squadron, the Tamar Yacht Club and Riversdale Estate Wines, have joined forces to conduct and promote the 2017 Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race, known as the L2H.
Posted today at 8:04 am Nations Trophy - Germany ups the gears
A delay to the scheduled race time on Day 3 of The Nations Trophy only served to build anticipation. A delay to the scheduled race time on Day 3 of The Nations Trophy only served to build anticipation. Once unleashed the 28 boat, 11 nation fleet did not disappoint. The already close racing in all three Swan One Design classes was made more exhilarating by seriously close finishes, with boats overlapping and separated by seconds. Yacht racing at its best. Only one day remains.
Posted today at 6:09 am Take the leap – Life as an Ocean Gypsy - Part 1
In February 2016 I was lucky enough to set sail aboard Team Mowbray’s 60’ yacht Commitment In February 2016 I was lucky enough to set sail aboard Team Mowbray’s 60’ yacht Commitment, on a voyage from the southern tip of South America to the magical world of Antarctica. This ‘journey of a life time’ introduced me to both the wonder and terror of ocean cruising. Exploring the treasures of the Antarctic peninsula, with our agenda governed only by weather and leaving smallest of footprints
Posted today at 2:05 am Friday 13th strikes on Day 2 of Marseille One Design
Under an overcast sky, the wind remained elusive and the one design foiling catamarans remained tied to the dock Helmsman of the French GC32, Arnaud Psarofaghis, on loan from Ernesto Bertarelli’s Alinghi team, was seen eyeing up the fleet of Moth singlehanded dinghies, a class in which he is a two time past European champion.
Posted on 13 Oct Volvo Ocean Race teams to face first test in MAPFRE In-Port Race
The race course is set up with a gate system, with two top (windward) marks and two bottom (leeward) marks. The start time is 14:00 local time, and conditions are forecast to be ideal. During the morning there will be a light northerly wind, but from noon, it will start to turn to the east and strengthen to a solid 10 knots down the race course.
Posted on 13 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy