MC38 OD Winter Series - Act 4 Day 1 Video
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 2:10 pm
With an 18 knot south west wind backing slowly to the south and easing as the afternoon wore on, Bow Caddy grabbed a camera and headed to Chowder Bay to catch races 3 & 4 of the afternoon.
The fleet had to contend with a busy harbour with numerous clubs racing in the ideal spring conditions as well as the constant toing and froing of the many ferries.
Ginger won the third race and Maserati won the fourth.
