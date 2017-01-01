MC38 Nationals wrap at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club
by Nic Douglass today at 11:03 am
The final day of racing at the MC38 Nationals was as unpredictable as they come with the remnants of an overnight southerly front, storm activity, and an ever-attempting sea breeze.
Australian champions Ginger - MC38 Australian Champion 2017 Adventures of a Sailor Girl
Regardless of the fickle breeze, and finding themselves in some tricky situations, the defending champions on Ginger, skippered by eighty-something-year-old Leslie Green are again the champions, for the fourth year in a row following a fantastic start to the series. A fast-closing Crichton and his team on Maserati were North Sails 'Boat of the Day' with a third in race eight, and bullet to finish off the series, but wasn't enough to catch the defenders, who finished two points clear, despite scoring more on the final day of racing than they had in total on the first two.
I was on the water today to live stream the final two races, and after racing I took the chance to catch up with winning tactician David Chapman from Ginger, Joe Turner the tactician from Maserati, and Clare Crawford, the owner and driver of Assassin (videos below).
I am looking forward to the next time I get to see this fantastic class out on the water.
Video from the final day
Live video of race 8
Live video of race 9
Interviews with on water footage
