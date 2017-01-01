Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 728x90 4

MC38 Nationals wrap at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club

by Nic Douglass today at 11:03 am
Australian champions Ginger - MC38 Australian Champion 2017 Adventures of a Sailor Girl
The final day of racing at the MC38 Nationals was as unpredictable as they come with the remnants of an overnight southerly front, storm activity, and an ever-attempting sea breeze.

Regardless of the fickle breeze, and finding themselves in some tricky situations, the defending champions on Ginger, skippered by eighty-something-year-old Leslie Green are again the champions, for the fourth year in a row following a fantastic start to the series. A fast-closing Crichton and his team on Maserati were North Sails 'Boat of the Day' with a third in race eight, and bullet to finish off the series, but wasn't enough to catch the defenders, who finished two points clear, despite scoring more on the final day of racing than they had in total on the first two.

I was on the water today to live stream the final two races, and after racing I took the chance to catch up with winning tactician David Chapman from Ginger, Joe Turner the tactician from Maserati, and Clare Crawford, the owner and driver of Assassin (videos below).

I am looking forward to the next time I get to see this fantastic class out on the water.

Video from the final day

Live video of race 8


Live video of race 9


Interviews with on water footage


Check out Sailor Girl's Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, @sailorgirlHQ to stay up to date on the adventures!
BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportPacific Sailing School 660x82 1

Related Articles

Ginger conquers Pittwater for fourth MC38 Australian Championship
A fickle last day closed up final pointscore. Ginger laid foundations in first two days and went out to race defensively Ginger (CYCA) laid the foundations in the first two days and went out to race defensively, putting a target on Dark Star’s (RPAYC) back, and Neville Crichton’s Maserati (RNZYS/CYCA) crew cleverly read what breeze there was to move into second overall.
Posted today at 10:47 am Balance cleans up in Sydney Newcastle Race
Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance almost replicated her clean sweep of last year’s Sydney Newcastle race taking line honours Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance has almost replicated her clean sweep of last year’s Sydney Newcastle race, taking line honours and winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall, only missing breaking the record she set last year in the Ocean Pointscore Series conducted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.
Posted today at 4:01 am MC38 Nationals action-shots by Dinghy Fever Photography
Dinghy Fever Photography provided this gallery of images from 2017 MC38 Nationals on Pittwater. Dinghy Fever Photography provided this gallery of images from 2017 MC38 Nationals on Pittwater.
Posted on 18 Feb Krabi waters deliver a spectacular Day 3 of the Bay Regatta 2017
Opting for just two starts each day – monohulls / multihulls – has proven a successful strategy for 2017 The Bay Regatta Opting for just two starts each day – monohulls and multihulls – has proven a successful strategy for the 2017 The Bay Regatta, getting the boats off early and enjoying the good breeze and eye-candy that is the Andaman triangle of Phuket-Phang Nga-Krabi.
Posted on 18 Feb Cold, wet and wild sailing in Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race
52-foot Secret Men's Business, skippered by Geoff Boettcher, took out another line honours victory finishing at 7.30am The 52-foot Secret Men's Business, skippered by Geoff Boettcher, took out another line honours victory finishing at just after 7.30am and just ahead of the other TP52, Sam Haynes' Celestial, which made the trip over from Sydney.
Posted on 18 Feb Amedeo writes his own Vendée Globe story
Parisian political journalist turned solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place when he crossed the finish line Parisian political journalist turned solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne at 09 hrs 03 m UTC this morning Saturday 18th February.
Posted on 18 Feb Vendee Globe - Under a square head jury rig and storm jib - Day 104
Conrad Colman updates from the Atlantic as he makes 6.2kts under Jury Rig with 488nm remaining to sail Conrad Colman updates from the Atlantic as he makes 6.2kts under Jury Rig with 488nm remaining to sail to reach the finish line of the Vendee Globe. The single handed sailor is attempting to become the first competitor in the eight editions of the solo non-stop round the world race to complete the course using only natural energy. He has 200nm under the makeshift rig
Posted on 18 Feb Amedeo writes his own Vendée Globe story - 11th place
Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place in the Vendée Globe when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne Journalist and solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place in the Vendée Globe when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne at 09 hrs 03 m UTC this morning Saturday 18th February. His excellent finish represents the culmination of a dream to take part in the famous solo ocean race around the world. Sailing Newrest-Matmut Amedeo's elapsed time for the course is 103 d 21h 1 m.
Posted on 18 Feb EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour - Douillard avenges upset with victory
French sailing star Thierry Douillard avenged shock last-minute defeat in opening stage of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour French sailing star Thierry Douillard avenged a shock last-minute defeat in the opening stage of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour by snatching victory in round two of the Gulf classic on Friday.
Posted on 18 Feb Ginger closes in on fourth MC38 Australian Championship
Leslie Green’s Ginger consolidated its top status, Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow’s Light Speed continued on day two Leslie Green’s Ginger consolidated its top dog status, John Bacon’s Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow’s Light Speed continued to make inroads on day two of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater
Posted on 18 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy