MC38 Nationals wrap at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club

by Nic Douglass today at 11:03 amRegardless of the fickle breeze, and finding themselves in some tricky situations, the defending champions on Ginger, skippered by eighty-something-year-old Leslie Green are again the champions, for the fourth year in a row following a fantastic start to the series. A fast-closing Crichton and his team on Maserati were North Sails 'Boat of the Day' with a third in race eight, and bullet to finish off the series, but wasn't enough to catch the defenders, who finished two points clear, despite scoring more on the final day of racing than they had in total on the first two.I was on the water today to live stream the final two races, and after racing I took the chance to catch up with winning tactician David Chapman from Ginger, Joe Turner the tactician from Maserati, and Clare Crawford, the owner and driver of Assassin (videos below).I am looking forward to the next time I get to see this fantastic class out on the water.Live video of race 8Live video of race 9Interviews with on water footageCheck out Sailor Girl's Facebook , Twitter, or Instagram, @sailorgirlHQ to stay up to date on the adventures!