Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

MC38 Australian Champs - Record MC38 fleet vie for national supremacy

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 2:22 am
MC38 Summer Championship Oct 2016 Ginger downwind © Bob Fowler
A record nine MC38s fling open the door to another year of dynamic one design racing with the class’ national title on Pittwater hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club February 17-19, 2017.

Class statesman Leslie Green and his Ginger crew are three-time consecutive Australian champions facing this year’s title with the same core team who have invested the same amount of effort in preparation, the winning skipper assures.

“We have been training as much as we can. Fortunately we’ve broken a few things - I love to do that while we are training - and we’ve got good sails on the boat. We spend a lot of time choosing our crew; it’s always the core of the Richie Allanson/David Chapman group, nothing changes much. Julian Plante will join us this weekend helping Richie with trim and as alternate helmsman,” Green added.

Pittwater isn’t the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia member’s favourite stretch of water though he’s philosophical about its nuances: “It can be a bit unfair. You try to take as much luck out of the game as you can. It’s the same for everyone; lucky breaks go each way,” Green added.

As well as leading his troops into another championship round, the generous 80-something year old skipper has also offered an entire set of sails to Steve Barlow for the MC38 Lightspeed, which is on loan from McConaghy Boats at Mona Vale.

“Why wouldn’t you?” Green asks. “I think it’s normal you try to help people in this life. It doesn’t hurt you…though I suppose if he won…”

Barlow has been a guest helmsman at two different MC38 series on Maserati and Kokomo, both heavy air baptisms. Now he’s done a deal with McConaghys, the company that built the MC38, to lead his own campaign.

MC38 RPAYC regatta Oct 16 day 2 downwind Maserati & Dark Star © Bob Fowler
MC38 RPAYC regatta Oct 16 day 2 downwind Maserati & Dark Star © Bob Fowler



“We stuck the mast back in and gave it a polish, then we begged and borrowed some sails,” Barlow said. “We’ve thrown together a crew of my Farr 40 guys from last year, most of them have sailed the MC38s as well.

“Our expectations are not high but we definitely we want to give it a go. When you are competing against seasoned campaigners like Menace and Ginger with a thrown together crew, we understand we won’t be on the pace with those guys. There’s definitely a pecking order and hopefully we can stay off the bottom of the ladder.”

Billy Sykes, Mitch White and Murray Gordon are some of the names on Lightspeed’s crew list.

Four-time Kiwi Olympian Hamish Pepper is replacing regular tactician Ray Davies, who is busy with his America’s Cup duties, on Menace sailing for the Royal Akarana Yacht Club in Auckland. The team admit they’ve not sailed Menace since the last MC38 regatta back in November, but history shows there’s always plenty of pedigree on board to smooth out any rough edges.

Most of the Sydney boats, including Dark Star, Ghost Rider and Vino, have been spotted regularly on Pittwater training for the competition climax happening inshore over three days, offering club races and other boats the chance for ringside seats.

Strengthening nor’easters are likely for tomorrow’s opening day before an overnight southerly change and 18 knot southerlies decreasing to 16 knots on Saturday afternoon. High winds feature in the long range outlook for Sunday, up to 28 knot southerlies, something PRO Steve Merrington and the owners will monitor.

MC38 RSYS regatta start © Bob Fowler
MC38 RSYS regatta start © Bob Fowler



Racing schedule:

· Friday 17 Feb: first scheduled warning signal of the day 12000hrs, up to four races
· Saturday 18 Feb: first scheduled warning signal 1100hrs, up to four races
· Sunday 19 Feb: first scheduled warning signal 1100hrs, up to three races

List of entries:

1. Assassin – Robin/Clare Crawford
2. Dark Star – John Bacon
3. Ghost Rider – Ross Hennessy
4. Ginger – Leslie Green
5. Hooligan – Marcus Blackmore
6. Lighthouse – Steve Barlow
7. Maserati – Neville Crichton
8. Menace – Howard Spencer
9. Vino – Chris Hancock

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Zhik Dinghy 660x82

Related Articles

Class championships to feature at Sydney Harbour Regatta
Battle lines will be drawn when a variety of classes hold their championships at NSW’s largest keelboat event Battle lines will be drawn when a variety of classes hold their championships at NSW’s largest keelboat event, the Sydney Harbour Regatta, to be hosted by Middle Harbour Yacht Club over the weekend of 4-5 March.
Posted on 14 Feb Treasures of the sailing scene united in 'hidden class connection'
Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class. Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class.
Posted on 8 Feb Andrea Francolini was at the RSYS Milson Silver Goblets for Etchells
Andrea Francolini at the RSYS Milson Goblets for Etchells The magnificent work of Andrea Francolini continues. He was at the last day of the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron's Milson Silver Goblets regatta for Etchells. It is sailed over the course of the week as a twilight regatta and then has multiple races on the final day, Saturday. It usually attracts a fleet of 30+ Etchells from NSW and also Interstate.
Posted on 4 Feb Record SB20 fleet expected for Banjo’s Crown Series Bellerive Regatta
A fleet of more than 40 SB20 one-design sports boats, including several mainland crews, is expected to contest The Crown Series will be sailed over the weekend of 18-19 February with the keelboat divisions also contesting a twilight race on the evening of Friday,17 February, joined on Saturday and Sunday by SB20s, trailable yachts and off-the-beach dinghies and catamarans.
Posted on 2 Feb Etchells Championships at Brighton in March
The 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships will be hosted by Royal Brighton Yacht Club over the Labour Day weekend The 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships will be hosted by Royal Brighton Yacht Club over the Labour Day weekend, March 11-13. Some close racing for a very competitive fleet is anticipated.
Posted on 2 Feb RPAYC Summer One Design and Sports Boat Regatta now open for entry
Gather your friends, family, co workers and join these great weekend regatta's on Pittwater. Racing will be held inshore from 1100hrs and will be a windward / leeward course, with up to six races across two days on the waters of Pittwater.
Posted on 1 Feb Helly Hansen Australian Champs - Two-time champ eyeing off third title
The Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship gets underway tomorrow with close and competitive racing The Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship gets underway tomorrow with close and competitive racing expected throughout the four-day regatta, hosted by the Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron.
Posted on 30 Jan Applications are open for the 2017/18 RPAYC Youth Development Program
The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s Youth Development program has been a launch pad for many of Australia’s top sailors The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s Youth Development program has been a launch pad for many of Australia’s top sailors from world champions, Olympians and America’s Cup winners. For the 2016/17 season the program has continued to excel on an international level.
Posted on 27 Jan Yachting cartoonist Mike Peyton dies at 96
“The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist” died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.
Posted on 27 Jan 'Sailing Champions League' Series 2017 Program in J/70’s - Overall
Sailing League Program has simply re-defined “club sailing” in Europe- for thousands of sailors across the continent. The impact of the Sailing League Program, originally created in Germany by Oliver Schwall’s Konzeptwerft Group in Hamburg, Germany and their J/Germany partners Mittelmann’s Werft, has simply re-defined “club sailing” in Europe- for thousands of sailors across the continent.
Posted on 25 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy