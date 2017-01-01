MANGO Mashes 30th J-Jamboree

MANGO Mashes 30th J-Jamboree J/Boats MANGO Mashes 30th J-Jamboree J/Boats

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157978

by J/Boats today at 4:06 pmThe Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association, the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club, J/80 Fleet one, and Fay's Boat Yard held the on Lake Winnipesaukee, with sailing taking place out of Sanders Bay.A highly talented fleet of fourteen teams participated in this year’s regatta. In the end, it was the Annapolis crew on MANGO, led by their fearless leader Ken Mangano, that won the regatta and earned the title of J/80 East Coast Champion!Taking second was Guy Nickerson’s PRESSURE, just one point back. Rounding out the podium was Peter D’Anjou’s LE TIGRE. The balance of the top five included the Hayes/ Kirchhoff duo on MORE GOSTOSA and Les Beckwith’s FKA, fourth and fifth, respectively.