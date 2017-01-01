Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

M32 Worlds - Mother knows best, but fast Phil marches on regardless

by Andy Rice today at 3:30 am
2017 M32 World Championship - Day 3 © Anton Klock / M32 World
Phil Robertson ignored the good advice of his mother and rose from his sick bed to contest the third day of the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden. The Kiwi skipper of ChinaOne Ningbo is probably glad that he soldiered on through his illness because Robertson extended his overall lead after another solid performance across a long but fruitful five-race afternoon.

The sky was as blue as the waters of Marstrand and with a 10-knot breeze the 15 teams couldn’t have asked for better conditions. There were five different race winners today, including Robertson who got the bullet in race two. Robertson’s voice was sounding less hoarse than 24 hours earlier, the New Zealander perhaps mindful that his mother might be watching from the other side of the world.

2017 M32 World Championship - Day 3 © Anton Klock / M32 World
2017 M32 World Championship - Day 3 © Anton Klock / M32 World



“I think Mum saw that I was sick yesterday and told me I wasn't allowed to go sailing today. But I didn't write back, so... sorry Mum!” As for the racing, that went rather well for Robertson. “We started pretty strong in the light airs with a second and a first. We wobbled a bit in the middle but it's a big boat, with 15 boats on a reaching start. If you don't get off the line cleanly you're battling away in the pack. We got a bit caught out, stuck in the middle in a couple of races. But we came good in the last one for another solid second.”

ChinaOne Ningbo now holds a nine-point lead over Denmark’s Jonas Warrer who sits in second place just a point in front of CFA Sport Racing skippered by Chris Steele from New Zealand. Topping the Corinthian owner-driver standings is Don Wilson, whose Convexity sits just four points off the podium, ready to pounce on any final-day errors by the pros.

Winner of today’s first race was Rasmus Rosengren and the young Artemis Racing Youth team representing the KSSS Yacht Club. It set the tone for a better day all round for the young Swedes who move up to fifth overall. “The difference from the other days was we started well and we were in the hunt from the beginning, so we could work our way to the top.” They crossed the finish line triumphant at winning a race but were put through a measurement check by the on-the-water jury, which revealed that two of the crew weren’t carrying safety knives on their buoyancy aids. They were docked a penalty point, although the race win still stands.

2017 M32 World Championship - Day 3 © Anton Klock / M32 World
2017 M32 World Championship - Day 3 © Anton Klock / M32 World



Safety issues are taken seriously, and with good reason. There were two man overboard incidents today but thankfully everyone was recovered safely.

Today’s other race winners were Convexity, 49er Olympic gold medallist Jonas Warrer, and Nicklas Dackhammar steering Essiq Racing Team. “These conditions today in Marstrand, breeze and sun, it's excellent sailing,” said Dackhammar. “We struggled a bit in one race, we had an OCS. But otherwise we always gained boats all the time and we were fast. It's always nice to have a race win, and that was because of a clean start and then we were leading the whole way round and just extending from the other boats. It feels really good.”

2017 M32 World Championship - Day 3 © Anton Klock / M32 World
2017 M32 World Championship - Day 3 © Anton Klock / M32 World



However Dackhammar and the rest of the fleet are expecting much stronger breeze for the final day. “We’re looking at some rain and a lot of wind. The forecast said it's around 30 knots, so we will see. But these boats are fun to sail in strong winds so I think we're going to have a fun day tomorrow.” Dutch Finn Olympian Pieter-Jan Postma is also looking forward to the strong winds. “We are struggling in the lighter breezes while we learn to mode the boat correctly, so we’re looking forward to more wind on Sunday.”

2017 M32 World Championship - Day 3 © Anton Klock / M32 World
2017 M32 World Championship - Day 3 © Anton Klock / M32 World



Robertson doesn’t mind too much what the weather brings, although he’d probably prefer another day like today. “We've had a glamour so far here. Sunny and breeze. Marstrand has been good to us, it's been perfect. But tomorrow i think it's going to throw everything at us. We're expecting a lot of rain and a lot of wind. It could get pretty nasty out in the sound. It could be all on.”

This evening the sailors are invited to Spa Night at the Marstrand Havshotell, where they can relax in a jacuzzi on the terrace and enjoy a long, cool drink as the sun sets over the castle. Or they could go to bed early with a protein shake, because tomorrow they might need all the strength they can muster for the big breeze of the final day.



Results - Marstrand - Day 3

1. ChinaOne NINGBO (NZL) - Phil Robertson - 53 pts
2. WARRER RACING (DEN) - Jonas Warrer - 62 pts
3. CFA SPORT RACING (NZL) - Chris Steele - 65 pts
4. CONVEXITY (USA) - Don Wilson - 67 pts
5. KSSS (SWE) - Rasmus Rosengren - 99 pts
6. SAILING TEAM NL (NED) - Pieter-Jan Postma - 100 pts
7. ESSIQ RACING TEAM (SWE) - Nicklas Dackhammar - 100 pts
8. SECTION 16 (SUI) - Richard Davies - 104 pts
9. REDLINE RACING (AUS) - Matt Jerwood - 104 pts
10. GRAVE DIGGER (USA) - James Prendergast - 108 pts
11. GAZPROM TEAM RUSSIA (RUS) - Victor Serezhkin - 112 pts
12. GAC PINDAR - (GBR) - Ian Williams - 118 pts
13. FLUX TEAM (SWE) - Johnie Berntsson - 132 pts
14. CAPE CROW VIKINGS (SWE) - Håkan Svensson - 162 pts
15. MAGENTA ROBLINE (GBR) - Olivia Mackay - 169 pts
Wildwind 2016 660x82Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackRS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

M32 Worlds - ChinaOne Ningbo jumps to the top and Convexity closes in
Phil Robertson turned in the most consistent four scores on day two of the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden. Phil Robertson turned in the most consistent four scores on day two of the M32 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden. The Kiwi skipper of ChinaOne Ningbo finished the day with a race win after other scores of three, five, four which moves him to the top of the 15-boat fleet, six points ahead of Jonas Warrer from Denmark and Chris Steele from New Zealand.
Posted on 15 Jul Steele and Postma duel for Day 1 bragging rights at M32 World Champs
With 15 high-speed catamarans firing out of reaching start, Day 1 of M32 Worlds was big fun learning curve for everyone With 15 high-speed catamarans firing out of a reaching start, day one of the M32 World Championship was a big, fun learning curve for everyone in Marstrand, Sweden.
Posted on 14 Jul The Barn Door & more today at the 2017 Transpac
In the pre-dawn hours this morning, Manouch Moshayedi's Bakewell White-designed Rio 100 crossed the finish line In the pre-dawn hours this morning, Manouch Moshayedi's Bakewell White-designed Rio 100 crossed the finish line at Diamond Head to be the first-to-finish monohull without powered assistance, and thereby winner of historic Barn Door Trophy in the 2017 Transpac. With an elapsed time of 6 days 17 hours 9 min and 9 sec, Rio 100 once again joins a long and storied list of classic ocean racing yachts
Posted on 14 Jul Extreme Sailing Series™ set for spectacular Barcelona debut
The previous Act saw SAP Extreme Sailing Team take second win however Alinghi remains one point ahead on the leaderboard Following its crowd-pleasing inauguration at Act 3 in Madeira Islands two weeks ago, the Flying Phantom Series returns as part of the on-water line-up, alongside the GC32 Stadium Racing.
Posted on 13 Jul Next wave of finishers nears in Transpac
As the first wave of record-breaking boats have finished there is a break in the action at race HQ in the Ala Wai Marina Among the front-runners it looks as though Manouch Moshayedi's Rio 100's hold on the Barn Door Trophy for being the first-to-finish monohull sailing without powered assistance in the sailing systems is fairly secure: at 1400 HST was 170 miles out going 15 knots.
Posted on 13 Jul Get better wave forecasts from PredictWind and ECMWF
Predictwind is well-known for accurate wind forecasts but now leads the way with accurate wave forecasts PredictWind is well known for its world leading accurate wind forecasts, but did you know Predictwind also leads the way with accurate wave forecasts?
Posted on 12 Jul Local wildcard FNOB Impulse to compete in Extreme Sailing Series Act 4
Jordi Xammar is joined by a full line-up of talented Spaniards, all of whom competed in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup Skipper and helm Jordi Xammar is joined by a full line-up of talented Spaniards, all of whom competed in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup last month as part of Spanish Impulse by Iberostar, which placed sixth, and who collectively boast 12 World Championship titles.
Posted on 10 Jul Tour de France à la Voile - Team SFS Debut with Dunkirk Dream Double
Sofian Bouvet and the Team SFS crew laid down a clear marker to the 28 other Tour de France à la Voile teams French 470 Olympian Sofian Bouvet and the Team SFS crew laid down a clear marker to the 28 other Tour de France à la Voile teams that the Mediterranean based outfit can already be considered serious title contenders to win the 40th anniversary edition.
Posted on 10 Jul Cowes Dinard St Malo Race – Rambler 88 wins the King Edward VII Cup
The Cowes Dinard St Malo Race is the ninth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship. George David has been a long time member and supporter of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, both in terms of racing with the RORC, and as Rear Commodore Overseas, improving relationships with overseas yacht clubs.
Posted on 9 Jul Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron - The new home of the America's Cup
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi captured these images as the Auld Mug settled back into familiar surroundings. The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has become the new home of the America's Cup - the first club in the 166 year history of the premier trophy in sailing to regain the Auld Mug. Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi captured these images as the Auld Mug settled back into familiar surroundings.
Posted on 8 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy