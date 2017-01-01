Please select your home edition
Edition
Yachtspot J121 728x90

M32 Series Scandinavia – GAC Pindar steals lead and event win

by M32 Series today at 1:02 pm
M32 Series Scandinavia M32 Series
Returning to Aarhus as the team to beat from 2016 the British lineup, skippered by Ian Williams, showed huge growth as they climbed the podium positions through the weekend’s racing to end a solid seven points clear of the chasing pack.

A crowded shoreline was on hand to cheer home the two local Danish teams who were greeted with dramatic racing on the tightest and closest-to-shore racecourse seen on the 2017 M32 Series Scandinavia. The local teams may not have finished this regatta on top but they sure put on a show for their supporters.

Coming in to the Danish stop on the 2017 M32 Series Scandinavia, it was local Aarhus sailing hero Jonas Warrer who led the series. Famous for his 2008 Olympic Gold medal in the 49er, Warrer is known in Aarhus as a sailing celebrity. The pressure was on Warrer coming to this event and on the first day of racing he did not disappoint his fans, scoring two bullets and a string of four second-place finishes.

M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series



Day one saw the most stable conditions before two days of hugely challenging weather. The Aarhus basin is a tight space to sail in, close to the city’s grand waterside buildings, making the race course a place filled with shifts and puffs to keep sailors at 100% focus.

“Once we were confident with our boat handling after the first day, we actually transferred to having all four of us with our heads out the boat watching for the puffs. It was a case of finding the ladders and avoiding the snakes.” Said event winner, Ian Williams. When asked how much of the racing was down to luck, Williams replied, “Just because the wind is difficult to read, doesn’t make it any more about luck. You still need to sail well to get to the front.” The GAC Pindar team were champions at this event in 2016, and with an event win already this series and sitting in second spot overall coming into the event, the British team were one of the favourites to take the top spot.

Making a return to M32 Series sailing on home water was the second Danish skipper in Aarhus this weekend, Michael Hestbaek with Trifork. Hestbaek raced in the 2015 M32 Series Scandinavia under the name Hydra Sailing Team and arrived in Aarhus with a similar team lineup.

M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series



The all Danish crew used day one as a warm up, getting used to the boat again not having sailed an M32 for the past two years. “We love sailing the M32” said Hestbaek, “But sponsorship opportunities were not there to sail until now. We are hoping to also make it to the final in Stockholm.” Proof that the M32 can be quickly picked up was demonstrated on the second day of racing when Trifork took a win in race five of the day and with a string of strong finishes they ended the day in third place.

The GAC Pindar Team showed great progression through the week, finishing day one in third spot, day two in second, before finally topping the table on the final day. Whilst Williams looked to have the top spot tied up early on the third day of racing, the battle for the other two podium positions was a lot more in question.

M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series



Through the day the silver and bronze medal places were changed up each race, first between the two Swedish teams and then with Wallén Racing making a late comeback. Through the afternoon, starting became the nemesis of several teams. The port-tack reaching start saw its fair share of penalties given and in light winds both Wallén Racing and Essiq Racing Team became late starters due to missing the line as the clock counted down to zero.

The tight race course area forced teams to look for splits at gate roundings meaning opportunities for surprise comebacks as boats met in the middle of the course were plentiful, much to the local crowd’s delight. It was this style that got Wallén Racing back into the mix on multiple occasions, but with a delayed start in the final race - in which they had to beat Essiq Racing Team to make it on to the podium - the mountain was too high to climb back up to the front of the pack.

M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series



With the British team GAC Pindar winning in Aarhus, they join Wallén Racing with two event wins each on the series.
The Brits take the top spot on the leaderboard, but with just two points between the teams if either win the event in Stockholm they will also lift the overall M32 Series Scandinavia trophy. Still in with a shot at glory in the finals is both Swedish entries, Flux Team and Essiq Racing Team.

Both will look to impress their Swedish home fans as the series concludes with a dramatic double-point finale in Stockholm in just two weeks.

Finals action will run 14-16th September in the Swedish capital on the Riddarfjärden just off Norr Mälastrand.

M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series



Results
1. GAC Pindar, Ian Williams (GBR) - 52 pts
2. Flux Team, Johnie Berntsson (SWE) - 59 pts
3. Essiq Racing Team, Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE) - 69 pts
4. Wallén Racing, Jonas Warrer (DEN) - 75 pts
5. Trifork, Michael Hestbaek (DEN) - 93 pts

M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series


M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series


BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Naiad/Oracle SupplierHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 15, Race 1 – Approaching the Doldrums
Doldrums Corridor is fast approaching and with current weather predictions favouring teams towards the back of the fleet While yet to officially enter the Doldrums Corridor, the latest weather reports show the Intertropical Convergence Zone, or dreaded Doldrums as it is commonly known, is north, giving the fleet a taste of what is to come.
Posted today at 1:45 pm SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week– Diamonds for some stones for others
A slow start to the day as Denis Thompson and his on water officials patiently waited for light breeze to filter through It was painfully slow going up the first beat in the Townsville Yacht Club hosted regatta, and in complete contrast to the first two days when the fleet experienced 13 -22 knot winds. Not only that, but the weak easterly changed to a northerly, the breeze fading in and out and becoming patchy and elusive. For some it was diamonds and for others, diamonds turned to stones.
Posted today at 12:45 pm RORC Cherbourg Race – Lady Mariposa over the Moon
After IRC time correction, 29 seconds was winning margin, after high speed blast to Cherbourg across the English Channel In IRC Zero, Lady Mariposa was the winner, and now leads the class for the season. Ross Hobson's Open 50 Pegasus Of Northumberland, racing Two Handed, was second, and Stephen Durkin's Farr 52 Bob, sailed by Jonathan Tyrrell, was third.
Posted today at 12:21 pm SMIRW - Argy bargy at Beer Can Regatta – Pier jumping at Picnic Bay
It was layday at SMIRW yesterday so crews and locals got stuck into the Magnetic Island Rotary Beer Can Regatta It was layday at Townsville Yacht Club’s SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week yesterday so crews and locals got stuck into the Magnetic Island Rotary Beer Can Regatta and turned lunch and a live band at Picnic Bay into the Inaugural Pier Jump.
Posted today at 5:55 am Bullseye
Yes. It seemed the only way to go, having started the theme all the way back at Red Circle Boutique Yes. It seemed the only way to go, having started the theme all the way back at Red Circle Boutique. There was then Tahzjay, followed by Never a dull moment, and finally last week, it was He’s back. Why so? Well simply that we have a comment from the CEO of AUS Sailing, John Lee, and for that we are both appreciative and pleased.
Posted today at 1:30 am Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – 50 Maxis for 50 years
There are 50 Maxi Yachts in the marina at Porto Cervo, the same number of Maxis as years that the YCCS has been founded 2017 marks the 28th edition of the event, which is organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in collaboration with the International Maxi Association with the support of Title Sponsor Rolex. Today was dedicated to registration and the Skipper's Briefing and the fleet stayed in port because of strong Mistral winds.
Posted on 3 Sep Tornado World Championships – Day 3
The multiple world champion Iordanis Paschalides and his 18 year old crew from Greece are coming closer to the title Steady in the second place of the overall classification with 10 points remains the twin and ex European champs Nikolaos Mavros – Alexandros Tagaropoulos who was third on the first Saturday race and first in the second.
Posted on 3 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup sets celebratory tone
50 yachts, all over 60 feet, have entered and are primed for the sporting contest that lies ahead. With the organizing club, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS), marking its 50th anniversary this year, there is an evidently positive and celebratory mood among the owners and crew despite strong winds having kept boats tied firmly to the dock over the past two days.
Posted on 3 Sep Clipper Yacht Race – Day 14, Race 1 – Chasing pack close in on leader
The official crossing times yesterday for the first three teams were 0939:13 for Qingdao and 1410:12 for Great Britain It’s getting tight at the top as the Clipper Race leader, Qingdao, is being caught up by its nearest rivals after going through the Scoring Gate yesterday and entering lighter winds.
Posted on 3 Sep Winter winners at the Derwent Sailing Squadron
And the winners are - B&G Advantage, T42 Another Toy Vistula and Team Musto – each taking out their respective divisions And the winners are - B&G Advantage, T42 Another Toy, Vistula and Team Musto – each taking out their respective divisions of the Derwent Sailing Squadron Winter Series that ended today.
Posted on 3 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy