Ludde's CQS ready for the Rolex Fastnet Race

by John Roberson today at 6:37 pm“The team have put in a hard week of work, checking her from the top of the mast to the bottom of the keel,” commented Ludde, “and we have done some upgrades, including a new rudder. We’re looking for slight improvement to the balance of the boat with the upgraded rudder.”“We are still learning about this boat,” he said about the ground breaking super maxi, “we believe we are approaching 90% of her potential, and are working continuously to improve the boat and the way we sail her.”The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday and then sailing in the Triple Crown Series in Lendy Cowes Week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This is all part of their training for the Rolex Fastnet race, which starts from Cowes on Sunday 6th August.The Triple Crown is a three race series within Lendy Cowes Week, specially created for the super maxis that are too big to sail safely in the regular Cowes Week races. The boats will be sailing for a trophy donated by HRH the Duke of Edinburgh.Ludde Ingvall has previously taken line honours in the Rolex Fastnet race, and has sailed in Cowes Week many times before, but this is the first time that CQS has contested these events.







