Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Ludde's CQS ready for the Rolex Fastnet Race

by John Roberson today at 6:37 pm
Ludde's CQS ready for the Rolex Fastnet Race CQS
Super maxi CQS is back in the water and ready for the Rolex Fastnet Race after a week of maintenance and upgrades in Gosport, on the south coast of England. After sailing to and from the Baltic Sea, and contesting events in Finland and Sweden, owner Ludde Ingvall said the boat needed to be thoroughly checked over before taking on the rigours of the Fastnet Race.

“The team have put in a hard week of work, checking her from the top of the mast to the bottom of the keel,” commented Ludde, “and we have done some upgrades, including a new rudder. We’re looking for slight improvement to the balance of the boat with the upgraded rudder.”

“We are still learning about this boat,” he said about the ground breaking super maxi, “we believe we are approaching 90% of her potential, and are working continuously to improve the boat and the way we sail her.”

The CQS crew will be putting in a full day of training in the Solent off Gosport on Sunday and then sailing in the Triple Crown Series in Lendy Cowes Week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This is all part of their training for the Rolex Fastnet race, which starts from Cowes on Sunday 6th August.

The Triple Crown is a three race series within Lendy Cowes Week, specially created for the super maxis that are too big to sail safely in the regular Cowes Week races. The boats will be sailing for a trophy donated by HRH the Duke of Edinburgh.

Ludde Ingvall has previously taken line honours in the Rolex Fastnet race, and has sailed in Cowes Week many times before, but this is the first time that CQS has contested these events.

Skipper Ludde Ingvall — in Gosport © CQS
Skipper Ludde Ingvall — in Gosport © CQS



Ludde's CQS ready for the Rolex Fastnet Race © CQS
Ludde's CQS ready for the Rolex Fastnet Race © CQS

Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackCooper Teamwear 660x82 1Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1

Related Articles

USA, Greece and Italy headline at 420 Open European Championships
The first day racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all. The first day of final series racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all.
Posted today at 4:57 pm Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race- Start Images by Crosbie Lorimer
After a week of belting winter westerlies in Sydney it seemed ironic that today’s lunchtime start After a week of belting winter westerlies in Sydney it seemed ironic that today’s lunchtime start of the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race was destined to be a zephyr fest.
Posted today at 11:55 am 32nd Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race sets sail
A fleet of 56 yachts set off from Sydney Harbour this afternoon as CYCA started 32nd Land Rover Sydney GC Yacht Race A fleet of 56 yachts set off from Sydney Harbour this afternoon as the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) started the 32nd Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race in what initially light conditions.
Posted today at 10:37 am Dorade arrives in Australia to kick off 'Dorade Down Under' Campaign
The 86-year-old Sparkman and Stephens classic yacht Dorade made yacht racing history in the 1930s The 86-year-old Sparkman and Stephens classic yacht Dorade made yacht racing history in the 1930s and holds a competitive edge over its modern counterparts to this day. The 52-foot wooden yawl arrived in Brisbane earlier this week to begin putting her reputation to the test with its “Dorade Down Under” campaign. The ambitious program consists of seven races off the southern coast of Australia
Posted today at 4:07 am Fondation FDJ – Des Pieds et Des Mains win Tour de France à la voile
And they displayed their usual cool, calm and collected character today when the time came to seal the deal. The 25-mile race was held in light conditions over more than three hours, with the start and finish lines positioned right in front of Nice’s Promenade des Anglais and the Race Village.
Posted on 28 Jul Yorkshireman to skipper PSP Logistics team in Clipper Yacht Race
PSP Logistics specialises in project shipping, which includes large out-of-gauge cargo such as yachts and wind turbines. A former Royal Air Force Weapons Technician, Roy has spent the past decade working as a sailing instructor in both the UK and Germany.
Posted on 28 Jul Oman Sail eye the podium in the Tour de France à la Voile super-final
Going into the final two days of racing today (July 28) and tomorrow, Oman Sail is in fifth place overall. Going into the final two days of racing today (July 28) and tomorrow, Oman Sail is in fifth place overall, and only two points behind the third place team in what has proved to be a closely fought Tour.
Posted on 28 Jul Azzurra leads 52 Super Series after finishing third at Puerto Portals
The breeze kicked in a bit late and a bit light, 8 knots from the southwest that gradually built to 12. The final results saw the Turkish team aboard Provezza, helmed by Peter Holmberg, on the top spot of the podium for the first time.
Posted on 28 Jul Puerto Portals 52 Super Series – Final day images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from final day of Puerto Portals 52 Super Series. Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from final day of Puerto Portals 52 Super Series.
Posted on 28 Jul Volvo Ocean Race unveils 10-strong squad of Onboard Reporters
The mixed squad of media professionals will tell the story of the toughest test of a team in professional sport The Volvo Ocean Race has unveiled a 10-strong squad of Onboard Reporters to tell the story of the toughest test of a team in professional sport. The group of Onboard Reporters for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 includes award-winning adventure photographers, extreme sports filmmakers, the documentary-making son of a Volvo Ocean Race legend
Posted on 28 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy