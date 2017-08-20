Ludde Ingvall’s CQS to cross the Atlantic

by John Roberson today at 3:05 amLudde and his sponsor Sir Michael Hintze took the difficult decision to pull out of the Rolex Sydney to Hobart, and instead enter the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Trans-Atlantic race from Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands to Grenada’s Port Louis.Ludde commented, “the up-side of this change of schedule is that we will have the chance to help support the Caribbean communities devastated by the recent hurricane, by entering some of the events on their circuit.”Sir Michael Hintze added, “It is regrettable that we have had to pull out of the Hobart, but this is also a great opportunity for us to put CQS through her paces in this long distance race over such a well-known route.”CQS and her crew will do Malta’s Rolex Middle Seas Race, the last event on their European tour, then head to Lanzarote for the dash across the Atlantic, which starts 25th November.The Rolex Middle Seas Race starts 21st October from Malta’s Grand Harbour, and takes the fleet north through the Straights of Messina, around the Stromboli volcano, then west along the north coast of Sicily, before turning south past Pantelleria and rounding at Lampedusa to return to Malta.The schedule of events to be undertaken in the Caribbean has not yet been decided, but the CQS team are in contact with a number of regatta organisers with a view to doing those that can accommodate the boat and bring most benefit to the islands.