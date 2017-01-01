Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

Ludde Ingvall and CQS Team set new benchmark

by John Roberson today at 2:46 pm
Ludde Ingvall and CQS Team set new benchmark John Roberson ©
Ludde Ingvall and his all star team on the super maxi CQS have written a new page in the record books, setting a new fastest average speed for the AF Offshore Race, around Gotland Island.

CQS finished the race at 20:51:35 (local time) to beat the record previously held by Ludde in Nicorette. In order to create a new record Ludde and his team had to cross the finishing line by 21:19:25, and they did it with 27 minutes, 48 seconds to spare.

It had been touch and go all around the 350 nautical mile race track, with conditions and wind strength constantly changing, with the record looking easily achievable at times, and way beyond reach at others.

The team on CQS worked relentlessly to get the maximum out of the boat, reporting during the race, “the spinnaker staysail has just gone up, the CQS crew have now flown all bar the trisail during this race and some several times, 9 in total.”

Ludde and his crew finished 3 hours, 31 minutes, 25 seconds ahead of second placed Hyundai, another 100 foot super maxi, to achieve the line honours/record double.

As they approached the finishing line, Ludde handed the helm to his long time friend Ola Anstradsson “recognition of his logistical expertise, his pit work and watch captain brilliance and his cooking heroics.”

Once ashore the skipper commented, “I am super happy. The wind died, and we were stuck out at Alma for an hour and thought that we shouldn’t make it. But we were lucky and we could cross the finish line with twenty minutes to go,”

The race started in Stockholm on Sunday, with the course taking the fleet of more than 250 boats, down the eastern side of Gotland, back up the western side, and finishing in Sandhamn.
Wildwind 2016 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82PredictWind.com

Related Articles

The Bridge – Francis takes second but not passing the flame on yet
Joyon and his crew of Alex Pella, Gwénolé Gahinet, Sébastien Picault and Quentin Ponroy exchanged the lead with Macif IDEC Sport remained in the hunt, 30-50 miles behind, and Joyon used all his nous to make it quickly through transition zones and keep a boat 10 years older and several tonnes heavier in contention.
Posted today at 1:33 pm Oman Sail team ready for the challenge of Tour de France à la Voile
Last year the Omani team secured fifth place. Now the experienced crew have their sights set on a top three podium place Now in its 40th year, the month long French classic starts on Friday and will take the 31 crews of the high-performance trimarans through a challenging mix of stadium and coastal racing at nine venues on the Channel, Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts.
Posted today at 12:23 pm They're off in first start of Transpac
Under sunny skies and light winds the fleet left the start area promptly at the start signal of 1:00 PM to head west Last Saturday after the fleet received their trackers, race packages and final instructions at the Skipper's Meeting, the traditional Transpac Aloha Send-off Party was held with a Hawaiian-style celebration in Long Beach at the bandshell at Gladstone's.
Posted today at 11:51 am Admiral’s Cup Regatta gathers impressive momentum
The roster of team yachts and trialists that have already expressed their intention to take part is impressive. It is a roll-call of famous Australian offshore competitors, including Caprice of Huon, Camille, Mercedes III and IV, Fare Thee Well, Love and War, Mister Christian, Syonara, Too Impetuous, Sagacious V, Pacha, Black Magic, Spirit of Koomooloo (the original Ragamuffin), and the first Wild Oats.
Posted today at 11:28 am Clipper Round the World Yacht Race announces team skipper change
Dale Smyth, a permanent resident of South Africa, is a highly skilled sailor with over 50000nm offshore in his log book British sailor Dale Smyth will take over as Skipper of the CV25 team with immediate effect following the resignation of Rick Powell, who has made the decision to step down from the role for personal considerations.
Posted today at 11:15 am World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. The special edition includes a look at the Qualifiers, the Playoffs and the 35th Match for the America's Cup. Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.
Posted today at 9:53 am Female skippers come out on top in first major test
Wendy Tuck and Nikki Henderson, have made a huge statement less than two months out from Race Start in Liverpool. Our two female Clipper Race Skippers, Wendy Tuck and Nikki Henderson, have made a huge statement less than two months out from Race Start in Liverpool.
Posted today at 4:45 am Gabart seals Macif historic victory in New York
After winning solo, Gabart came back with a five-man crew and showed again that in this race of giants Macif is king. New York, François Gabart loves the city so much he has won there twice. After winning solo last year, Gabart came back with a five-man crew and showed again that in this race of giants Macif is king.
Posted today at 2:21 am François Gabart and Macif win The Bridge – Centennial Transat
François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race, crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, on Monday, July 3 at 13:31:20 (local time), 08 days, 00 hours 31 minutes and 20 seconds after leaving from under the Saint-Nazaire Bridge. Macif sailed 3,582.13 nautical miles at an average speed of 18.61 knots.
Posted today at 2:02 am ORC World Championships Trieste – Day 1 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from Day 1 offshore race Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from Day 1 offshore race
Posted on 3 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy