Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

Louis Vuitton America’s Cup challenger playoffs trophy and trunk

by America's Cup today at 4:22 pm
Louis Vuitton America’s Cup challenger playoffs trophy and trunk America's Cup
Louis Vuitton is proud to present the brand new trophy, and its trunk, to be awarded to the winning team of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs, taking place from Sunday June 4th to Monday June 12th 2017 in Bermuda.

The path to the 35th America’s Cup Match presented by Louis Vuitton in Bermuda has taken its five challengers - Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team New Zealand, Artemis Racing, SoftBank Team Japan, Groupama Team France - and Defender, Oracle Team USA, winner of the 34th America’s Cup, around the world. They have competed in a grueling cycle of intensely competitive regattas. However, only one team can win the right to go forward as the Challenger and compete for the America’s Cup itself against the Defender ORACLE TEAM USA.

That is why Louis Vuitton has commissioned a new trophy and trunk to mark that achievement. The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs trophy will be awarded to whichever team emerges victorious as Challenger on June 11th or 12th on the Great Sound.

The trophy is a modern ode to this richly storied sport. Crafted in 10kg of sterling silver, standing a majestic 70cm high, highly polished and satin-finished precious metal trophy depicts a vivid clash of passing sails. It also echoes Louis Vuitton’s famous Gaston ‘V’ mark - a symbol drafted by Gaston Vuitton in the 1930’s to encapsulate the House’s values Volez, Voguez,Voyagez - or Fly, Sail, Travel.

The trophy was commissioned by Louis Vuitton from Thomas Lyte. This British goldsmith and silversmith, holder of a Royal Warrant from Queen Elizabeth II, uses time-honoured techniques of exquisite craft and expertise. Yet it is also determinedly modern in outlook.

Its founder Kevin Baker says: “This trophy encompasses a rich heritage - there is no greater line of heritage in competitive sport - yet it is an extremely modern piece. It was hand forged using hammer and stake, a technique that was being used since when the original America’s Cup was presented in 1851. It was important to make a trophy whose appearance reflected the excitement of sailing today.”

A Monogram trunk was created especially for the Challenger’s Trophy and also harbors on its front the famous Gaston ‘V’ in red. A blue microfiber interior reflects the color of the water and coordinates with Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Trophy case which also has the red V and blue interior. Handmade by three craftsmen in the historical workshop of the house in Asnie?res, France, The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs trophy travel case required over 400 hours of craftwork, during seven steps of fabrication.

The longstanding partnership between Louis Vuitton and the America’s Cup dates back to 1983. Louis Vuitton has renewed its commitment to the America’s Cup by becoming the title partner of the America’s Cup World Series, the America’s Cup Qualifiers and Challenger Playoffs, as well as the presenting partner of the 35th America’s Cup Match.
Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4RS Sailing 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

America's Cup - Video from the Great Sound - May 23
Latest video coverage Bermuda's Great Sound as the teams in fresher breezes. Latest video coverage Bermuda's Great Sound as the teams sail in fresh breezes with two days to go to the start of racing. However according to Predictwind.com the breeze will be gusting to over 30kts at race time (5.00pm local time) on Friday May 26, and unless the forecast changes, racing is unlikely to take place with a 24kt wind limit in place,
Posted today at 3:45 am America's Cup - Russell Coutts - 'Never give up'
Sir Russell Coutts, the current CEO of Oracle Team USA, has won the America’s Cup five times and is now CEO of ACEA It wasn’t a given that sailing would be my life. I was studying structural engineering when I entered the Olympics in 1984. It was a good interruption to win a medal [a gold in the Finn class sailing] but it was an interruption all the same, so by the time I graduated the 1987 crash had happened and there wasn’t a lot of work.
Posted today at 3:16 am America's Cup - Video from the Great Sound - May 22
Latest video coverage Bermuda's Great Sound as the teams in fresher breezes. Latest video coverage Bermuda's Great Sound as the teams sail in fresher breezes. Sail-World's Richard Gladwell arrived in Bermuda on the night of May 23. Tomorrow May 24, is a national holiday - Bermuda Day - oddly enough, we hope to start coverage of the 35th America's Cup tomorrow, with there being 1 day and 19 hours left until the first race - according to Cup Countdown at Immigration
Posted today at 2:13 am America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand back on the Great Sound
After being forced off the water for several days, Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 returned to the Great Sound After being forced off the water for several days, Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 returned to the Great Sound, today. As well as having her damage from the second day of Practice Session 5 repaired, several new features have been added. Certainly she looked impressive in the lighter winds that prevailed today.
Posted on 22 May America's Cup - Video from the Great Sound - May 21
Video coverage from Bermuda's Great Sound Video coverage from Day 2 of Practice Session 5 in Bermuda. The racing was marred by a serious collision involving Land Rover BAR and Emirates Team New Zealand - with the Kiwis getting a hole punched in the topside of their boat close to the water line, after they were rammed by the British Challenger.
Posted on 22 May America's Cup - Final major Practice Session ends in a wimper
Final practice racing period has concluded ahead of the 35th America's Cup - with full practice on only two days Ahead of the start of the 35th America’s Cup, just a week away, (Friday May 26th), the final week of practice racing on the Great Sound had everything. In the final analysis, the six teams only had two full race days out of the five, with light winds restricting sailing. On a third day two teams sailed one race only.
Posted on 20 May America's Cup - Shore crew build oven for 'love-tap' repair
Newsroom's Suzanne McFadden looks at the process behind Emirates Team New Zealand's repair in Bermuda Newsroom's Suzanne McFadden looks at the process behind Emirates Team New Zealand's repair in Bermuda after the 'love-tap' on Day 2 or Practice Session 5: With a little cooking and round-the-clock devotion, Emirates Team New Zealand’s injured race-boat will be back on Bermuda’s Great Sound this weekend.
Posted on 19 May America's Cup - More video from Bermuda and Practice Session 5
More video shot in Practice Session 5 from MyislandhomeBDA - including a look at the Regatta Base on Cross Island More video shot in Practice Session 5 from MyislandhomeBDA - including a look at the Regatta Base on Cross Island now getting the finishing touches ahead of the Regatta start on May 26.
Posted on 18 May America's Cup - Light winds play havoc with Practice Race Schedule
Five teams were all set to feature in the afternoon’s planned races, but only one race was possible Day 3 of the final round of practice racing before the 35th America’s Cup saw five of the six America’s Cup teams out on the Great Sound ready to race, but only one race took place as light winds hampered the afternoon’s action. Five teams were all set to feature in the afternoon’s planned races, but only one race was possible
Posted on 18 May Rules silent on Redress situation for America's Cup Regatta
Currently, there are no rules in place for the 35th America's Cup Regatta to cover Redress Currently, there are no rules in place for the 35th America's Cup Regatta to cover Redress for a situation that occurred in the Practice Racing yesterday between the British and New Zealand Challengers. After being rammed from astern by the Brits, Emirates Team New Zealand is now undergoing repairs that will probably not be completed until Saturday.
Posted on 18 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy