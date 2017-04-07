Please select your home edition
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers images by Studio Borlenghi
by Studio Borlenghi today at 4:24 am
2017 America's Cup Qualifiers Race Day 7 Round Robin 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.
2017 America's Cup Qualifiers Race Day 8 Round Robin 2 - SoftBank Team Japan © Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
2017 America's Cup Qualifiers Race Day 7 Round Robin 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand © Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
2017 America's Cup Qualifiers Race Day 7 Round Robin 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA © Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
2017 America's Cup Qualifiers Race Day 7 Round Robin 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA and Artemis Racing © Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
2017 America's Cup Qualifiers Race Day 7 Round Robin 2 - SoftBank Team Japan © Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
2017 America's Cup Qualifiers Race Day 6 Round Robin 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA © Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
Dock Side - 2017 America's Cup © Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
Land Rover BAR - 2017 America's Cup © Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
Land Rover BAR and Artemis Racing - 2017 America's Cup © Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
Groupama Team France - 2017 America's Cup © Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
LVAC Qualifiers Final Press Conference © Studio Borlenghi | Gattini
Oracle win Qualifiers - Emirates choose Land Rover BAR to face in Semi
This morning's catch up with Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We chat about the expected thunderstorms today
This morning's catch up with Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We chat about the expected thunderstorms today, the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Series draw, and the 'bonus point'. If round robin two is not completed day Emirates Team New Zealand will not be able to win the qualifying series, if it is completed, whoever wins the race between ETNZ and Oracle Team USA
Posted today at 3:51 am
America's Cup - Day 8 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
The final four races of the qualifications series for the 35th America’s Cup were held today in Bermuda
The final four races of the qualifications series for the 35th America’s Cup were held today in Bermuda in 12 knots dropping to as little as eight knots as the day went on.
Posted today at 3:27 am
America's Cup - Reality check for Emirates Team New Zealand
Back to earth with a bump today for Emirates Team New Zealand
Back to earth with a bump today for Emirates Team New Zealand, the Kiwis handed a match-racing lesson from Oracle Team USA in an error-strewn end to the qualifying series. After enjoying two almost flawless wins yesterday, the challengers got off to the worst possible start by copping a double penalty at the start.
Posted today at 1:37 am
America's Cup – Oracle Team USA win point as Kiwis pick Land Rover BAR
Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA
At the conclusion on Saturday, Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 3 Jun
LV America's Cup – Spithill beat Burling and Ainslie to earn bonus
Oracle Team USA, the two-time defending champion of the America's Cup, won both of its races on Saturday
The victory in the Qualifiers means Oracle Team USA will start the America's Cup Match on June 17 with a one point advantage over whichever challenger emerges from the Playoffs.
Posted on 3 Jun
America's Cup - More images from Day 7 - Qualifiers
More images from Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda. This was the penultimate day of the second Round Robi
Images from Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda. This was the penultimate day of the second Round Robin.
Posted on 3 Jun
America's Cup - Kiwis get wake up call in in Bermuda Finale.
Kiwi fans had an awful deja-vu experience during today's America's Cup Qualifier Series Finale on Bermuda's Great Sound.
Kiwi fans had an awful deja-vu experience during today's America's Cup Qualifier Series Finale on Bermuda's Great Sound. They had seen it all before in San Francisco in September 2013 - a wound that was re-opened today with surgical precision by Oracle Team USA's skipper, Jimmy Spithill
Posted on 3 Jun
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ win two on penultimate day
A double race day in Bermuda for Emirates Team NZ with the Kiwis taking on Softbank Team Japan and Groupama Team France
A double race day in Bermuda for Emirates Team New Zealand, the Kiwis taking on Softbank Team Japan and Groupama Team France on the penultimate day of racing in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers. Sailing in a perfect 13-15 knot breeze, strong starts and boat speed were the key factors in the Kiwi team dominating both races.
Posted on 3 Jun
America's Cup - Day 8 - Bragging Rights and Bonus Points up for grabs
The final day of racing in the Qualifier Round is set to take place today on the Great Sound in Bermuda.
The final day of racing in the Qualifier Round is set to take place today on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Four races are scheduled to take place, however the key point is not in who makes the cut for the Play-offs, but in whether the Defender Oracle Team USA will take a one point advantage into the America's Cup Match starting on June 17.
Posted on 3 Jun
America's Cup - Images from Day 7 - Qualifiers
Images from Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda. This was the penultimate day of the second Round Robin.
Images from Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda. This was the penultimate day of the second Round Robin.
Posted on 3 Jun
