Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers –Day 4 images by Jude Robertson
by Jude Robertson today at 1:15 pm
Day 4 – Race 1 - Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson
http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Tweet
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day four of Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.
Day 4 – Race 1 - Emirates New Zealand and Artemis Racing - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Day 4 – Race 2 - Groupama Team France and Oracle Team USA - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Day 4 – Race 2 - Groupama Team France - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Day 4 – Race 2 - Groupama Team France and Oracle Team USA - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Day 4 – Race 2 - Groupama Team France - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Day 4 – Race 2 - Oracle Team USA and Groupama Team France - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Day 4 – Race 2 - Oracle Team USA - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Day 4 – Race 2 - Oracle Team USA - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Day 4 – Race 3 - Artemis Racing and Land Rover BAR - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Day 4 – Race 3 - Land Rover BAR at the finish line - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Day 4 – Race 3 - Land Rover BAR - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154219
Related Articles
America's Cup - Day 4 - Who will Make the Cut for the Playoffs?
The 35th America's Cup regatta entered the second phase today with the first races in Round Robin 2
The 35th America's Cup regatta entered the second phase today with the first races in Round Robin 2 of the Qualification Round. In three more race days, the first team will be eliminated from the regatta.
Posted today at 5:15 am
America's Cup - More images from the Great Sound and Bases - Day 4
Second gallery of images from Day 4 of the 34th America's Cup - taking in the on the water action
Second gallery of images from Day 4 of the 34th America's Cup - taking in the on the water action, plus a few of the bases inside the Royal Dockyard. Most of the bases are on the Northern side of the Royal Dockyard with Emirates Team NZ the only team to have a full base on Cross Island along with the America's Cup Village
Posted today at 4:34 am
America's Cup - Images from Day 4 - Start of Round Robin 2
Sail-World's cameras were on the water again on the Great Sound for the start of Round Robin 2.
Sail-World's cameras were on the water again on the Great Sound for the start of Round Robin 2. The regatta has started to lose some of its bonhomie, as one team will be out of the competition come Saturday, and two more go towards the end of the following week.
Posted today at 4:16 am
America's Cup - Day 4 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Three races were held today on Great Sound in 12- 14 knots of wind. It was a day to get more racing
Three races were held today on Great Sound in 12- 14 knots of wind. It was a day to get more racing in as the forecast for the next few days is very light. However the schedule was set in stone and so no changes were made. Four races are on the schedule for tomorrow.
Posted today at 4:15 am
America's Cup - Better day for Sir Ben and Land Rover Bar - Day 4
Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR arrested the run of losses the British team suffered in the first Round Robin
Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR arrested the run of losses the British team suffered in the first Round Robin stage of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers, kicking off round two with a second win of the competition, again beating Artemis Racing who had a tough day in Bermuda.
Posted today at 3:59 am
America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing
Today's catch up with America's Cup Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We cover off Artemis vs Emirates race from yesterday
Today's catch up with America's Cup Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We cover off the Artemis vs Emirates race from yesterday, the re-match coming up first thing today, just how well SoftBank Team Japan were sailing yesterday, and the light-air conditions that may effect tomorrow's racing...
Posted today at 3:25 am
'Band-aid' solution helps Oracle Team USA take the win to open RR2
Oracle Team USA beat Groupama Team France for the second time in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Oracle Team USA beat Groupama Team France for the second time in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, to retain its position at the top of the leaderboard.
Posted today at 3:09 am
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ hunt down Artemis Racing on Day 4
The most anticipated race of the 35th America’s Cup so far was the rematch between Artemis Racing and Emirates Team NZ
The most anticipated race of the 35th America’s Cup so far was the rematch of the previous days epic battle between Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand. Emirates Team New Zealand started with port entry taking the action deep into the start box.
Posted on 30 May
Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Pathway to professional sailing
Axelsson is one of two graduates (along with Volvo Ocean Race winner Luke Parkinson of Australia) on Artemis Racing team
When the first regatta was launched on San Francisco Bay in 2013, Sport Directors Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher had a clear goal: to find the world’s best young sailors, introduce them to the type of big-boat competition seen in elite racing
Posted on 30 May
Louis Vuitton America's Cup– More Day 2 action shots by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 30 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy