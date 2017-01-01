Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers –Day 1 images by Jude Robertson

Softbank and Landrover – Race 6 – Day 1 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson Softbank and Landrover – Race 6 – Day 1 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix

by Jude Robertson today at 4:14 pm





































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154141