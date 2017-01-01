Louis Vuitton America's Cup – Oracle take a win

by Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

by Nic Douglass today at 11:59 amHere is my recap of the third day of racing at the 35th Louis Vuitton America's Cup including my comparison of the quips from the press conference, the racing highlights, as well as my one-on-one with Peter Burling.In summary, Oracle Team USA have used the five days off wisely and have definitely found some speed which made for a great day of racing on the water, and some awesome banter off the water! ETNZ and OTUSA are now all but even in the match up, but the Kiwis are still 4-1.One fact remains as true as any, both teams have a lot of work to do to take home the Cup!





**Behind-the-scenes** with Iain Murray, the Big Fella for the 25th plus time today over this America's Cup! I asked if he was 'getting sick of me yet', not quite apparently.



The forecast was for not much breeze. Again. SO, I got Iain to chat through how they decide on whether a race will be held, the 'sampling' which is a 30 second average within an eight minute period, and the time limits for the first leg, and the length of the course. Up to three races can be sailed in a day, so if for some reason the full schedule doesn't get away by the final possible race start time of 1635 on any of the race days, then total races can be amended dependent on the decision from commercial management.



As it so happened there was plenty of wind, and two races got away without a hitch - but good information to know!





