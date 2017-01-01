Please select your home edition
Louis Vuitton America's Cup – Oracle take a win

by Nic Douglass today at 11:59 am
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
We have a race on our hands!

Here is my recap of the third day of racing at the 35th Louis Vuitton America's Cup including my comparison of the quips from the press conference, the racing highlights, as well as my one-on-one with Peter Burling.

In summary, Oracle Team USA have used the five days off wisely and have definitely found some speed which made for a great day of racing on the water, and some awesome banter off the water! ETNZ and OTUSA are now all but even in the match up, but the Kiwis are still 4-1.

One fact remains as true as any, both teams have a lot of work to do to take home the Cup!

With the Big Fella before racing today

Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



**Behind-the-scenes** with Iain Murray, the Big Fella for the 25th plus time today over this America's Cup! I asked if he was 'getting sick of me yet', not quite apparently.

The forecast was for not much breeze. Again. SO, I got Iain to chat through how they decide on whether a race will be held, the 'sampling' which is a 30 second average within an eight minute period, and the time limits for the first leg, and the length of the course. Up to three races can be sailed in a day, so if for some reason the full schedule doesn't get away by the final possible race start time of 1635 on any of the race days, then total races can be amended dependent on the decision from commercial management.

As it so happened there was plenty of wind, and two races got away without a hitch - but good information to know!


America's Cup - An even day for Emirates Team New Zealand
It’s game on at the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda with Emirates Team New Zealand out to a 4-1 lead It’s game on at the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda with Emirates Team New Zealand out to a 4-1 lead over Team USA in the first to seven match - but with the Americans getting their first point on the board. Once again the boat that won the start won the race and in today’s first match up that was Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted today at 4:13 am America's Cup - Finals Day 3 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Races five and six of the 35th America’s Cup were held today on Great Sound in Bermuda in 10 knots of wind. Races five and six of the 35th America’s Cup were held today on Great Sound in Bermuda in 10 knots of wind. The question on everyone’s mind was: Did Oracle Team USA find some speed to make this Cup competitive? The answer is yes!
Posted today at 3:43 am America's Cup Finals - Saturday's match action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from Saturday's action action Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from 24 June, Saturday's action action.
Posted today at 2:31 am America's Cup - Spithill and Oracle Team USA get on track with win
Oracle Team USA set off for the race course, confident of improvements that would close a speed gap with Emirates Team. After five days of improvements to hardware and sailing technique, Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill and his team set off for the race course on Saturday afternoon confident of improvements that would close a speed gap with Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted today at 2:02 am America's Cup - The fightback starts here
Day three of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, was full of drama, incident and history-making action Day three of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, was full of drama, incident and history-making action, but the big story of the day is the fightback Oracle Team USA staged against their rivals for the Auld Mug, Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted today at 1:36 am America's Cup - Defender wins their first race in 35th Match
Oracle Team USA got on the scoreboard for their Defence of the America's Cup taking their first win in six races, Oracle Team USA got on the scoreboard for their Defence of the America's Cup taking their first win in six races, by an 11-second margin over the Challenger Emirates Team New Zealand in the second race of the day. The wind confounded the official forecast clocking in at over 11kts average before the start of the first race and gusting to over 12kts.
Posted on 24 Jun America's Cup - Race Director not optimistic of racing on Day 3
Today is now officially forecast for winds of 5-8Kts at the scheduled start time of 2.00pm When asked at this morning's media conference as to the chances of racing today, Race Director Iain Murray picked up the glass of water in front of him, waved it around, and asked: 'Anyone got a better crystal ball than this?' Today is now officially forecast for winds of 5-8Kts at the scheduled start time of 2.00pm, with winds dropping to 5-7kts at 3.00pm and 4-7kts at 4.00pm
Posted on 24 Jun America's Cup - Predictwind pitches breeze to Emirates Team NZ's forte
The latest forecast from Predictwind.com for the Great Sound, Bermuda is for light winds The latest forecast from Predictwind.com for the Great Sound, Bermuda is for light winds just above the minimum allowed for racing on Saturday and slightly more on Sunday. That is the same band as for the first two days of racing, when Emirates Team New Zealand showed Oracle Team USA their transoms, to lead around every mark of the course in the first four races.
Posted on 23 Jun America's Cup - More images of J-Class racing off Bermuda
Second gallery of images featuring the seven J-Class yachts racing in the largest fleet of the 120ft yachts to date Second gallery of images featuring the seven J-Class yachts racing in the largest fleet of the 120ft yachts yet assembled, which raced earlier this week off Bermuda. Although most of the fleet are replicas constructed to one of the original J-Class designs, Valsheda is restored from the original which was laid up in southern England for many years.
Posted on 23 Jun America's Cup - Largest ever J class fleet races off Bermuda
The largest ever fleet of J-class to race together assembled off Bermuda for two series of races. The largest ever fleet of J-class to race together assembled off Bermuda for two series of races. Seven of the 120ft sloops that contested the America's Cup from 1930 to 1937 sailed off Bermuda. Here is the first gallery of images from the second day of racing
Posted on 23 Jun
