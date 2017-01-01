Please select your home edition
Louis Vuitton America's Cup – More action shots by Jude Robertson
by Jude Robertson today at 4:26 pm
Oracle and Emirates – Race 5 – Day 1 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson
http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day one of Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Oracle Team USA – Race 1 – Day 1 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Oracle – Race 5 – Day 1 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Oracle and Emirates – Race 5 – Day 1 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Oracle and Emirates – Race 5 – Day 1 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Groupama Team France – Race 1 – Day 1 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Artemis and Softbank – Race 2 – Day 1 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Artemis – Race 2 – Day 1 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Emirates – Race 5 – Day 1 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Emirates – Race 3 – Day 1 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Jude Robertson http://juderobertsonphoto.wix.com/pix
Related Articles
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers –Day 1 images by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day one
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted today at 4:14 pm
America's Cup - All teams on the water for Day 2 of Qualifiers
All six teams in the 35th America's Cup will be back in the water after herculean efforts by shore crews overnight.
All six teams entered in the 35th America's Cup will be back in the water after herculean efforts by the Japanese and British shore crews overnight. Six races will be sailed today with Oracle Team USA competing in three of those, in a pre-arranged schedule which sees all boats sail the same number of races in each round.
Posted today at 2:55 pm
America's Cup - Ainslie's Boarding Party - Frame by frame
Sail-World captured the incident at the start of Race 6 where Land Rover BAR (Ben Ainslie) mounted Softbank Team Japan
Sail-World captured the incident at the start of Race 6 where Land Rover BAR (Ben Ainslie) mounted Softbank Team Japan - damaging the steering wheel and other deck damage to the Dean Barker skippered Challenger. The British boat was holed but continued to sail. The carbon shards can be seen hanging out of Land Rover Bar in a later shot during the final Race.
Posted today at 6:29 am
America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 1 action-shots by Ricardo Pinto
Ricardo Pinto was on water at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 1.
Photographer Ricardo Pinto was on water at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 1.
Posted today at 5:56 am
America's Cup - BAR and Softbank duel before the start
35th America’s Cup got underway today with six matches. The conditions were ideal with southwest winds of 11-13 knots
The 35th America’s Cup got underway today with six matches. The conditions were ideal with southwest winds of 11-13 knots and flats seas. The race course is inside Great Sound and the America’s Cup village and bases are at Dockyard, the most western extremity of the island.
Posted today at 5:43 am
America's Cup - Scary video from today's collision between GBR and JPN
LRBAR's hull not been stopped by SBTJ's windward foil there would have been serious injuries aboard the Japanese boat.
All I can say is that had LRBAR's hull not been stopped by SBTJ's windward foil there would have been serious injuries aboard the Japanese boat. Moreover, notwithstanding the damage done to Land Rover BAR's boat, there must be considerable damage to the dagger-foil case of SBTJ. Considerable.
Posted today at 5:23 am
America's Cup - Day '1.5' gets underway in Bermuda
As Iain Murray put it so well, day '1.5' got underway in Bermuda today after postponement yesterday.
As Iain Murray put it so well, day '1.5' got underway in Bermuda today after postponement yesterday.
Posted today at 4:08 am
A smashing start to the 35th America's Cup
Sir Ben Ainslie was forced to explain a highly dramatic collision in first day of Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers
Sir Ben Ainslie was forced to explain a highly dramatic collision in the first day of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on Bermuda’s Great Sound.
Posted today at 3:55 am
America's Cup - Day 1 - Dodgems continue on the Great Sound
The pre-start collision in Race 6 of the Qualifiers captured the click-bait attention but were otherwise a distraction
The pre-start collision in Race 6 of the Qualifiers captured the click-bait attention but were otherwise a distraction to the real take-outs of the Opening day of the 35th America's Cup. First of these were the outcome of the rematch of the 2013 America's Cup protagonists - Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand, in Race 5.
Posted today at 3:45 am
Two wins make Oracle Team USA form team on day one
Oracle Team USA was the only team to earn two wins from two starts on day one of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.
Oracle Team USA was the only team to earn two wins from two starts on day one of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. On a picture-perfect Saturday afternoon skipper Jimmy Spithill as his team took a convincing win off Groupama Team France in the opener, before making a dramatic pass in the second race to beat Emirates Team New Zealand by just six-seconds.
Posted today at 3:37 am
