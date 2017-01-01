Please select your home edition
Long Beach Race Week kicks off with a blast

by Event Media today at 6:33 pm
Day 1 – Long Beach Race Week © Tom Walker
“The safest job in the world is weather forecaster in Southern California,” said Bruce Cooper, on the opening day of Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week. Known for stiff afternoon breeze and sunny conditions, this Long Beach event is a perennial favorite of sailors up and down the Pacific Coast.

And although dismal skies and light breeze threatened to refute that this morning, by the time the 1PM start rolled around, the sun had bored through the summer haze and the breeze was on!

Southwesterly winds of 12 knots built to 20, at several marks on three courses, which hosted 120 boats in 15 classes. The new Pac52 designs proved a thrill in the fresh conditions, but didn’t have a corner on the excitement; with tight racing among the 30-year-old Schock 35 fleet, vying for their Pacific Coast Championship title. Robert Marcus’ Schock sat at the top of the leaderboard in that eight-boat division.

Competing for National honors in the Catalina 37 fleet, DH3 Racing was tied for first with Ayres/Satariano Racing at day’s end. “It was good racing today, definitely great competition. Compliments to my team, and the other competitors too,” said Dave Hood, skipper of DH3. Speaking for Ayres/Satariano Racing, tactician Peter Frazier said“Good starts and good crew work,” powered them to a 1-2 finish. His strategy? “Get in front and stay in front, sums it up,” he added. Jane’s Addiction stood in third place, with 3-3.

Day 1 – Long Beach Race Week © Tom Walker
Day 1 – Long Beach Race Week © Tom Walker



As the breeze built, the mix of boats on the coursescreated near pandemonium; as the Viper 640s beat through the downwind PHRF boats, and the Pac52s dodged a swarm of J/70s darting to weather.
Cooper, who finished the day in eighth place in the 26-boat strong J/70 fleet, is also the owner of Ullman Sails Newport Beach, title sponsor of the event.

'There are several regattas I look forward to every year, but the one that takes the prize is racing here at the Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week. The competition is spectacular, and co-hosts Alamitos Bay Yacht Club and Long Beach Yacht Club do a fantastic job of taking care of the sailors, both on and off the water. That's part of the special allure of this regatta.”
“As both a sponsor and competitor, I can't think of a better place to race,” he added.

Ullman Sails Long Beach Race week continues Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, starting at noon daily; with nightly parties, music and dancing at ABYC and LBYC.

