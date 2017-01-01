Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta - Entries open and starting to roll in
by Stephen Barton on 28 Aug
Going into it's 22nd consecutive year The Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta celebrates not only this iconic Australian Multihull yacht designer but multihulling in general. With the Cat. 4 Ocean Race on Friday and 2 inshore Cat.7 races per day scheduled for the weekend in two divisions (Racing with extra sails and Cruising without extras) it's a popular and fun weekend for everyone with an interest in multihulls. We welcome all boats and all abilities to this regatta Held on Pittwater and Broken Bay.
LCMR Cruising Division entrants rounding Lion Island - Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta stephen barton
Whether you choose to be into full tilt racing, and there is an OMR trophy to be won for those boats who have been measured in addition to the main PHS pointscore, or 'racing' in the laid back cruising in company division with the BBQ on and a refreshing drink in hand, we'd love you to join in on this magnificent waterway.
As usual generous sponsors make the Prize giving and presentation dinner very enjoyable.
We welcome on board so far Musto, Scott Sails, Maui Jim Sunglasses, Multiworld magazine, Johnson Bros Mitre 10, VacuWash, Summit Coatings and Geddes Optical.
NOR is up on the RMYC website. hope to see you there.
