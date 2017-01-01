Please select your home edition
Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta - Entries open and starting to roll in

by Stephen Barton on 28 Aug
LCMR Cruising Division entrants rounding Lion Island - Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta stephen barton
Going into it's 22nd consecutive year The Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta celebrates not only this iconic Australian Multihull yacht designer but multihulling in general. With the Cat. 4 Ocean Race on Friday and 2 inshore Cat.7 races per day scheduled for the weekend in two divisions (Racing with extra sails and Cruising without extras) it's a popular and fun weekend for everyone with an interest in multihulls. We welcome all boats and all abilities to this regatta Held on Pittwater and Broken Bay.

Its not always light air in Pittwater - Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta © stephen barton
Its not always light air in Pittwater - Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta © stephen barton



Whether you choose to be into full tilt racing, and there is an OMR trophy to be won for those boats who have been measured in addition to the main PHS pointscore, or 'racing' in the laid back cruising in company division with the BBQ on and a refreshing drink in hand, we'd love you to join in on this magnificent waterway.

Crowther Designed Quickstep being encouraged spectacularly by Team Geddes in LCMR - Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta © stephen barton
Crowther Designed Quickstep being encouraged spectacularly by Team Geddes in LCMR - Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta © stephen barton



As usual generous sponsors make the Prize giving and presentation dinner very enjoyable.

We welcome on board so far Musto, Scott Sails, Maui Jim Sunglasses, Multiworld magazine, Johnson Bros Mitre 10, VacuWash, Summit Coatings and Geddes Optical.

NOR is up on the RMYC website. hope to see you there.

