Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta - Entries open and starting to roll in

by Stephen Barton on 28 Aug





Whether you choose to be into full tilt racing, and there is an OMR trophy to be won for those boats who have been measured in addition to the main PHS pointscore, or 'racing' in the laid back cruising in company division with the BBQ on and a refreshing drink in hand, we'd love you to join in on this magnificent waterway.









As usual generous sponsors make the Prize giving and presentation dinner very enjoyable.



We welcome on board so far Musto, Scott Sails, Maui Jim Sunglasses, Multiworld magazine, Johnson Bros Mitre 10, VacuWash, Summit Coatings and Geddes Optical.



NOR is up on the RMYC website. hope to see you there.

