Locals lead the M32 Winter Series in Monaco at halfway mark

by M32 Series today at 10:32 am
Act 2 provides challenging conditions for the fleet - M32 Monaco Winter Series © Andrea Pisapia / BPSE
Act 2 of the M32 Monaco Winter Series provided challenging conditions for the fleet, but locals Team Neverland skippered by Guido Maini took their second event win to extend the overall lead in the series.

A 10-14kts steady wind was warmly welcomed on day two of the regatta after an unsailable 40+kts breeze on the first scheduled day of racing. With the M32 catamaran performing to its peak in these conditions the stage was set for a real spectacle. Team Neverland looked to steal the show by winning the first four races of the day with other teams jostling for places behind them.

Riccardo Simoneschi and the Italia Sailing Team were hot on the heels of Team Neverland all day and took two race wins to keep them in contention. By the end of the day only one point separated the two teams.

Lovisa Karlsson made her debut on the M32 Monaco Winter Series in style by skippering Swedish team Cape Crow Vikings to victory in race seven. Another debutant was Candidate Sailing Team from Austria. This young team are using the M32 Monaco Winter Series as part of their training plan for their Red Bull Youth Americas Cup campaign. After only two days of training in the boat skipper Max Stelzl commented, “We are very proud of our performance after such little time in the boat. There were some communication issues on the boat which meant we didn’t do as well as we hoped but overall we are very happy with the performance.” The Austrians started the day well with a second place finish in race one. “It is a very strong fleet but we know we can be competitive going into the rest of the series” Stelzl concluded.

Act 2 provides challenging conditions for the fleet - M32 Monaco Winter Series © M32 Series
Act 2 provides challenging conditions for the fleet - M32 Monaco Winter Series © M32 Series



Unfortunately the wind Gods were cruel again on day three with more unsailable conditions and so the final result stood on the seven races from the middle day with Monegasque Team Neverland winning the overall event. The top of the leaderboard is close with Italia Sailing Team and Cape Crow Vikings both only three points off the top so it will be all to play for in the next two events on the M32 Monaco Winter Series. Racing will resume on 2nd February for Act 3 in the series.

Act 2 provides challenging conditions for the fleet - M32 Monaco Winter Series © Andrea Pisapia / BPSE
Act 2 provides challenging conditions for the fleet - M32 Monaco Winter Series © Andrea Pisapia / BPSE

Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson beats 24 hour world distance record
British sailor Alex Thomson has beaten the world sailing record for the second time in the Vendee Globe British sailor Alex Thomson has beaten the world sailing record for the second time in the Vendee Globe, travelling 536.81 nautical miles in 24 hours. The previous distance record of 534.48 nautical miles was set by Francois Gabart in the 2012 Vendee Globe, Thomson has sailed an additional 2.33 nautical miles.
Posted today at 11:52 am EFG Sailing Arabia – Team Averda focus on food in bid to nail victory
Herrera has come up with a secret weapon that he believes might prove the difference between winning and coming second. Herrera has put together a formidable team of amateur sailors who are talented enough to earn crew spots on some of the fastest boats on the planet.
Posted today at 11:48 am Vendee Globe – Thomson smashes 24-hour distance record
Thomson was among a fleet of 29 mostly French solo sailors that set off from Les Sables d'Olonne. During the 24-hour period running up to the 0800 UTC position report he sailed his racing boat Hugo Boss at an average speed of 22.4 knots, or 25.7mph.
Posted today at 11:29 am Vendee Globe - Amedeo leads quartet round Cape Horn
French skipper Fabrice Amedeo achieved one of his life goals early this morning by passing Cape Horn for the first time. French skipper Fabrice Amedeo achieved one of his life goals early this morning by passing Cape Horn for the first time. The 38-year-old Parisian journalist-turned-solo sailor rounded Cape Horn on the southernmost tip of South America on his IMOCA 60 Newrest Matmut at 0140 UTC to become the 11th Vendée Globe skipper in the Atlantic.
Posted today at 6:36 am Clipper Race - Excitement builds at Crew Brief Day
There was plenty of excitement as hundreds of Clipper 2017-18 Race crew members came together for the first time There was plenty of excitement as hundreds of Clipper 2017-18 Race crew members came together for the first time at the Crew Briefing.
Posted today at 5:57 am Vendee Globe - Not the end for Enda
Enda O'Coineen vowed to complete Vendée Globe by his yacht Team Ireland - Kilcullen Voyager back to Les Sables d'Olonne Irish skipper Enda O'Coineen has vowed to 'complete' the Vendée Globe by sailing his yacht Team Ireland - Kilcullen Voyager back to Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted today at 4:54 am Lounge Music
What a groovy time that all was. Very sophisticated, and was the world so much simpler back then or what? What a groovy time that all was. Very sophisticated, and was the world so much simpler back then or what? It even managed it’s own parody with Jerry Lewis and the über-cool Purple Pit in the original Nutty Professor. I’ll just have an Alaskan Polar Bear Heater right now, thank you… Some will get their noses all twisted up about now saying it is all elevator music, but it was so well orchestrated
Posted on 15 Jan Throttles open in sprint to Vendée Globe finish
The race to the finish line became an all-out, neck-and-neck sprint as the leading pair's speedos rocketed into the 20s. The race to the finish line today became an all-out, neck-and-neck sprint as the leading pair's speedos rocketed into the 20s. After several days of slow progress north in light winds, Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson were today blasting towards the home straight of the solo round the world race in winds of up to 30 knots.
Posted on 15 Jan Smeg wins first heat of 18 Footers Australian Championship
Not too long after the start, Asko, Marcus Ashley-Jones, took the lead and held on to it for the first two laps. It was third time lucky as the U flag enticed the 18 boat fleet to stay behind the line. Smeg won the pin end and tacked over to cross the fleet.
Posted on 15 Jan Vendee Globe - Thomson holds edge in a testing final week
The two lead boats in the Vendee Globe have a difficult few days ahead as they line up for the finish The two lead boats in the Vendee Globe have a difficult few days ahead as they line up for the finish in Les Sables-d'Olonne, on the west coast of France. Over the past two days, the race leader Armel Le Cleac'h has maintained a lead of 100nm over second placed Alex Thomson, who led the fleet at the first major turning point
Posted on 15 Jan
