Local sailor early leader at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
by Di Pearson today at 7:30 am
Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals to take an early lead in the event hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member.
Day 1 leader Peter Horne - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 Bruce Kerridge
Horne, a pre-event favourite with his ‘Another Crack’ has started his campaign well. Meanwhile, Wangi Wangi Sailing Club’s Tim Davies won Race two and finished sixth in race one, leaving him second overall, but on equal seven points with fellow Wangi Wangi sailor, Mark Skelton and 2009 champion Andrea Blasse – all among the favourites coming into the Championship.
“It was tight in the first race – five of us rounded the top mark close together,” Horne said. “Then Andre (Blasse) got a bit of a lead and Tim was up there too with Mark Jackson and Mark Skelton,” he said.
Horne and Jackson were close in both races, according to Davies: “but Peter and I got the early jump in the second race,” he said.
Horne added: “I led the second race, but Tim caught and passed me on the square run.”
The 2009 Australian champion, Andre Blasse from Black Rock Yacht Club in Victoria, is sitting fourth overall, despite a lay off from sailing due to a shoulder injury and subsequent operation. Prior to racing this morning, Blasse was insistent, “I’m not in form, although my shoulder’s healed. I’m just out there to make up the numbers,” he maintained. Obviously not.
Defending champion, Mark Jackson, a fellow club member of Blasse’s is in seventh place after finishing fourth and 12th today – but there are still eight races in the offing and Jackson has won the title for the past five years.
“He probably got caught in a pack in the second race, and once you’re there, it’s hard to get out in these conditions,” Davies said.
Both Peter Horne and Tim Davies admitted they were pleased to have the early jump on the fleet, in particular Jackson.
“It’s definitely nice to have a little lead over Mark Jackson,” said Horne. “Local knowledge definitely helped – today. But I think he’ll be there at the end of the regatta, because he’s very consistent – hardly does a thing wrong,” he said.
Davies agreed: “It’s lovely to have an early jump on Mark. It’s good to have a couple of good results in the bag. I have to try to hold on now. Consistency will be the key at the end of the week.”
Lovely summer conditions with moderate seven - eleven knot breezes flicking between east, east nor’ east and north-east on the triangle windward return race. There was little opportunity of passing lanes on the downwind legs today.
Elizabeth Williams, the only female in the fleet, is holding her own against the blokes. The Sandgate Sailing Club (Qld) sailor is 19th overall from 36 competitors, her best place 12th in race one.
Representing the host club, James Pagett is the youngest in the Championship at 17 and is also holding up against his seniors, in 29th overall.
Mike Walker (DSC) and Jim Ley (Woollahra Sailing Club) are glowing evidence of how the more mature age can keep fit and stay young. Both in their 70’s, the pair remain competitive in this single person class – a great advertisement for sailing and those they compete against.
Racing at the Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals continues tomorrow. Held over five days and starting from 1pm daily, officials are aiming for two races per day, with a maximum of 10 races to be sailed.
Overall Scratch
|Plc
|Sail
No
|Boat Name
(Boat Type)
|Skipper/Crew
|From
|Race 1
9-Jan
|Race 2
9-Jan
|Drop
|Total
|1
|AUS 762
|Another Crack
OK Dinghy
|Peter Horne
|DSC
NSW
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|AUS 739
|Don't Poke the Bear
OK Dinghy
|Tim Davies
|WWSC
NSW
|6
|1
|0
|7
|3
|AUS 753
|JAB
OK Dinghy
|Mark Skelton
|WWSC
NSW
|2
|5
|0
|7
|4
|AUS 729
|Ironhide
OK Dinghy
|Andre Blasse
|BRYC
VIC
|3
|4
|0
|7
|5
|AUS 750
|Broken Arrow
OK Dinghy
|Peter Robinson
|DSC
NSW
|10
|3
|0
|13
|6
|AUS 733
|The Plot Against Common Sense
OK Dinghy
|Folkert Janssen
|BRYC
VIC
|5
|9
|0
|14
|7
|AUS 768
|Invictus
OK Dinghy
|Mark Jackson
|BRYC
VIC
|4
|12
|0
|16
|8
|AUS 708
|Green Eggs and Ham
OK Dinghy
|Kelvin Holdt
|SYC
QLD
|8
|8
|0
|16
|9
|AUS 754
|Gunboat Diplomat
OK Dinghy
|Brent Williams
|ASC
SA
|11
|6
|0
|17
|10
|AUS 757
|Total Recall
OK Dinghy
|Mark Rutherford
|DSC
NSW
|7
|14
|0
|21
|11
|AUS 704
|Occasional Kudos
OK Dinghy
|Robert Chapman
|DSC
NSW
|14
|10
|0
|24
|12
|AUS 766
|JoJoFrog
OK Dinghy
|Bob Buchanan
|HYC
TAS
|18
|7
|0
|25
|13
|AUS 732
|Squid Grip
OK Dinghy
|Benjamin Downey
|SYC
QLD
|9
|17
|0
|26
|14
|AUS 734
|Cracked Pecker
OK Dinghy
|Edward O'Donnell
|WWSC
NSW
|13
|18.5
|0
|31.5
|15
|AUS 741
|Turkish Delight
OK Dinghy
|Steve Wilson
|BRYC
VIC
|17
|15
|0
|32
|16
|AUS 746
|Penguin Goes Woosh
OK Dinghy
|Peter Wallace
|MHASC
NSW
|15
|18.5
|0
|33.5
|17
|AUS 725
|Joan's Respite
OK Dinghy
|David Ketteridge
|ASC
SA
|21
|13
|0
|34
|18
|AUS 742
|Schmacko
OK Dinghy
|Gareth Wells
|WWSC
NSW
|24
|11
|0
|35
|19
|AUS 759
|Sense & Cents
OK Dinghy
|Elizabeth Williams
|SSC
QLD
|12
|24
|0
|36
|20
|AUS 736
|Space Monkey
OK Dinghy
|Grant Wakefield
|DSC
NSW
|22
|16
|0
|38
|21
|AUS 726
|Bundy
OK Dinghy
|Peter Lynch
|WWSC
NSW
|16
|23
|0
|39
|22
|AUS 767
|Pleasure & Pain
OK Dinghy
|Glenn Yates
|WWSC
NSW
|19
|25
|0
|44
|23
|AUS 761
|Captain Pugwash
OK Dinghy
|Mark Fisher
|BRYC
VIC
|30
|20
|0
|50
|24
|AUS 735
|The Fox
OK Dinghy
|Rob Way
|DSC
NSW
|20
|30
|0
|50
|25
|AUS 680
|Ajax
OK Dinghy
|Phil Barnett
|SFS
NSW
|29
|21
|0
|50
|26
|AUS 740
|Blues in Sea
OK Dinghy
|Richard Furneaux
|BRYC
VIC
|28
|22
|0
|50
|27
|AUS 688
|Shakey
OK Dinghy
|David Haseldine
|DSC
NSW
|23
|28
|0
|51
|28
|AUS 738
|Famous Blue Raincoat
OK Dinghy
|Kevin Knott
|ASC
SA
|27
|27
|0
|54
|29
|AUS 786
|Captain Crackers
OK Dinghy
|James Pagett
|DSC
NSW
|26
|29
|0
|55
|30
|AUS 75
|Pale Rider
OK Dinghy
|Andrew Stephenson
|DSC
NSW
|31
|26
|0
|57
|31
|AUS 655
|The Phantom
OK Dinghy
|Michael Walker
|DSC
NSW
|25
|33
|0
|58
|32
|AUS 695
|The Wife
OK Dinghy
|David Vincent
|SYC
QLD
|32
|32
|0
|64
|33
|AUS 716
|Joker
OK Dinghy
|David Swales
|DSC
NSW
|35
|31
|0
|66
|34
|AUS 706
|Smoke on the Water
OK Dinghy
|Erik Thompson
|SSC
QLD
|33
|34
|0
|67
|35
|AUS 667
|Rip Snorter
OK Dinghy
|James Ley
|WSC
NSW
|34
|35
|0
|69
|36
|AUS 679
|The Rose
OK Dinghy
|Bruce Schofield
|WWSC
NSW
|36
|36
|0
|72
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150969