Local sailor early leader at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals

by Di Pearson today at 7:30 am
Day 1 leader Peter Horne - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 Bruce Kerridge
Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals to take an early lead in the event hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member.

Horne, a pre-event favourite with his ‘Another Crack’ has started his campaign well. Meanwhile, Wangi Wangi Sailing Club’s Tim Davies won Race two and finished sixth in race one, leaving him second overall, but on equal seven points with fellow Wangi Wangi sailor, Mark Skelton and 2009 champion Andrea Blasse – all among the favourites coming into the Championship.

“It was tight in the first race – five of us rounded the top mark close together,” Horne said. “Then Andre (Blasse) got a bit of a lead and Tim was up there too with Mark Jackson and Mark Skelton,” he said.

OK Dinghy start Day 1 - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge
OK Dinghy start Day 1 - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge



Horne and Jackson were close in both races, according to Davies: “but Peter and I got the early jump in the second race,” he said.

Horne added: “I led the second race, but Tim caught and passed me on the square run.”

The 2009 Australian champion, Andre Blasse from Black Rock Yacht Club in Victoria, is sitting fourth overall, despite a lay off from sailing due to a shoulder injury and subsequent operation. Prior to racing this morning, Blasse was insistent, “I’m not in form, although my shoulder’s healed. I’m just out there to make up the numbers,” he maintained. Obviously not.

Defending champion, Mark Jackson, a fellow club member of Blasse’s is in seventh place after finishing fourth and 12th today – but there are still eight races in the offing and Jackson has won the title for the past five years.

“He probably got caught in a pack in the second race, and once you’re there, it’s hard to get out in these conditions,” Davies said.

Downwind action - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge
Downwind action - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge



Both Peter Horne and Tim Davies admitted they were pleased to have the early jump on the fleet, in particular Jackson.

“It’s definitely nice to have a little lead over Mark Jackson,” said Horne. “Local knowledge definitely helped – today. But I think he’ll be there at the end of the regatta, because he’s very consistent – hardly does a thing wrong,” he said.

Davies agreed: “It’s lovely to have an early jump on Mark. It’s good to have a couple of good results in the bag. I have to try to hold on now. Consistency will be the key at the end of the week.”

Lovely summer conditions with moderate seven - eleven knot breezes flicking between east, east nor’ east and north-east on the triangle windward return race. There was little opportunity of passing lanes on the downwind legs today.

Peter Horne leads coming to mark - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge
Peter Horne leads coming to mark - Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals 2017 © Bruce Kerridge



Elizabeth Williams, the only female in the fleet, is holding her own against the blokes. The Sandgate Sailing Club (Qld) sailor is 19th overall from 36 competitors, her best place 12th in race one.

Representing the host club, James Pagett is the youngest in the Championship at 17 and is also holding up against his seniors, in 29th overall.

Mike Walker (DSC) and Jim Ley (Woollahra Sailing Club) are glowing evidence of how the more mature age can keep fit and stay young. Both in their 70’s, the pair remain competitive in this single person class – a great advertisement for sailing and those they compete against.

Racing at the Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals continues tomorrow. Held over five days and starting from 1pm daily, officials are aiming for two races per day, with a maximum of 10 races to be sailed.

Overall Scratch

Plc Sail
No		 Boat Name
(Boat Type) 		Skipper/Crew From Race 1
9-Jan 		Race 2
9-Jan 		Drop Total
1 AUS 762
 Another Crack
OK Dinghy		 Peter Horne
 DSC
NSW		 1 2 0 3
2 AUS 739
 Don't Poke the Bear
OK Dinghy		 Tim Davies
 WWSC
NSW		 6 1 0 7
3 AUS 753
 JAB
OK Dinghy		 Mark Skelton
 WWSC
NSW		 2 5 0 7
4 AUS 729
 Ironhide
OK Dinghy		 Andre Blasse
 BRYC
VIC		 3 4 0 7
5 AUS 750
 Broken Arrow
OK Dinghy		 Peter Robinson
 DSC
NSW		 10 3 0 13
6 AUS 733
 The Plot Against Common Sense
OK Dinghy		 Folkert Janssen
 BRYC
VIC		 5 9 0 14
7 AUS 768
 Invictus
OK Dinghy		 Mark Jackson
 BRYC
VIC		 4 12 0 16
8 AUS 708
 Green Eggs and Ham
OK Dinghy		 Kelvin Holdt
 SYC
QLD		 8 8 0 16
9 AUS 754
 Gunboat Diplomat
OK Dinghy		 Brent Williams
 ASC
SA		 11 6 0 17
10 AUS 757
 Total Recall
OK Dinghy		 Mark Rutherford
 DSC
NSW		 7 14 0 21
11 AUS 704
 Occasional Kudos
OK Dinghy		 Robert Chapman
 DSC
NSW		 14 10 0 24
12 AUS 766
 JoJoFrog
OK Dinghy		 Bob Buchanan
 HYC
TAS		 18 7 0 25
13 AUS 732
 Squid Grip
OK Dinghy		 Benjamin Downey
 SYC
QLD		 9 17 0 26
14 AUS 734
 Cracked Pecker
OK Dinghy		 Edward O'Donnell
 WWSC
NSW		 13 18.5 0 31.5
15 AUS 741
 Turkish Delight
OK Dinghy		 Steve Wilson
 BRYC
VIC		 17 15 0 32
16 AUS 746
 Penguin Goes Woosh
OK Dinghy		 Peter Wallace
 MHASC
NSW		 15 18.5 0 33.5
17 AUS 725
 Joan's Respite
OK Dinghy		 David Ketteridge
 ASC
SA		 21 13 0 34
18 AUS 742
 Schmacko
OK Dinghy		 Gareth Wells
 WWSC
NSW		 24 11 0 35
19 AUS 759
 Sense & Cents
OK Dinghy		 Elizabeth Williams
 SSC
QLD		 12 24 0 36
20 AUS 736
 Space Monkey
OK Dinghy		 Grant Wakefield
 DSC
NSW		 22 16 0 38
21 AUS 726
 Bundy
OK Dinghy		 Peter Lynch
 WWSC
NSW		 16 23 0 39
22 AUS 767
 Pleasure & Pain
OK Dinghy		 Glenn Yates
 WWSC
NSW		 19 25 0 44
23 AUS 761
 Captain Pugwash
OK Dinghy		 Mark Fisher
 BRYC
VIC		 30 20 0 50
24 AUS 735
 The Fox
OK Dinghy		 Rob Way
 DSC
NSW		 20 30 0 50
25 AUS 680
 Ajax
OK Dinghy		 Phil Barnett
 SFS
NSW		 29 21 0 50
26 AUS 740
 Blues in Sea
OK Dinghy		 Richard Furneaux
 BRYC
VIC		 28 22 0 50
27 AUS 688
 Shakey
OK Dinghy		 David Haseldine
 DSC
NSW		 23 28 0 51
28 AUS 738
 Famous Blue Raincoat
OK Dinghy		 Kevin Knott
 ASC
SA		 27 27 0 54
29 AUS 786
 Captain Crackers
OK Dinghy		 James Pagett
 DSC
NSW		 26 29 0 55
30 AUS 75
 Pale Rider
OK Dinghy		 Andrew Stephenson
 DSC
NSW		 31 26 0 57
31 AUS 655
 The Phantom
OK Dinghy		 Michael Walker
 DSC
NSW		 25 33 0 58
32 AUS 695
 The Wife
OK Dinghy		 David Vincent
 SYC
QLD		 32 32 0 64
33 AUS 716
 Joker
OK Dinghy		 David Swales
 DSC
NSW		 35 31 0 66
34 AUS 706
 Smoke on the Water
OK Dinghy		 Erik Thompson
 SSC
QLD		 33 34 0 67
35 AUS 667
 Rip Snorter
OK Dinghy		 James Ley
 WSC
NSW		 34 35 0 69
36 AUS 679
 The Rose
OK Dinghy		 Bruce Schofield
 WWSC
NSW		 36 36 0 72
Bailey InsuranceZhik Isotak Ocean 660x82PredictWind.com

Related Articles

Moth Nationals, Day 4 - McKnight now unbeatable
Josh McKnight, 2012 world and defending Australian champion in the high-flying foiler Mach2 Moth class, cannot be beaten Josh McKnight, 2012 world and defending Australian champion in the high-flying foiler Mach2 Moth class, cannot be beaten for first place in the 2017 International Moth nationals on Hobart’s River Derwent.
Posted today at 2:30 am 13ft and 16ft Skiffs - Images from Lake Illawarra + Results
After three light wind days the fleet was out Saturday at the Illawarra Sailing Club, NSW, in a 20-24kt NEer After three light wind days the fleet was out Saturday at the Illawarra Sailing Club, NSW, in a 20-24kt NEer, giving some great rides and plenty of smiles. Michael Chittenden has provided a gallery of images with the 16fter results after four races both Scratch and Handicap
Posted on 8 Jan Moth Nationals, Day 3 - McKnight’s eighth win
McDougall, at 61, is one of elder statesmen of high flying class, and designer of Mac2 being used by all 31 competitors The ‘Garda of the South’ is how foiler Moth pioneer and designer Andrew McDougall describes Hobart’s River Derwent after three days of competition in the International Moth Australian championships. McDougall, at 61, is one of the elder statesmen of this high flying class, and the designer of the Mach2 being used by all 31 competitors in the nationals.
Posted on 8 Jan Chapman and Stephenson dominate the Australian Cherub Nationals
Alison Chapman and Andrew Stephenson from Drummoyne Sailing Club dominated the 54th Cherub Nationals Alison Chapman and Andrew Stephenson from Drummoyne Sailing Club dominated the 54th Cherub Nationals sailed on their home waters of Sydney’s Upper Harbour. Racing in a variety of conditions that ranged from 25kt black nor-easters to light south westerlies Chapman and Stephenson demonstrated superior skills across the board finishing the series with seven wins from the nine races.
Posted on 7 Jan 13 and 16ft Skiffs - Images from Day 1 of the Nationals at Illawarra
Michael Chittenden was on the water at Lake Illawarra for the opening race of the 13ft and 16ft skiffs Sydney photographer, Michael Chittenden was on the water at Lake Illawarra about 1.5 hours South of Sydney, for the opening race of the 13ft and 16ft skiffs and provided this image gallery of the racing. Also included are the full results.
Posted on 6 Jan Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals kick off Monday
Day 1 of racing at the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals gets underway at Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) on Monday Day 1 of racing at the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals gets underway at Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) on Monday, January 9 - and the question is - can anyone beat defending champion, Mark Jackson in the five-day event?
Posted on 5 Jan 55th Flying Fifteen Australian Nationals - Jerwoods finish in style
The heat arrived in Esperance with light to moderate breeze for one final race to decide the gongs The heat arrived in Esperance with light to moderate breeze for one final race to decide the gongs at the 2017 Gemmill Homes Australian Flying Fifteen Championship.
Posted on 5 Jan Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen 55th Australian National – Day 3
Race five of the championship was called a general recall so a quick fix on the pin and away we went again. Race five of the championship was called a general recall so a quick fix on the pin and away we went again. Clean this time with most of the fleet favouring the left hand side of the course.
Posted on 4 Jan Alex McKinnon at the 39th Sabre Australian Championship
The racing has been terrific, with this last day offering both sunshine and wind. Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the final day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific, with this last day offering both sunshine and wind.
Posted on 4 Jan Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen Australian National Championship – Day 2
Day two of the championships and Esperance delivered a superb warm day with cloudless skies and a very agreeable breeze Day two of the championships and Esperance delivered a superb warm day with cloudless skies and a very agreeable breeze ranging from 10 - 15 knots all afternoon to allow for three races to bring the regatta back on schedule.
Posted on 3 Jan
