Local sailor early leader at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals

by Di Pearson today at 7:30 amHorne, a pre-event favourite with his ‘Another Crack’ has started his campaign well. Meanwhile, Wangi Wangi Sailing Club’s Tim Davies won Race two and finished sixth in race one, leaving him second overall, but on equal seven points with fellow Wangi Wangi sailor, Mark Skelton and 2009 champion Andrea Blasse – all among the favourites coming into the Championship.“It was tight in the first race – five of us rounded the top mark close together,” Horne said. “Then Andre (Blasse) got a bit of a lead and Tim was up there too with Mark Jackson and Mark Skelton,” he said.





Horne and Jackson were close in both races, according to Davies: “but Peter and I got the early jump in the second race,” he said.



Horne added: “I led the second race, but Tim caught and passed me on the square run.”



The 2009 Australian champion, Andre Blasse from Black Rock Yacht Club in Victoria, is sitting fourth overall, despite a lay off from sailing due to a shoulder injury and subsequent operation. Prior to racing this morning, Blasse was insistent, “I’m not in form, although my shoulder’s healed. I’m just out there to make up the numbers,” he maintained. Obviously not.



Defending champion, Mark Jackson, a fellow club member of Blasse’s is in seventh place after finishing fourth and 12th today – but there are still eight races in the offing and Jackson has won the title for the past five years.



“He probably got caught in a pack in the second race, and once you’re there, it’s hard to get out in these conditions,” Davies said.









Both Peter Horne and Tim Davies admitted they were pleased to have the early jump on the fleet, in particular Jackson.



“It’s definitely nice to have a little lead over Mark Jackson,” said Horne. “Local knowledge definitely helped – today. But I think he’ll be there at the end of the regatta, because he’s very consistent – hardly does a thing wrong,” he said.



Davies agreed: “It’s lovely to have an early jump on Mark. It’s good to have a couple of good results in the bag. I have to try to hold on now. Consistency will be the key at the end of the week.”



Lovely summer conditions with moderate seven - eleven knot breezes flicking between east, east nor’ east and north-east on the triangle windward return race. There was little opportunity of passing lanes on the downwind legs today.









Elizabeth Williams, the only female in the fleet, is holding her own against the blokes. The Sandgate Sailing Club (Qld) sailor is 19th overall from 36 competitors, her best place 12th in race one.



Representing the host club, James Pagett is the youngest in the Championship at 17 and is also holding up against his seniors, in 29th overall.



Mike Walker (DSC) and Jim Ley (Woollahra Sailing Club) are glowing evidence of how the more mature age can keep fit and stay young. Both in their 70’s, the pair remain competitive in this single person class – a great advertisement for sailing and those they compete against.



Racing at the Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals continues tomorrow. Held over five days and starting from 1pm daily, officials are aiming for two races per day, with a maximum of 10 races to be sailed.



Overall Scratch





Plc Sail

No Boat Name

(Boat Type) Skipper/Crew From Race 1

9-Jan Race 2

9-Jan Drop Total 1 AUS 762

Another Crack

OK Dinghy Peter Horne

DSC

NSW 1 2 0 3 2 AUS 739

Don't Poke the Bear

OK Dinghy Tim Davies

WWSC

NSW 6 1 0 7 3 AUS 753

JAB

OK Dinghy Mark Skelton

WWSC

NSW 2 5 0 7 4 AUS 729

Ironhide

OK Dinghy Andre Blasse

BRYC

VIC 3 4 0 7 5 AUS 750

Broken Arrow

OK Dinghy Peter Robinson

DSC

NSW 10 3 0 13 6 AUS 733

The Plot Against Common Sense

OK Dinghy Folkert Janssen

BRYC

VIC 5 9 0 14 7 AUS 768

Invictus

OK Dinghy Mark Jackson

BRYC

VIC 4 12 0 16 8 AUS 708

Green Eggs and Ham

OK Dinghy Kelvin Holdt

SYC

QLD 8 8 0 16 9 AUS 754

Gunboat Diplomat

OK Dinghy Brent Williams

ASC

SA 11 6 0 17 10 AUS 757

Total Recall

OK Dinghy Mark Rutherford

DSC

NSW 7 14 0 21 11 AUS 704

Occasional Kudos

OK Dinghy Robert Chapman

DSC

NSW 14 10 0 24 12 AUS 766

JoJoFrog

OK Dinghy Bob Buchanan

HYC

TAS 18 7 0 25 13 AUS 732

Squid Grip

OK Dinghy Benjamin Downey

SYC

QLD 9 17 0 26 14 AUS 734

Cracked Pecker

OK Dinghy Edward O'Donnell

WWSC

NSW 13 18.5 0 31.5 15 AUS 741

Turkish Delight

OK Dinghy Steve Wilson

BRYC

VIC 17 15 0 32 16 AUS 746

Penguin Goes Woosh

OK Dinghy Peter Wallace

MHASC

NSW 15 18.5 0 33.5 17 AUS 725

Joan's Respite

OK Dinghy David Ketteridge

ASC

SA 21 13 0 34 18 AUS 742

Schmacko

OK Dinghy Gareth Wells

WWSC

NSW 24 11 0 35 19 AUS 759

Sense & Cents

OK Dinghy Elizabeth Williams

SSC

QLD 12 24 0 36 20 AUS 736

Space Monkey

OK Dinghy Grant Wakefield

DSC

NSW 22 16 0 38 21 AUS 726

Bundy

OK Dinghy Peter Lynch

WWSC

NSW 16 23 0 39 22 AUS 767

Pleasure & Pain

OK Dinghy Glenn Yates

WWSC

NSW 19 25 0 44 23 AUS 761

Captain Pugwash

OK Dinghy Mark Fisher

BRYC

VIC 30 20 0 50 24 AUS 735

The Fox

OK Dinghy Rob Way

DSC

NSW 20 30 0 50 25 AUS 680

Ajax

OK Dinghy Phil Barnett

SFS

NSW 29 21 0 50 26 AUS 740

Blues in Sea

OK Dinghy Richard Furneaux

BRYC

VIC 28 22 0 50 27 AUS 688

Shakey

OK Dinghy David Haseldine

DSC

NSW 23 28 0 51 28 AUS 738

Famous Blue Raincoat

OK Dinghy Kevin Knott

ASC

SA 27 27 0 54 29 AUS 786

Captain Crackers

OK Dinghy James Pagett

DSC

NSW 26 29 0 55 30 AUS 75

Pale Rider

OK Dinghy Andrew Stephenson

DSC

NSW 31 26 0 57 31 AUS 655

The Phantom

OK Dinghy Michael Walker

DSC

NSW 25 33 0 58 32 AUS 695

The Wife

OK Dinghy David Vincent

SYC

QLD 32 32 0 64 33 AUS 716

Joker

OK Dinghy David Swales

DSC

NSW 35 31 0 66 34 AUS 706

Smoke on the Water

OK Dinghy Erik Thompson

SSC

QLD 33 34 0 67 35 AUS 667

Rip Snorter

OK Dinghy James Ley

WSC

NSW 34 35 0 69 36 AUS 679

The Rose

OK Dinghy Bruce Schofield

WWSC

NSW 36 36 0 72

