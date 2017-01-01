Please select your home edition
Barz Optics - Melanin Lenses

Local boats shine at Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week

by Bernie Kaaks on 16 Feb
Doug Lawler's DK35 Twist-n-Shout was quickest in Division 3. - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 Bernie Kaaks
Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week – Local boats from Bunbury and Busselton took more than their fair share of pennants after today’s racing and several also starred in the race for line honours.

Doug Lawler’s DK35 Twist-n-Shout was untouchable in the division three fleet to scorch around the course for a comfortable win by three minutes from Tony Carter’s First 40, Just Cruisin and Michael Peel’s Secret Mens Business. Ken Waller’s Flying Tiger Let’s Dance started well and was still second only to Twist-n-Shout at the third mark of the course. He was eventually swamped by the bigger boats in the fleet but still finished a creditable fifth over the line. Handicap favoured the little boats, however.

Gil Sowden’s Empty Pockets won the race from Clint Hayes’ Stellar Leap and Nuzulu, jointly sailed by Jaye Martin and John Palmer. Two country yachts share the lead on the points table – Albany based Flying Tiger, sailed by Michael Cameron is currently tied on 19 points with the Busselton yacht Electric Tram, sailed by Barry Brown.

David Clifton's Swarbrick designed Thirsty Work was fastest of the Dvision 4 fleet again - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 © Bernie Kaaks
David Clifton’s Swarbrick 12.2 Thirsty Work once again bolted away from the fleet to record line honours, but the handicapper has the boat’s measure and it placed ninth, victory going to a new Busselton yacht, Satchmo, owned and sailed by local optometrist Nigel Chesterfield-Evans, who only purchased the Hanse 41 in Melbourne last September. Tilt, sailed by Geoff Salter and Dave Godfrey was second and Aida third. Progress scores with one race to go have Fidra in the lead with eight points, ahead of Ross McLaren’s French Kiss V with 10 points.

Denys Pearce’s By and Large continued its domination of the IRC fleet to add another first place to her impressive tally. The S&S34 Huckleberry performed well to take second place with Laurie Flynne’s Beneteau 34.7 Dynamic third. By and Large now leads Dynamic with five points to Dynamic’s nine and will be very difficult to beat from there.

Tony Mills’ Lady Liza is still a step ahead of the handicapper, notching another win today ahead of Jean-Philippe Hanriot’s little French Kiss and Ken Waller’s Leonie third. Lady Liza now leads the points score for her division by two points from Gary Griffiths’ Heaven Can Wait.

The Bakewell-White Foundation36 By and Large, sailed by Denys Pearce, is a clear leader in the IRC division. - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 © Bernie Kaaks
Barry Brown's Electric Tram - the Busselton yacht shares the lead in Division 3 with Easy Tiger - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 © Bernie Kaaks
Albany sailor Michael Cameron has the Flying Tiger Easy Tiger in with a share of the lead with one race to go. - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 © Bernie Kaaks
