Local Tartan Ten Team takes top spot at Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta in Chicago © Paul Todd / outsideimages.com Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta in Chicago © Paul Todd / outsideimages.com

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 10:12 amFrom more than 145 teams competing in the annual three-day event, Chicago Yacht Club member John Schellenbach’s crew aboard the Tartan Ten Mutiny was crowned the Overall Winner on Sunday evening, selected by regatta organizers for the strongest finish in the most competitive class.The Tartan Ten fleet—a mostly local, tight-knit group of teams—have been longtime supporters of the NOOD Regattas, which are organized by Sailing World and have included Chicago on the schedule for all 29 seasons.





The weekend’s windy weather “made things exciting” for Schellenbach, who said his team sailed conservatively Saturday because of the intense conditions.



“I thought we had taken ourselves out of the running, and then today [Sunday] we had a good performance using a somewhat old main,” said Schellenbach, who flew a nine-year-old mainsail to avoid damage to his newer sails by the heavy wind. “It did the trick, and we managed to make things work out.”









Schellenbach said the win—his first in 10 years competing in his own boat at this event—was “still sinking in.” His team received an invitation to represent Chicago in the Helly Hansen NOOD Caribbean Championship Regatta, hosted by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands Oct. 22-29



Team Mutiny weren’t the only Chicago locals to score fleet wins in the Helly Hansen Chicago NOOD. Father-son duo Helmut and Evan Jahn led their crew aboard Flash Gordon 6 to the top of the Farr 40 class, and Clark Pellett’s Sealark won in the J/105 division. Four local teens specially selected for the Helly Hansen Junior Crew completed the regatta with a respectable twelfth-place finish out of 20 boats.

















The Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Series continues in Marblehead, Mass. July 27-30.



Final Results (Top three)



Farr 40 (One Design - Seven Boats)

1. Flash Gordon 6, Helmut and Evan Jahn, USA - 1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -2 ; 8

2. Hot Lips, J C Whitford, USA - 2 -4 -3 -3 -2 -2 -1 ; 17

3. Inferno, Philip Dowd, USA - 3 -7 -5 -4 -4 -4 -3 ; 30



J/70 (One Design - 20 Boats)

1. Nine, Oivind Lorentzen, USA - 1 -1 -1 -1 -3 -13 -1 ; 21

2. Heartbreaker, Robert Hughes, USA - 5 -4 -5 -2 -2 -4 -2 ; 24

3. Aquaholiks, Martin Johnsson, USA - 3 -2 -9 -4 -8 -1 -3 ; 30



J/70 Corinthian (One Design - 12 Boats)

1. Aquaholiks, Martin Johnsson, USA - 3 -2 -9 -4 -8 -1 -3 ; 30

2. Norboy, Mark Teborek, USA - 4 - 6 - 10 - 9 - 6 - 2 - 4 ; 41

3. Piranha, Dave Dennison, USA - 10 -10 -8 - 6 - 9 -7 -5 ; 55



Beneteau 40.7 (One Design - 10 Boats)

1. Turning Point, David Hardy, USA - 8 -2 -1 -2 -2 -1 -1 ; 17

2. Sociable, Robert Arzbaecher, USA - 5 -4 -3 -1 -1 -6 -4 ; 24

3. La Tempete, Thomas Weber, USA - 2 -1 -5 -5 -3 -2 -7 ; 25



J/111 (One Design - 14 Boats)

1. Velocity, Martin Roesch, USA - 3 -2 -1 -2 -2 -5 -1 ; 16

2. Utah, Bradley Faber, USA - 7 -1 -3 -1 -3 -1 -8 ; 24

3. Kashmir, Karl Brummel, Steve Henderson, Mike Mayer, USA - 1 -15 -2 -5 -1 -4 -4 ; 32



PHRF 2 (PHRF_ToT - 10 Boats)

1. NoMaTa, Daniel Leslie, USA - 3 -2 -2 -1 -1 -1 -1 ; 11

2. Exile, Andy Graff, USA - 2 -1 -3 -3 -2 -2 -2 ; 15

3. Windsong, Tim Wade, USA - 1 -3 -8 -5 -5 -5 -4 ; 31



PHRF 1 (PHRF_ToT - Six Boats)

1. Natalie J, Philip and Sharon O'Niel III, USA - 1 -1 -1 -1 -2 -4 -1 ; 11

2. Eagle, Shawn/Jerry O'Neill, USA - 2 -3.5 -2 -2 -1 -2 -3 ; 15.5

3. Heartbreaker, Eric Oesterle, USA - 3 -2 -3 -3 -7 -1 -4 ; 23



Beneteau 36.7 (One Design - 13 Boats)

1. Maggie Mae, Peter Wright, USA - 3 -2 -8 -1 -1 -1 ; 16

2. Split Decision, Mark and Nick Norris, USA - 2 -1 -2 -4 -4 -4 ; 17

3. Soulshine, Jarrett Altmin, USA - 1 -3 -3 -2 -6 -3 ; 18



J/105 (One Design - Eight Boats)

1. Sealark, Clark Pellett, USA - 3 -4 -2 -1 -1 -1 -4 ; 16

2. Buzz, Mark Gurney, USA - 2 -6 -4 -2 -2 -3 -2 ; 21

3. Vytis, Gyt Petkus, USA - 1 -3 -3 -9 -9 -2 -3 ; 30



J/109 (One Design - Eight Boats)

1. Full Tilt, Peter Priede, USA - 3 -1 -6 -3 -3 -1 -1 ; 18

2. Toa, Bruce Danly / Jim Mitchell, USA - 4 -3 -2 -2 -1 -9 -2 ; 23

3. Northstar, David Gustman, USA - 1 -8 -1 -1 -2 -9 -3 ; 25



Tartan Ten (One Design - 26 Boats)

1. Mutiny, John Schellenbach, USA - 2 -4 -1 -6 -2 -3 ; 18

2. Skidmarks, Lou Jacob, USA - 1 -1 -4 -5 -3 -7 ; 21

3. Diamond Girl, Amy/Rick Cermak, USA - 3 -2 -2 -2 -4 -10 ; 23



ORR 1 North Sails Rally - Offshore Racing (Sat Only) (ORR - Six Boats)

1. Cheep n Deep 2, Jay Burler, USA - 1 ; 1

2. Badge, Daniel Koules, USA - 2 ; 2

3. Jason, Ed Cohen, USA - 3 ; 3



ORR 2 North Sails Rally - Offshore Racing (Sat Only) (ORR - 15 Boats)

1. RAMBLER, Benjamin Wilson, USA - 1 ; 1

2. Providence, Jerry and Greg Miarecki, USA - 2 ; 2

3. Perico, Ryan Johnson, USA - 3 ; 3



PHRF North Sails Rally - Offshore Racing (Sat Only) (PHRF_ToT - Three Boats)

1. Mazal Tov, Arne Fliflet, USA - 1 ; 1

2. Lucy, Jeremy Alexis, USA - 4 ; 4

3. Liquid Lounge II, Jim Caesar, USA - 4 ; 4

